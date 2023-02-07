Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
LH men’s basketball falls at Millersville, 78-56
MILLERSVILLE, PA – The Lock Haven University men’s basketball team (16-7, 12-6 PSAC) traveled to Millersville University (16-8, 13-5 PSAC) on Wednesday night for a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) contest, but the hosts pulled away for the 78-56 win. Despite the result, the Bald Eagles still wrapped...
therecord-online.com
Central Mountain wrestlers take PIAA opener, 36-29, over Cumberland Valley
HERSHEY, PA – It was a tight dual meet from the get-go in Thursday’s round-of-16 opener at the PIAA AAA team tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey. Midway through, the Central Mountain Wildcats trailed District 3 runner-up Cumberland Valley by a 23-12 score. But then came the Wildcat middleweight “hammers,” as Coach Biff Walizer likes to call them.
therecord-online.com
CM bocce stays perfect with win over Danville
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain Bocce Ball team had to go to the extra frame on Thursday but stayed undefeated on the year with a 2-1 over Danville. CM came out on top of some close matches. Central Mountain won the first match, then Danville took the second match. It all came down to the Golden Frame. Central Mountain won the Golden Frame and got the win.
therecord-online.com
Hot shooting Muncy rolls over Lady Bucks, 49-17
FARWELL, PA- Maybe the Lady Bucks were focused on Thursday night’s “Pink Out” game against Galeton, or maybe the Muncy Lady Indians refused to miss a basket. The second part felt more like the truth in the Mid Penn Conference contest between the two squads on Wednesday night at Bucktail.
therecord-online.com
Thompson new Central Mountain football coach
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Former Central Mountain High School football standout Travis Thompson is the new Wildcat football coach. The Keystone Central School Board Thursday night gave its approval to the hire of Thompson, Central Mountain High School Class of 2005, as the new football coach. His selection was one of several head coaching approvals at the school board meeting. Thompson is scheduled for a session with local media on Friday.
therecord-online.com
Sikorskas named head track coach at Central Mountain
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Keystone Central School Board Thursday night approved Ellie Sikorskas as the new head track coach at Central Mountain High School. Board approval was followed by a district release on her selection:. Keystone Central School District and the Central Mountain High School are pleased...
therecord-online.com
Hill announces run for magisterial district judge
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – Jeremiah “Jed” Hill is announcing that he will be seeking nomination on both the Republican and Democratic tickets for Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County Magisterial District 25-3-02 (which covers Bald Eagle Township, Beech Creek Borough, Beech Creek Township, Greene Township, Lamar Township, Logan Township, Loganton Borough, Mill Hall Borough, and Porter Township).
Historic Watkins Glen phone booth moves across the street
The historic, English-style red phonebooth in downtown Watkins Glen has moved across the street, the Village announced.
therecord-online.com
Down River
Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel had a great phrase he often used on his radio interviews with club broadcaster Chris Wheeler. As the weather finally warmed over the Phillies ballpark, Charlie intoned in his Appalachian drawl, “It’s hittin’ season, Wheels.” Telling Wheels and all that batted balls would soon be flying more frequently into the stands at Citizens Bank Park.
PSP looking for campground thief near Mansfield
SULLIVAN TWP., Pa. (WETM) – Police in Tioga County are asking for any information on the theft of camping materials late last month. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield reported that sometime between January 26-29, 2023, a man in Mansfield said several items had been stolen from his vacant camp lot on Welch […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Elmira Man Charged With Larceny in Tioga County
An Elmira man has been charged after an incident in a Tioga County casino. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, David L. Wood was charged with three counts of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree after the office says he stole a wallet from someone while at the Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols.
rewind1077.com
Elmira man charged in Tioga Downs wallet theft
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man is facing three felonies after a theft investigation at Tioga Downs Casino. 48-year-old David Wood was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Wood is accused of stealing a person’s wallet at the casino, taking over $2,100 cash and two debit cards.
therecord-online.com
Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case
MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
Police investigate theft from Tioga County camp
Sullivan Township, Pa. — Thieves targeted a vacant lot on the 2000 block of Welch Mountain Road in Tioga County sometime between Jan. 26 and Jan. 29, according to PA State Police at Mansfield. The victim, a 58-year-old Mansfield resident, said approximately $4,000 worth of property was stolen. Police listed the items as follows: Police are asking anyone with information to call PSP-Mansfield at 570-662-2151, referencing case no. PA 2023-123959.
therecord-online.com
CMMS’s Sneath named Jostens Renaissance National Student of the Month
MILL HALL, PA – Keystone Central School District is proud to announce that Autumn Sneath, Central Mountain Middle School 7th grade student, is the recipient of the Jostens Renaissance National Student of the Month Award for February 2023. The Jostens Renaissance National Student of the Month recognition is for a deserving student who has made an impact within their school or community through Jostens Renaissance.
therecord-online.com
UPMC hosting Thursday “tele-town hall” on UPMC Lock Haven hospital plans
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County Commissioner Angela Harding on Thursday passed along word to the public that UPMC Williamsport will be hosting a Thursday 5 p.m. “Tele-Town Hall” on the upcoming changes at the UPMC facility in Lock Haven. Harding, speaking at the commissioners’ Thursday meeting,...
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven asks waterline customers to reduce consumption
LOCK :HAVEN, PA – City officials have asked Lock Haven water customers to reduce use due to a line leak in Wayne Township. The request was posted on social media on Wednesday. According to city public works director Tony Stopper, the leak is in McElhattan in Chatham Village. The...
whcuradio.com
Crews search Cayuga Lake for aircraft
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A false alarm for local firefighters. Multiple crews responded to Cayuga Lake on Thursday night, after receiving reports of an aircraft accident. Authorities searched the area with thermal cameras. They determined no accident took place. The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Fire Rescue team, Lansing Fire...
NewsChannel 36
Dustin Drake found not guilty for crash that killed four
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Steuben County jury has found Dustin Drake not guilty on all counts, including vehicular homicide, for a fatal 2019 DWI crash that claimed the lives of four other people. The verdict was reached earlier this morning after multiple days of deliberation. The Oct. 2019 crash...
