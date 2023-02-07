ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Jersey Proud: Abandoned 80-year-old locomotive being restored at Woodstown Central Railroad

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A Gloucester County community has come together to restore an 80-year-old locomotive.

Locomotive No. 9 was used for 40 years before it was abandoned in the woods for another several decades, left to fall apart.

People at the Woodstown Central Railroad in Logan spent $1 million and the last 12 years volunteering their time to rebuild it. The restoration is now in the final stages.

Soon, Locomotive No. 9 will be back on the tracks, leading trains full of tourists making journeys along the rails of South Jersey.

