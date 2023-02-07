'It helps a lot': Lower Saucon police officers present 12-year-old girl battling cancer with $5K check to help cover costs

Read full article on original website
Sikhs keep fighting, police keep responding to Lower Nazareth Township temple
A priest was pulled down from the altar, congregants were dragged outside by a mob and locks were sawed off doors. These are among the list of allegations drawing the Colonial Regional Police Department to the Gurudwara Sikh Society of the Lehigh Valley’s temple in Lower Nazareth Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Dump truck owner facing homicide by vehicle charge in connection with crash that killed pregnant woman
L. PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - The owner of a dump truck that was involved in a deadly crash in Montgomery County has been arrested. U.S. Marshals arrested 24-year-old Patrick Doran in Virginia. They say the Maryland man owned the dump truck that killed a pregnant woman in Lower Providence Township...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County school welcomes emotional support dog
LOWHILL TWP., Pa. - A furry friend will be roaming the halls of a local school. Lehigh County Learning and Achievement School in Lowhill Township has welcomed LLASie. She's a chocolate lab that the school says can help students who receive emotional support services. She'll live with the school's psychologist.
WFMZ-TV Online
$5K reward offered in investigation of 2005 shooting death of 50-year-old man in Monroe
POCONO TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a 2005 homicide. Carlos Alamo Jr., 50, was found dead at the Wine Press Inn Apartments in Bartonsville, near Route 611 in Pocono Township, according to state police. Alamo was last known to be alive...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Two Teens Assaulted, One In Critical Condition
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One juvenile assaulted two other juveniles with a bat on Perry Street and Carroll Street Thursday around 2Pm One of the victims are in critical condition and was admitted to Capital Health trauma center according to Trenton Police. The other juvenile victim was not injured and as such did not require medical treatment. Police stated Due to the suspect and victims being juveniles further details cannot be released at this time.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Jennifer Brown invested in restaurant with man arrested, charged in her death
NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Authorities announced the arrest of a man accused of killing a Montgomery County woman who was reported missing on Jan. 4., and they are sharing details about the business relationship between the two. "I can't imagine my kids not knowing where I am, so it's good...
WFMZ-TV Online
Perkasie Police investigate report of sedan hitting teen
PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in part of Bucks County say they are investigating the report of a red BMW sedan that struck a teenage girl Tuesday. The sedan reportedly hit the girl between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Ridge Road and Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Perkasie Borough Police Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Milford, Hunterdon County remembers councilman, second NJ council member killed within a week
MILFORD, N.J. - A Milford, Hunterdon County Councilman is being remembered, after authorities say he was gunned down by a coworker. It's the second New Jersey council member to be shot and killed within a week. "He had so much more to give," said Milford Mayor Henri Schepens. Schepens was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man accused of setting fire to RV in Hunterdon County, NJ
FRENCHTOWN, N.J. - A man has been charged with setting fire to an unoccupied RV in Frenchtown, Hunterdon County. John Kopitskie, 23, of Milford, is charged with second-degree aggravated arson and third-degree burglary, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office. He was arrested on Feb. 6.
WFMZ-TV Online
At least 1 sent to hospital after multiple accidents on William Penn Highway
PALMER TWP., Pa. - The Palmer Township Police Department is advising drivers to avoid a stretch of William Penn Highway after multiple accidents. William Penn Highway is closed between Elwood and Milford streets, including the Greenwood Avenue intersection, according to a news release from township police. Northampton County dispatchers say...
WFMZ-TV Online
Death of man in Route 412 crash, shooting ruled suicide
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The death of a man involved in a crash and shooting on a busy Bethlehem road this week has now been ruled a suicide. The coroner says a 38-year-old man from Montgomery County was found with a gunshot wound inside a car that crashed on Route 412 near I-78.
WFMZ-TV Online
New Jersey councilman shot dead in parking lot by former co-worker, officials say
FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. - A councilman in a small borough in Hunterdon County, New Jersey was shot dead by his former co-worker in a parking lot Wednesday morning, authorities say. Russell Heller, 51, was found dead around 7 a.m. outside of his vehicle in the parking lot of PSE&G in...
Some are known worldwide. Some are local leaders. They shared experiences (and pizza) with Easton kids.
Stephen Schleig grew up on Easton’s South Side. When he was a boy at Cheston Elementary School he remembers looking up with awe at local police officers who walked the halls. They were his role models.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Police: Missing 9-year-old boy with autism found
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Police Department says a missing 9-year-old boy with autism has been found. Antonio Kaylen Williams was found Tuesday night, city police said.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken attorney representing man arrested in murder of Jennifer Brown in Limerick Township
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Limerick Township Police Chief Robert J. Matalavage announced on February 9th the arrest of Blair Watts, 33, of Hunsberger Drive in Royersford, for First-Degree Murder and other charges related to the murder of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township. Brown’s body was found on January 18th, buried in a shallow grave behind a warehouse on North 5th Avenue in Royersford.
Daily Local News
Friend, business associate charged with murder of Montgomery County mom Jennifer Brown
WFMZ-TV Online
Owner plans to rehabilitate old hotel in Phillipsburg
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The owner of the old hotel at Union Square in Phillipsburg is working on a plan to rehabilitate the place. There have been some complaints about the building's condition. So, at a meeting earlier this week, the owner was given 90 days to stabilize it, then check...
WFMZ-TV Online
Jury finds man guilty in another man's shooting death in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The jury reached a verdict Thursday morning in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Darrius Waller in Pottstown. Gerald Ramos was found guilty of third-degree murder, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Authorities said Ramos walked over to Waller and...
NBC Philadelphia
Arrest Made in Murder of Montgomery County Mom Jennifer Brown
Pa. man shot, killed while standing on his front porch: report
A Philadelphia man was shot and killed while standing on his front porch, according to a story from 6ABC. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday along the 5300 block of Sylvester Street, in the Frankford section of the city. Police told the news outlet that the 32-year-old victim...
