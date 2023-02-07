ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara Edhat

Caltrans Opens Highway 101 Lanes in Summerland and Works on Gaviota

Caltrans has provided updates on two major Highway 101 projects in Summerland and Gaviota. On Friday, Caltrans announced northbound lanes had opened in Summerland, as well as the northbound onramp at Evans. This is part of the HOV expansion project between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara, and is funded through SB1.
SUMMERLAND, CA
kvta.com

Minuteman Missile Test Launch From Vandenberg And Other Stories

(Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas) There was a routine test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in northwestern Santa Barbara County Thursday night. The launch was at 11:01 PM Pacific Time. The missile was headed to a target in the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Bicyclist Sustains Major Injuries in Collision with Vehicle

A bicyclist sustained major injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Los Olivos Monday afternoon. At 2:25 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighter paramedics responded to the area of Ballard Canyon and Bison Roads in the Santa Ynez Valley for a reported traffic collision. They discovered a bicyclist had been...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Comfort food with drive-thru ease at new Rusty's

I know I'm late to it, but I'm finally catching up on "Yellowstone," the greatest TV show since "The Sopranos." Co-creator/writer Taylor Sheridan has done a Shakespearean job with these characters struggling to keep a cattle ranch alive in Montana, with the Dutton family fighting each other and so many folks with evil intentions. Great music and dialogue. Who knew a family business could inspire such treachery?
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Noozhawk

223 La Vista Grande, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93103

Nestled high up on a knoll within one of Santa Barbara’s most sought after neighborhoods, 223 La Vista Grande offers an opportunity to indulge in some of life’s finer pleasures! Methodically placed facing Stearns Warf and the Santa Barbara harbor, this home will give you magical purple & orange sunsets and postcard worthy views of the Pacific Ocean, Channel Islands, East Beach and downtown. This ranch style home offers 4 generously sized bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and nearly 2,700 sq/ft of single level living space. The large primary suite lets one soak in the views from bed or you can open up the french doors and step outside to a cozy viewing deck that looks over the city. The views continue as you find yourself glued to the picture windows that span across the living room and dining room.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County to Be Fined $6 Million for Too Many ‘Canaries in Coal Mine’

The canary in the coal mine for the state’s fractured mental health and criminal justice systems is yet another obscure bureaucratic acronym: IST, which stands for “incompetent to stand trial.” That’s a legal determination made by a judge after consulting with two psychiatrists and refers to people charged with a crime who are mentally incapable of understanding the charges against them or assisting in their own defense.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

