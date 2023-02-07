ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 7

MackAttack2089
3d ago

This is why put guns in safe people and stop loading the gun you only need too load it if your going to the shooting range I hope the arrest the parents too

Reply
4
Megan Taylor
3d ago

Again, we've got to stop acting like all kids deserve an education. This kid should have NEVER been in that school. We have to stop sacrificing other kids education and safety for one problem child.

Reply
3
Mary J Babics
3d ago

Wow! This is just insane! How much violence and hatred can a six year old body have?!?! Mine baffles me

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Virginia School Board Removes Black Superintendent After 6-Year-Old Shoots Teacher

The Newport News School Board in Virginia has dismissed its superintendent following the shooting of a school teacher by a six-year-old student. On Wednesday, a five-to-one vote prompted the decision to remove Black Superintendent Dr. George Parker III from his role, effective February 1, The Hill reported. The move for dismissal was prompted by the community of teachers and parents who called for Parker’s resignation or firing.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NBC News

NBC News

581K+
Followers
67K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy