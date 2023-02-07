ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Eastern State Hospital patient found, charged with 3rd-degree escape

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – The civil commitment patient who walked away from Eastern State Hospital Tuesday evening was located by Airway Heights Police Department on Thursday. According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, police made contact with the man and took him into custody. He was booked into Spokane County jail for a Washington State Department of Corrections hold. He faces a misdemeanor charge of third-degree escape.
MEDICAL LAKE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man found dead inside house after shooting on 2nd and Havana

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man found dead on 2nd Avenue and Havana Street Wednesday night was found shot inside a home, according to new information shared by Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). On Feb. 8 at around 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to the scene after a caller...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Coeur d’Alene man convicted of assault, injury to child

COUER D’ALENE, Idaho – A Coeur d’Alene man faces up to life in prison for a series of crimes, including assault and injury to a child, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office. Keenon L. Keyes, 36, has two prior felony convictions on his record, meaning...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Big Country News

Police Searching for Vehicle After 1 Killed, 2 Others Shot in Spokane on Wednesday Night

SPOKANE - Police in Spokane are searching for a suspect vehicle that may be related to Wednesday night shootings that left one dead and two others injured. At around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Spokane Police received multiple calls from the 1700 block of E. 7th Avenue regarding a shooting. Officers arrived and located one victim who was deceased, and two victims who were wounded.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Police: Car involved in East Central fatal shooting recovered

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police recovered a car involved in a Wednesday night drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and two others injured. The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday near Liberty Park in Spokane. Thanks to a tip from a resident, detectives have located the car believed to be connected to the shooting.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect eludes deputies in Athol, investigators attempt to identify witness

ATHOL, Idaho – Investigators at Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) are requesting help identifying a woman who may have information regarding an incident in Athol on Monday. The details of the information were not shared, however KCSO did state it involved a suspect eluding deputies. The woman appears...
ATHOL, ID
KXLY

One dead in shooting near East Central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened at a home near 2nd and Havana Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office says someone called 911 around 8:40 p.m. to report that a person was shot two hours prior, and a man was dead inside their home.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

1 found dead on 2nd and Havana, investigation underway

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One person was found dead Wednesday night on 2nd and Havana, and detectives are investigating the cause. On Wednesday night, a body was found deceased near the city line. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded, blocking off the area to begin investigating. The scene remained closed Thursday morning.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Escaped civil commitment patient found

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County deputies have located a civil commitment patient who escaped from Eastern State Hospital Tuesday evening. The search began around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday after hospital staff reported a patient walked away from the facility. Deputies conducted a search, but were unable to locate him until Tuesday night.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Washington Couple Pleads Not Guilty to Killing 8-Year-Old

A woman and her boyfriend pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Spokane County Superior Court on Tuesday morning in connection with the death of the woman's adopted 8-year-old daughter. Mandie Miller, 33, and Aleksandr Kurmoyarov, 29, both from Airway Heights,. were arrested in South Dakota in December and charged...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
Mia Carlson

Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Gritman Medical, Alleges Overprescribing Caused Overdose Death of Woman

SPOKANE, WA - A Whitman County man has filed a federal negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against a Palouse hospital, one of its clinics, and two of its employees for what he claims was the overprescribing of medication for his wife of nearly 27 years. Susan Cox, who was 54 years old at the time of her death last August, allegedly died after being found unconscious following an overdose. (Read the complaint below)
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Vehicle versus pedestrian leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Traffic Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that has left one person in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Feb. 6, Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies were responding to a disorderly call after reports of four 17-year-old teenagers yelling,...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

SPD investigating potential threats made inside Central Library

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police arrested a man at the Central Library after they say he called 911 saying he had a gun and made threats towards the people inside. SPD says the suspect called 911 Tuesday night and told them he had a handgun and was making vague threats.
SPOKANE, WA

