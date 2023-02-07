ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tri-City Herald

Lakers Talk 3-Team Trade; Westbrook to Mavs on Buyout?

With less than 24 hours to go until the NBA trade deadline, things are starting to heat up, as multiple reports say the Los Angeles Lakers are in talks with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves for a potential three-team trade. In this proposed deal, the Lakers would be sending...
Tri-City Herald

Trae Young Scores 36 Points in Hawks Win Over Suns

The entire basketball world was exhausted by Thursday afternoon's NBA trade deadline. The cumulative fatigue extended to the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns, who played hours after both teams executed trades. Both teams were short-handed, but Phoenix was a shell of itself in the wake of the most significant trade...
Tri-City Herald

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Preview

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Boston Celtics for only the second time this season. In their first meeting, the current conference leaders came out on top, 126-117, after Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 70 points. Yet, since this meeting, the Sixers have only improved, climbing...
Tri-City Herald

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Boston Celtics

The Hornets and Celtics are scheduled to tip off inside TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of...
Tri-City Herald

Injury Report: Luka Doncic’s Status vs. LA Clippers

View the original article to see embedded media. In what is expected to be Kyrie Irving's Dallas Mavericks debut, he will be without his new running mate Luka Doncic, as the superstar guard has been ruled out of Wednesday night's matchup with the LA Clippers. Doncic is dealing with a foot contusion that has sidelined him for the last two games.
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat Are Reportedly Interested in Houston Rockets Guard Eric Gordon

With the NBA trade deadline ending tomorrow at 3 p.m., organizations are making their final pushes in acquiring or removing players to bolster their teams. Hoopswire’s Sam Amico reported Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon has drawn interest from several teams, including the Miami Heat. Gordon, a veteran for...
