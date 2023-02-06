Read full article on original website
auburntigers.com
Role model: Auburn gymnast Suni Lee embraces spotlight
AUBURN, Ala. – Sunisa Lee understands when her fans want to take her picture, say hello or get her autograph. “I love meeting fans because I know it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the Auburn sophomore gymnast said. One month after winning a gold medal in the all-around at...
auburntigers.com
Sixty-nine student-athletes named to Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll
AUBURN, Ala. – A total of 69 Auburn student-athletes earned a selection to the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, the conference office announced Thursday. The 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of cross country, football, soccer and volleyball. It is based on grades from the 2022 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.
auburntigers.com
Track and Field head to Tiger Paw Invite and Music City Challenge
AUBURN, Ala. – After a break from competition this past weekend, the Auburn track and field team will split the squad between the Tiger Paw Invite in Clemson, South Carolina and Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee this weekend. Action from the Clemson Indoor Track begins Friday at 10:00...
auburntigers.com
Black History Month: Catching up with Ronda Brooks Black
Follow along this February as Auburn soccer catches up with some of its most notable and successful alumnae as we celebrate Black History Month. Next to take the field is Ronda Brooks Black, an NSCAA All-American and the 2006 SEC Defender of the Year. Q: Why did you choose to...
auburntigers.com
Lee grabs SEC Swimmer of the Week honors
AUBURN, Ala. – With one week to go until the SEC Swimming and Diving Championships, Auburn received one more piece of good news to round out the regular season as Meghan Lee was awarded SEC Swimmer of the week the conference announced Tuesday. Getting in some last-minute competition at...
auburntigers.com
Tigers host No. 1 South Carolina Thursday night
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn women's basketball will take on the nation's top-ranked team for the second time this season as No. 1 South Carolina visits Neville Arena Thursday night. Game time is set for 7 p.m. CT. The first 100 students can pick up a limited edition 90s-themed bucket...
auburntigers.com
Auburn stays confident, turns focus to pivotal clash at Texas A&M
AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn players were obviously disappointed following Saturday's loss to Tennessee. They had come so close to knocking off No. 2 on the road. But the performance and the fact that the Tigers did almost pull the upset – it bred confidence, too. at Texas...
auburntigers.com
Auburn defensive coaches roundtable: 'You've got to be aggressive'
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn defensive coordinator Ron Roberts wants the Tigers to create havoc for opposing offenses at least once every five snaps. Tackles for loss, sacks, pass breakups, fumbles or interceptions. Roberts' goal for Auburn's defense is to produce a havoc rate of at least 20 percent. "By...
auburntigers.com
Fan Information: Gymnastics vs. LSU
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 5 Auburn gymnastics team hosts No. 9 LSU Friday night at 7:30 p.m. CT in Neville Arena. Fans are encouraged to be prepared for a full arena and pay attention to the areas below. Fans can also visit the gymnastics gameday page HERE. PARKING.
auburntigers.com
Auburn baseball to appear on eight national broadcasts
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – As a part of ESPN's college baseball coverage announced Tuesday, Auburn baseball will appear on national television on eight occasions during the 2023 regular season. Auburn's national TV slate includes broadcasts for five home games and three road contests and is as follows. Date Opponent Time...
