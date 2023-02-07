ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

News 12 takes a look at new after-school class focused on educating kids about cannabis

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rEpsD_0kei9F5200

A new after-school program aims to educate kids about cannabis and its impacts, and those behind the program say it’s needed now that the legal marijuana market is up and running in New York City.

At P.S./I.S. 218 Rafael Hernandez Dual Language Magnet School, most students leave for the day right when the bell rings. However, some curious students fill a classroom after their classes to learn more about cannabis.

The group of seventh graders are enrolled in WHEDCO’s after-school programming, which is currently running at three Bronx school campuses. Part of it is “Just Ask Me” – or JAM – sessions, to create a safe space to talk about certain taboo topics, like sexual education and most recently marijuana, which has been added to the program’s curriculum for sixth- through eighth graders.

This roll-out is years in the making and aligns with the recent legalization of recreational marijuana in New York City.

High school senior Aaliyah Cruz, a WHEDCO after-school alumnus, now works with current students in the program serving as a peer mentor.

“I think that it’s good that they show us these kinds of things,” said Cruz. “Even though now it’s more accessible and legal, I think that we should use that ‘advantage’ wisely.”

While this course on cannabis just launched, the director of the program is already looking to add a course on TikTok in the future.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THE CITY

Drop-In Centers Keep Runaway and Homeless Youth Awake at Night

Runaway and homeless youth who visit any of New York City’s overnight drop-in centers are now prohibited from “resting” there — and the providers have been ordered to remove any cots or resting places, THE CITY has learned. The Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) last month told the nonprofit providers of services for the city’s five overnight facilities...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC program brings grocery stores to food deserts

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A home-cooked meal takes on a new flavor when a new grocery store opens.  Green Way Markets has opened on DeKalb Avenue in Brooklyn. It is part of a New York City program designed to bring grocery stores to areas known as food deserts where there’s limited access to fresh produce […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MC

Why Are Black Families Leaving New York City?

Has New York City become too expensive for black families? It seems that black children in particular are becoming less of the population in the communities which had led someone to believe that their families are fleeing the city. When asked directly, the families not only confirm the reason, but they give an explanation for why they chose to leave. The answer is one that New York City has heard more than once.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

136K+
Followers
47K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy