(St. Paul, MN) -- Mostly partisan reaction to President Biden's State of the Union address this morning. The Minnesota Republican Party says in a statement, "The state of the union is weaker and -American families are suffering because of Joe Biden and Democrats’ failed policies." G-O-P Chair David Hann also criticized Biden and Democrats for asking Republicans to increase the nation's debt ceiling with no restraints on spending. Democrats say Congress raised the debt limit three times under ex-President Trump without preconditions. D-F-L Congresswoman Angie Craig claims there has been "incredible progress" for the American people over the last two years. She points to capping insulin costs for seniors, the bi-partisan infrastructure bill, and bold investments in domestic manufacturing and energy sources.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO