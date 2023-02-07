Bronx neighbors celebrate small victory in fight to end illegal dumping in their neighborhood

A group of Bronx neighbors had complained for years about illegal dumping on their streets, and today they celebrated a small victory.

The city recently installed a security camera on a nearby block, and residents are already noticing the difference, hoping the cameras will make their way to more neighborhoods.

“When I come in the morning, I take 15 to 20 minutes to clean here,” said Issaac Nitamoah, who owns a store on East 174th Street. “Very good there is a camera here.”

Community advocate Sydney Flores has been working with the city’s Sanitation Department to deter people from improperly disposing of trash in the area. Her and other residents are already noticing a difference.

“Since they put these cameras above, it’s cleaner,” said Florez. “Sanitation is coming by, and they’re monitoring and they’re checking.”

The city’s Department of Sanitation told News 12 that they will be quadrupling its efforts to fight illegal dumping with funding for 200 surveillance cameras in known areas where illegal dumping is a large issue.