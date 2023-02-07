Read full article on original website
MackAttack2089
3d ago
This is why put guns in safe people and stop loading the gun you only need too load it if your going to the shooting range I hope the arrest the parents too
Megan Taylor
3d ago
Again, we've got to stop acting like all kids deserve an education. This kid should have NEVER been in that school. We have to stop sacrificing other kids education and safety for one problem child.
Mary J Babics
3d ago
Wow! This is just insane! How much violence and hatred can a six year old body have?!?! Mine baffles me
