In what is expected to be Kyrie Irving's Dallas Mavericks debut, he will be without his new running mate Luka Doncic, as the superstar guard has been ruled out of Wednesday night's matchup with the LA Clippers. Doncic is dealing with a foot contusion that has sidelined him for the last two games.

