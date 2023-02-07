ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx neighbors celebrate small victory in fight to end illegal dumping in their neighborhood

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCizv_0kei9CQr00

A group of Bronx neighbors had complained for years about illegal dumping on their streets, and today they celebrated a small victory.

The city recently installed a security camera on a nearby block, and residents are already noticing the difference, hoping the cameras will make their way to more neighborhoods.

“When I come in the morning, I take 15 to 20 minutes to clean here,” said Issaac Nitamoah, who owns a store on East 174th Street. “Very good there is a camera here.”

Community advocate Sydney Flores has been working with the city’s Sanitation Department to deter people from improperly disposing of trash in the area. Her and other residents are already noticing a difference.

“Since they put these cameras above, it’s cleaner,” said Florez. “Sanitation is coming by, and they’re monitoring and they’re checking.”

The city’s Department of Sanitation told News 12 that they will be quadrupling its efforts to fight illegal dumping with funding for 200 surveillance cameras in known areas where illegal dumping is a large issue.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New York City food desert program spurs grocery store development

A New York City program to incentivize supermarket construction in food deserts has led to the opening of at least 30 of a planned 51 stores. Called Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (FRESH), the 14-year-old Department of City Planning (DCP) initiative has facilitated the opening of new grocery stores in all five New York City boroughs—Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island—that now serve 1.2 million New York consumers, who live within a half-mile of those locations. Another 21 FRESH stores are in the development pipeline and will bring fresh food access to 300,000 more New Yorkers who previously had few green grocer options, DCP reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Victim of 2021 attack outside Harlem liquor store speaks out

NEW YORK -- For the first time in two years, the victim of a heinous attack in Harlem is speaking out.Surveillance video showed the woman being beaten and robbed by a group outside a liquor store after declining to let someone pay for her wine.As she struggles to recover, the victim told CBS2's Lisa Rozner it's been a nightmare dealing with city and state agencies who were supposed to help her."This block changed my life," Catherine Taylor said.It was Jan. 18, 2021.READ MORE: Police: Woman Bitten, Robbed By Men After Argument At Harlem Liquor Store"It's like I see myself asking for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Over 60 cars found with red spray paint on them in Manhattan

NEW YORK - More than 60 cars were found with red spray paint on them on the Upper West Side. According to the NYPD, the calls came in Tuesday morning for around 65 cars parked along Riverside Drive, between 99th and 110th streets. The cars had a big bright red...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC woman tries to kill look-alike with poisoned cheesecake

NEW YORK - A Brooklyn woman has been found guilty in a bizarre identity theft plot of her doppelgänger, in which she tried to kill her with a poisoned cheesecake. macOS Ventura: 4 new apps you'll loveCleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, of Sheepshead Bay, faces up to 25...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Man robbed at gunpoint while standing near food truck in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – These days, even waiting for your order at a food truck or hot dog stand in New York City involves risk. A man was robbed outside a Bronx food truck when a blue Honda SUV pulled alongside him, and an occupant of the vehicle pointed a gun at him, demanding his money and jewelry. The incident happened on Sunday, January 29, but the NYPD has since identified the suspects using surveillance video camera footage. “The victim, a 30-year-old male, was standing near a food truck in the vicinity of Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue when The post Man robbed at gunpoint while standing near food truck in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspect found unfit to stand trial in Bronx attack on NYC transit worker

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man accused of attacking a transit worker at a Bronx subway station was deemed unfit to stand trial on Thursday, officials said.  Alexander Wright was charged with assault in the Aug. 11, 2022 attack, which left Anthony Nelson with broken bones. Wright allegedly harassed people outside the Pelham Bay Park […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Man attempted to lure 14-year-old girl into truck in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a man they said attempted to lure a 14-year-old girl into his truck in the Bronx. The alleged incident happened last Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Lawton Avenue and Milton Place in Throgs Neck. According to police, the girl...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Truck driver tried to lure teen girl off Bronx street: police

THROGS NECK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The driver of a white box truck tried to lure a 14-year-old girl off a Throgs Neck street, officials said late Thursday. The teen was walking near Milton Place around 5:45 p.m. Feb. 1 when a man got out of the truck and approached her, according to authorities. He […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

136K+
Followers
47K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy