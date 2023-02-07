Read full article on original website
Central Mountain wrestlers take PIAA opener, 36-29, over Cumberland Valley
HERSHEY, PA – It was a tight dual meet from the get-go in Thursday’s round-of-16 opener at the PIAA AAA team tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey. Midway through, the Central Mountain Wildcats trailed District 3 runner-up Cumberland Valley by a 23-12 score. But then came the Wildcat middleweight “hammers,” as Coach Biff Walizer likes to call them.
CM bocce stays perfect with win over Danville
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain Bocce Ball team had to go to the extra frame on Thursday but stayed undefeated on the year with a 2-1 over Danville. CM came out on top of some close matches. Central Mountain won the first match, then Danville took the second match. It all came down to the Golden Frame. Central Mountain won the Golden Frame and got the win.
Hot shooting Muncy rolls over Lady Bucks, 49-17
FARWELL, PA- Maybe the Lady Bucks were focused on Thursday night’s “Pink Out” game against Galeton, or maybe the Muncy Lady Indians refused to miss a basket. The second part felt more like the truth in the Mid Penn Conference contest between the two squads on Wednesday night at Bucktail.
Thompson new Central Mountain football coach
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Former Central Mountain High School football standout Travis Thompson is the new Wildcat football coach. The Keystone Central School Board Thursday night gave its approval to the hire of Thompson, Central Mountain High School Class of 2005, as the new football coach. His selection was one of several head coaching approvals at the school board meeting. Thompson is scheduled for a session with local media on Friday.
Sikorskas named head track coach at Central Mountain
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Keystone Central School Board Thursday night approved Ellie Sikorskas as the new head track coach at Central Mountain High School. Board approval was followed by a district release on her selection:. Keystone Central School District and the Central Mountain High School are pleased...
Joan Carol Haskins (JC)
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Joan Carol Haskins (JC), loving mother of five, passed away at her home in Mill Hall, PA at the age of 80. JC was born on October 3, 1942, in Weehawken, New Jersey to Philip Smith and Marie Myer Smith. JC graduated from St. Cecilia...
Hill announces run for magisterial district judge
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – Jeremiah “Jed” Hill is announcing that he will be seeking nomination on both the Republican and Democratic tickets for Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County Magisterial District 25-3-02 (which covers Bald Eagle Township, Beech Creek Borough, Beech Creek Township, Greene Township, Lamar Township, Logan Township, Loganton Borough, Mill Hall Borough, and Porter Township).
Down River
Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel had a great phrase he often used on his radio interviews with club broadcaster Chris Wheeler. As the weather finally warmed over the Phillies ballpark, Charlie intoned in his Appalachian drawl, “It’s hittin’ season, Wheels.” Telling Wheels and all that batted balls would soon be flying more frequently into the stands at Citizens Bank Park.
UPMC hosting Thursday “tele-town hall” on UPMC Lock Haven hospital plans
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County Commissioner Angela Harding on Thursday passed along word to the public that UPMC Williamsport will be hosting a Thursday 5 p.m. “Tele-Town Hall” on the upcoming changes at the UPMC facility in Lock Haven. Harding, speaking at the commissioners’ Thursday meeting,...
Lock Haven asks waterline customers to reduce consumption
LOCK :HAVEN, PA – City officials have asked Lock Haven water customers to reduce use due to a line leak in Wayne Township. The request was posted on social media on Wednesday. According to city public works director Tony Stopper, the leak is in McElhattan in Chatham Village. The...
Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case
MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
Lou’s View
To look at it on the map, you’d think Leidy Township is nowhere. And you’d be right. Up on the northernmost end of Clinton County, it basically is nowhere, and I mean that in a good way. Leidy Township is one of my favorite summertime destinations mainly because it isn’t very near anyplace else.
CMMS’s Sneath named Jostens Renaissance National Student of the Month
MILL HALL, PA – Keystone Central School District is proud to announce that Autumn Sneath, Central Mountain Middle School 7th grade student, is the recipient of the Jostens Renaissance National Student of the Month Award for February 2023. The Jostens Renaissance National Student of the Month recognition is for a deserving student who has made an impact within their school or community through Jostens Renaissance.
More than $269,230 awarded to 76th District fire and ambulance companies
LOCK HAVEN – State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R-Clinton/Union) announced Wednesday that 22 volunteer fire and ambulance companies throughout the 76th District have qualified to receive approximately $269,233 from a grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner. “Our irreplaceable, volunteer emergency...
Kim Lim Croyle
Kim Lim Croyle, 85, of Lock Haven, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the home of her daughter in Mill Hall. Born December 21, 1937 in Korea, she was the daughter of the late Yeong Mo Kim and Mun Hui Kim. She was the youngest of six children. Kim...
Loganton contractor jailed for theft; pending extradition in multiple other home improvement fraud cases
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Dustin Allen Butler, 26, of Loganton, was sentenced in Clinton County Court on Tuesday by Judge Michael F. Salisbury, to a minimum of 11 ½ to 23 months on one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, a third degree felony, and one count of bad checks, a first degree misdemeanor. Butler will also be required to serve an additional 36 month of probation after he completes his jail sentence, and was ordered to pay back more than $41,000 to the victim in the case.
Brinker announces re-election bid for Lock Haven City Council
LOCK HAVEN, PA – I, Dr. Jeff Brinker, am announcing my re-election campaign for the Lock Haven City Council seat. I am seeking the Republican nomination. It is my belief that public service is a responsibility that we all share and we should all be willing to contribute our time and best effort toward the community in which we live. Winston Churchill said it best, “A leader is best when people barely know he exists, when his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they will say: we did it ourselves.”
Be Prepared To Be Amazed By The Magical Powers Of Tom Yurasits!
RENOVO, PA- Renovo Library’s favorite Magician, Tom Yurasits will be making another appearance at the Renovo Area Public Library on Tuesday February 21 starting at 6 p.m. Tom Yurasits is a magician, escape artist and mentalist and has taken his show around the world. He has performed for all types of events, including school assembly programs, family nights, libraries, birthday parties, social events, family reunions, fairs, festivals campgrounds and for all types of holiday parties.
