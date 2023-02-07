Read full article on original website
Related
onfocus.news
Pacelli Hockey Co-op Defeats DeForest
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
onfocus.news
Tyler Reissmann Nets Hat Trick, Marshfield Boys Hockey Defeats Wausau East/Merrill
Marshfield defeated Wausau East/Merrill in boys hockey, 6-2. Tyler Reissmann scored 3 goals, with Tommy Cashmer, Nick Spencer and Noah Peterson adding goals. Cole Halvorsen had 7 saves for the Tigers. Trent Pozorski scored two goals for Wausau East/Merrill. Truman Schull had 29 saves for WE/M. ******************************************************. Know some top...
onfocus.news
Mosinee Boys Basketball Nipped by Northland Pines
The Mosinee Boys Basketball team took the two-hour bus trip up to Eagle River to play Northland Pines. Mosinee would come out right away by winning the tip and Keagen Jirschele would deliver a dime to Davin Stoffel for an alley-oop dunk to put Mosinee up 2-0. Jirschele would follow that up with a pull-up from 15 feet. Mosinee up 4-0. Keagen was able to create a steal and he would finish with a layup. Mosinee is down 6-8. Davin Stoffel got fouled and he would knock down 2 free throws for a score of 10-12. Davin Stoffel would get a steal and lead the fastbreak with an assist to Blake Nichols for a layup. Mosinee 10 to Pines 12. Jirschele got another steal and went coast to coast for a layup from the left side. Mosinee ties the game at 12 apiece. Nichols got down on the post and created a tough spin move to put Mosinee within one at 14-15. Garrett Shupe then hit a three from the wing to get the score to 17-18. Davin Stoffel would get fouled and finish the and one. Mosinee is down 20-23.
onfocus.news
Edgar Girls Edge Stratford
Edgar edged out Stratford in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball, 41-39. Stratford scoring: Berg 6, Kraus 12, Linzmaier 4, Christopherson 12, Hollatz 3, Yoder 2. Edgar scoring: Borchardt 16, Wirkus 9, Schnelle 2, Davis 4, Skrzpczuk 7, Yonker 2. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?
onfocus.news
Mosinee Girls Dump Northland Pines
Mosinee defeated Northland Pines in GNC Girls Basketball, 72-33. Mosinee scoring: Selle 9, Baars 4, Kramer 6, Wayerski 6, Kramer 8, Fitzgerald 4, Carattini 4, Jirschele 15, Gorski 1, Munoz 15. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s...
onfocus.news
OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4
Check out the nominees for this week’s top performer: OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4!. OnFocus Team of the Week, January 29 to February 4. Cadott Boys Wrestling – The Hornets took the Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Meet, picking up 236 points. Taking conference titles were Brayden Sonnentag, Kaleb Lodahl, Tristan Drier, Cole Pfeiffer, Levi Lindsay, Dawson Webster and Alex Tegels.
onfocus.news
Assumption Girls Sneak Past Auburndale
The Assumption Royals snuck past Auburndale in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball, 68-63. Assumption scoring: Jaglinski 16, Vollert 18, Duellman 10, Kolo 2, Casey 4, Schooley 18. Auburndale scoring: G. Krings 3, Ertl 16, Grimm 3, Schulte 2, Aue 33, Hasenohrl 6. STATS Here. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing...
onfocus.news
Assumption, Auburndale and Edgar in the Hunt: Marawood Conference Girls Basketball Standings, Feb. 6
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
onfocus.news
Colby Girls Defeat Owen-Withee
Colby defeated Owen-Withee in Cloverbelt Girls Basketball, 36-28. Colby scoring: A. Vanderhoof 2, Hernandez 1, Willner 11, Schmitt 9, Hoeper 2, T. Vanderhoof 2, Thomsen 2, Orth 7. Owen-Withee scoring: Arendt 6, Mueller 7, Petersen 6, Weiler 3, Capetillo 4, Rasmussen 2. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some...
onfocus.news
OnFocus Boys Basketball Computer Rankings, Feb 6: Newman, Marathon, Auburndale, Pacelli and Medford #1-5
8 Colby 13-3 9 Northland Pines 15-4 *****************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the...
onfocus.news
Northland Pines Boys Hockey Trims Medford
Northland Pines trimmed Medford in GNC Boys Hockey, 5-4. Northland Pines had goals from Luke Wessel(2), Roen McGee, Josh Graves and Michael Schmidt. Scoring goals for Medford: Connor Gowey, Miles Searles(2) and Tucker Phillips. Eli Kerner collected 23 saves for Northland Pines. Talan Albers had 21 saves for Medford. *****************************************************
onfocus.news
Fall Creek and McDonell Central Tied for First: Cloverbelt Conference Boys Basketball Standings, Feb. 6
Regis 2 9 L1 3-15-0 Cadott 0 11 L11 5-14-0 ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and...
onfocus.news
South Central Boys Basketball Conference Standings, Feb. 6
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
onfocus.news
Phillips and Athens Tied at the Top: Marawood Conference North Girls Basketball Standings, Feb 8
******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an athlete or team: HERE.
onfocus.news
Abbotsford races past Rib Lake
Abbotsford raced past Rib Lake in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball, 57-32. Sydney Falteisek led three Falcons in double figures with 18 points. Calley Ruesch scored 13 points and Briseida Escalera added 10 points. Falteisek led Abbotsford with 10 rebounds and 4 steals. Escalera had 5 assists and 2 blocks for...
onfocus.news
Newman Catholic and Marathon Tied for the Lead: Marawood Conference Boys Basketball Standings, Feb. 6
Edgar 5 8 W1 7-11-0 ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate...
onfocus.news
Kacey Eggebrecht and Mataya Eckert Combine for 53, Phillips Defeats Athens
Phillips defeated Athens in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball,86-70. Phillips scoring: Eggebrecht 25, M. Eckert 28, Timmers 1, Schluter 14, Kaster 7, B. Eckert 11. Athens scoring: Lavicka 18, Zettler 2, Hanke 2,Hartwig 9, So. Coker 11, Ellenbecker 20, Sy. Coker 2, Diethelm 6. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing...
onfocus.news
Athens Boys Double up Northland Lutheran
Athens doubled up Northland Lutheran in nonconference boys basketball, 88-44. Athens scoring: Sheahan 20, Pittman 3, SB 5, Wolf 10, Krause 4, Johnson 7, Komarek 13, Janke 25, Frahmann 3. Northland stats requested this season, not reported. *****************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We...
onfocus.news
Wrensch and Schmidt Combine for 36, Stratford Boys Clip Chequamegon
The Stratford Boys Basketball Team edged Chequamegon in Marawood Conference play, 46-39. Stratford scoring: Schueller 4, Bruesewitz 3, Wrensch 20, Zaleski 3, Schmidt 16. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about...
onfocus.news
WIAA Board Supports Development of Five-Division Girls Volleyball Plan
STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control approved a number of coaches’ recommendations, impacting five fall sports at its meeting today. The Board approved 10 recommendations that were originated and advanced by the fall coaches’ or officials’ advisory committees followed by a review...
Comments / 0