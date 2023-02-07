Read full article on original website
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 9, 2023
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a parolee at large wanted for sex offender violations. Marshals are looking for Robert Davis, 51. He is on parole for assault with a deadly weapon and also has a criminal history that includes rape, resisting arrest and battery. Davis has...
Bakersfield Now
4 teens arrested for organized retail crime, accused of stealing over $250,000 of alcohol
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Four teenagers were arrested in Kern County after being accused of stealing over $250,000 worth of alcohol from Rite Aids throughout California. CHP said on February 8, 2023, at around 10:15 a.m., a CHP officer saw a blue Chevrolet Equinox that matched the description of...
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield CHP officer arrests 4 teens accused of string of retail thefts across CA
A California Highway Patrol officer arrested four teens Wednesday in Bakersfield on suspicion of stealing local products costing $7,000 and who are suspected of a string of thefts ranging from Southern California to Tulare County. A Bakersfield CHP officer saw a blue Chevrolet exiting from a Highway 99 exit at...
3 inmates have died in Kern County Sheriff’s Office custody this year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released information about three separate inmate deaths this year at Kern County jail facilities, according to KCSO’s transparency website. KCSO has released few details on the deaths of a 24-year-old inmate and two other inmates, both 42 years of age, who died while in custody. […]
vidanewspaper.com
Bakersfield Gang Member Faces 105 Years in Prison For Oxnard Shooting
District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced today that on February 1, 2023, Raymond Reyes (DOB 05/29/90), of Bakersfield, was convicted by a jury of attempted murder and other crimes related to a 2021 shooting in Oxnard. On August 28, 2021, Reyes, a known gang member, fired four rounds towards the victim...
wascotrib.com
Suspect arrested in Shafter downtown shooting
Police arrested a man into custody after he allegedly shot another man in the head outside the Shafter Starbucks Thursday morning. At approximately 9:37 a.m., Shafter police officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 100 block of West Lerdo Highway. Officers already in the area heard the shots, saw a man running from the scene and detained him. Officers then found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to his head.
Victims’ attorneys react to warrant on fatal BPD crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An officer might face manslaughter charges in connection to a deadly crash on South Vineland and Muller roads that left one dead and three injured. Documents obtained by 17 News give a first glimpse into the investigation by the California Highway Patrol, which is leading the investigation of the crash. The […]
KGET 17
Hook & Ladder BBQ returns to Compassion Corner Thursday
Firefighters Lance Osborne of the Bakersfield Fire Department and Josh Dodson from the Kern County Fire Department joined 17 news to talk about a BBQ fundraiser happening Thursday. The fundraiser will benefit the Bakersfield City and Kern County Fire Burn Survivor foundations dedicated to helping Kern County burn survivors and...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Man reportedly attempted to rape woman exercising in northeast Bakersfield
A Bakersfield man police said sexually assaulted a woman exercising in the 10000 block of Panorama Drive was arrested Thursday. A witness to the attack followed suspect Anton Hill and directed officers to the 23-year-old man, the news release added. Hill and the victim aren’t related.
3 members of Kern County Sheriff’s Community Advisory Council resign
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three members of the Kern County Sheriff’s Community Advisory Council, including its chair and co-chair, have resigned in a letter obtained by 17 News. Kern CAC Chair Dr. Arleana Waller, Co-chair, Dr. Tiara King and Dr. Susan Lawol issued their immediate resignations from the council in a letter addressed to Sheriff […]
BPD investigates human remains found on Chester Avenue as a homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating human bones that were found on Chester Avenue Wednesday afternoon. In a news release, the police department said the cause of death is still unknown but it is being investigated as a potential homicide. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of […]
KGET 17
February to be proclaimed as Safely Surrounded Baby Awareness month
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors will proclaim February as Safely Surrounded Baby Awareness Month in Kern County. According to a release by the board, the Safely Surrounded Baby law responds to the situation of newborn infant deaths in unsafe conditions as a result of abandonment.
Man pleads not guilty to threatening to kill Foods Co. shoppers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of threatening to kill shoppers outside the Foods Co. on Haley Street pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four counts of making terroristic threats. Superior Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. ordered Adrian Aceves, 34, held without bail, noting he was on post-release community supervision when arrested. Police were […]
Man pleads not guilty to shooting at Bakersfield police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting at police pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 11 felony charges. Steven Jimenez, 32, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Feb. 22. Police say Jimenez on Sunday fired at officers on Baker Street but got away. Early Monday, officers tried to arrest […]
DOJ: Visalia man sentenced for trafficking meth
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Visalia was sentenced to 16 years and six months in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents state 60-year-old James Cox and a third party, led by Cox, received over a pound of meth from co-defendant 31-year-old Renato Aguilera of Porterville […]
Dying man indicated estranged girlfriend shot him: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As he lay bleeding in the roadway, Jose Luis Hernandez Laureano pointed to a woman kneeling next to him and said, “Ella me disparo (she shot me),” according to newly-released reports. The woman he pointed at was his estranged girlfriend, Cony Alvarado-Romero, according to the reports, which say the incident was […]
Man gets 77 years to life for 2021 shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 77 years to life in prison Wednesday for shooting a man in the back in Downtown Bakersfield, according to court records. Derrick Lamonte Rice, 39, was found guilty in December of attempted murder, assault with a gun and possession of a gun and ammunition by a […]
Arraignment postponed for 2 charged in Baker Street homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men accused of killing a man on Baker Street had their arraignment postponed Tuesday. Geovanny Garcia, 19, and Rafael Lopez, 37, made their first court appearance since being charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting death of a man early Saturday. Both were ordered held without bail and […]
Man charged with shooting at nephew pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bail was set at $25,000 on Wednesday for a man accused of shooting at his nephew. Superior Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. noted Benny Laws had stayed out of trouble for nine years until Monday morning, when a dispute in the 4600 block of Black Rock Mountain Court reportedly prompted […]
BPD officer ran stop sign in deadly South Vineland Road crash: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer was speeding and ran a stop sign in a deadly crash last month, actions that could result in criminal charges, according to a California Highway Patrol investigator. “Based on the circumstances of the collision I believe the driver of the Ford Taurus was in violation of . […]
