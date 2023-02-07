Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
Caltrans Opens Highway 101 Lanes in Summerland and Works on Gaviota
Caltrans has provided updates on two major Highway 101 projects in Summerland and Gaviota. On Friday, Caltrans announced northbound lanes had opened in Summerland, as well as the northbound onramp at Evans. This is part of the HOV expansion project between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara, and is funded through SB1.
Central Coast lake spills for first time in 12 years. It’s now at 99.7% of capacity
Two months ago, the lake was less than a third full.
2 Highway 101 vehicle collisions block traffic through Pismo Beach
The crashes were reported within minutes of each other.
Gas station break in on La Cumbre Rd
Police are on the scene of a break in at a gas station in Santa Barbara. The post Gas station break in on La Cumbre Rd appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Minuteman Missile Test Launch From Vandenberg And Other Stories
(Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas) There was a routine test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in northwestern Santa Barbara County Thursday night. The launch was at 11:01 PM Pacific Time. The missile was headed to a target in the...
syvnews.com
Disaster relief centers to close later this month in Santa Barbara County
Santa Barbara County’s Disaster Recovery Centers/Local Assistance Centers in North County and South Coast locations will close later this month and in the meantime will modify their hours, a county spokeswoman said. The last day of operation for the North County center at Hancock College in Santa Maria will...
SLO County supervisors set rules for free overnight RV parking: ‘A win for everyone’
Here’s how the new SLO County camping regulations work.
syvnews.com
January flooding displaced 46 in Guadalupe, community pulls together to help
Neighbor helping neighbor. That was the scene in Guadalupe last month as 46 residents — 10 families — were displaced by a storm that dropped more than three inches of rain in 12 hours. The deluge caused the Santa Maria River to breach an earthen berm and flood their neighborhood.
Cachuma Lake reopens to boaters, rowers and fishing
Lake Cachuma opened Monday for the first time in a month following January's destructive storms which left a massive amount of debris strewn across the water, nearly shore to shore. The post Cachuma Lake reopens to boaters, rowers and fishing appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Public hearing set Friday in SLO, online about Diablo Canyon environmental impacts
Multiple agencies will hold a hearing on the environmental impacts of extending the operation of Diablo Canyon Power Plant from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, both online and in person in San Luis Obispo. The hearing is part of the requirements of Senate Bill 846, passed by the state...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Bicyclist Sustains Major Injuries in Collision with Vehicle
A bicyclist sustained major injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Los Olivos Monday afternoon. At 2:25 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighter paramedics responded to the area of Ballard Canyon and Bison Roads in the Santa Ynez Valley for a reported traffic collision. They discovered a bicyclist had been...
UPDATE: Man killed in Highway 101 car crash in Santa Barbara identified
One confirmed fatality after a car crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara at the State Street off-ramp in the early morning.
Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department advises the public of increased cases of Norovirus on the Central Coast. The post Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Cancer-causing chemical found in soil at 4 sites in SLO. What’s being done about it?
The toxic chemical was used by San Luis Obispo dry cleaning companies for decades.
syvnews.com
$1.4M Buellton Library construction project awaits council approval; meeting set for Thursday
Progress on Buellton's new library still is underway as cost for its construction remains a topic of discussion among City Council members ahead of a regularly scheduled meeting set for Thursday. "It's regrettable that we have to drag this out, but I think we'd want to do this correctly in...
Officials say kayakers discover body in river
Officials said a body has been found in Lompoc Valley on Sunday afternoon. Public information officer Mike Eliason said two adults in kayaks discovered the body of a missing male in the river.
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Comfort food with drive-thru ease at new Rusty's
I know I'm late to it, but I'm finally catching up on "Yellowstone," the greatest TV show since "The Sopranos." Co-creator/writer Taylor Sheridan has done a Shakespearean job with these characters struggling to keep a cattle ranch alive in Montana, with the Dutton family fighting each other and so many folks with evil intentions. Great music and dialogue. Who knew a family business could inspire such treachery?
Noozhawk
223 La Vista Grande, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93103
Nestled high up on a knoll within one of Santa Barbara’s most sought after neighborhoods, 223 La Vista Grande offers an opportunity to indulge in some of life’s finer pleasures! Methodically placed facing Stearns Warf and the Santa Barbara harbor, this home will give you magical purple & orange sunsets and postcard worthy views of the Pacific Ocean, Channel Islands, East Beach and downtown. This ranch style home offers 4 generously sized bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and nearly 2,700 sq/ft of single level living space. The large primary suite lets one soak in the views from bed or you can open up the french doors and step outside to a cozy viewing deck that looks over the city. The views continue as you find yourself glued to the picture windows that span across the living room and dining room.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County to Be Fined $6 Million for Too Many ‘Canaries in Coal Mine’
The canary in the coal mine for the state’s fractured mental health and criminal justice systems is yet another obscure bureaucratic acronym: IST, which stands for “incompetent to stand trial.” That’s a legal determination made by a judge after consulting with two psychiatrists and refers to people charged with a crime who are mentally incapable of understanding the charges against them or assisting in their own defense.
syvnews.com
Norovirus brings ‘stomach flu’ to Santa Barbara County; health officials advise caution
Norovirus, the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis, more commonly known as the stomach flu, has hit Santa Barbara County, and the Public Health Department is advising residents and visitors to protect themselves from the germ that causes an estimated 20 million cases a year in the United States. Ryyn...
Comments / 0