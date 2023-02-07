Read full article on original website
9to5Mac Happy Hour 420: Hands on with the new HomePod, Apple executive changes, no M2 Mac Studio expected
Benjamin shares his hands-on thoughts with the new second-generation HomePod after about a week of testing. Apple changes up the executive ranks with a new Chief People Officer, and news that they won’t replace the industrial design position when Evans Hankey leaves. There is also a report that Apple isn’t planning on releasing a new Mac Studio for the M2 generation.
Apple’s first 27-inch display with mini-LED and ProMotion hit by more delays
While Apple released the Studio Display just under a year ago, the company is also rumored to be working on a higher-end external display with mini-LED backlighting. Once rumored for June 2022, this display has suffered repeated delays, and it’s currently unclear when (or if) it will actually launch…
Apple execs talk M2 Max: Design and development, pro workflows, media engine, more
In a new interview, tech YouTuber Andru Edwards was able to sit down with three leaders at Apple. The talk covers a deeper look at the new M2 Pro/Max Apple Silicon, design with a team-focused approach, pro workflows, battery efficiency, putting more powerful chips in smaller devices, the neural and media engines, and more.
Here’s why Apple hasn’t had to slash jobs like almost every other tech company
During the pandemic, most tech companies matched growth with lots of hiring. Now as things have cooled off, many are cutting thousands of jobs to try and reign in spending. Apple has so far been one of the few to avoid slashing jobs. And a new report from Bloomberg looks at what Apple did differently over the last few years that set it up for weathering the challenging macro environment without resorting to firing staff.
Apple names its first-ever ‘Chief People Officer’ as part of leadership shakeup
Apple has added a new face to its executive leadership team. The company has named Carol Surface its new Chief People Officer, who joins Apple after nearly a decade at the medical device company Medtronic. Surface is Apple’s first-ever Chief People Officer. The news was first reported by Bloomberg,...
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Apple and Google duopoly dominates mobile app market, says Japanese antitrust regulator
The Japanese antitrust regulator has completed its study of the mobile app market, and concluded that it is dominated by an Apple and Google duopoly. It says that while it hopes the two companies will make changes voluntarily, and that existing antitrust regulation can be used to apply pressure, new legislation would be the most reliable way of ensuring fairness …
How to defy Apple and create a HomePod stereo pair with first and second-gen speakers
One of the limitations of the second-generation HomePod is that it can’t be used in tandem with a first-generation model to create a stereo pair. “Creating a HomePod stereo pair requires two of the same model HomePod speakers,” says Apple. There is, however, a workaround to this on the Mac with some clever software trickery.
Apple recognizes union of UK Apple Store workers, agrees to negotiate pay and conditions
A “historic” agreement has seen Apple recognize a union of UK Apple Store workers, some three months after staff voted in favor of unionizing. It happened just one day after the company appointed its first ever Chief People Officer. Apple has signed a collective bargaining agreement which will...
Twitter earning millions from 10 unbanned users; engineers in Catch-22 position with Musk
Reinstating the accounts of ten users previously banned for hate speech or promoting dangerous conspiracy theories will see Twitter earning millions of dollars in additional ad revenue, according to a new report today. A separate report says that Twitter engineers have been placed in an impossible position: Musk demanding changes...
Apple’s UK antitrust appeal to be heard in March, expected to take one day
Apple’s UK antitrust appeal has been scheduled for March and is expected to take just one day. As we noted last month, the case will hinge on the legal meaning of the word “shall” …. Apple’s UK antitrust appeal. Foss Patents reports that the hearing will...
UnitedHealthcare debuts new rewards program with $1,000 in incentives for Apple Watch users
UnitedHealthcare has announced a new program that it hopes will entice its members to use wearables like Apple Watch to stay active and focus on their health. Through the new UnitedHealthcare Rewards program, “eligible members” can earn up to $1,000 per year in incentives when they complete certain one-time and ongoing activities with their Apple Watch or other devices.
Twitter redefines what makes a tweet with supersized 4,000-character limit
Following up after launching Twitter Blue in three more countries this morning, the platform has made a big change to tweets this afternoon. The new max for Twitter Blue subscribers in the US has been supersized all the way up to 4,000 characters. This story is supported by Mosyle, the...
Why ‘Apple Watch Series X’ rumors should be treated with skepticism (for now)
A pair of recent rumors (with contradicting timelines) have suggested that Apple could overhaul the Apple Watch lineup with the introduction of a so-called “Apple Watch Series X.”. Here’s why we’d treat these rumors with a major dose of skepticism, even though it’s totally possible Apple releases an “Apple...
Mujjo classes up AirPods Pro 2 with Echelon leather case, adds built-in clip to first-gen users
Mujjo is out with its latest Apple accessory, this time for AirPods Pro. The Echelon leather case comes in multiple colors of premium leather with an integrated clip and works with both AirPods Pro 2 and the first generation. This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform....
Chat AI tech will eventually make Siri smarter, but not anytime soon [Opinion]
Chat AI tech is without a doubt the most exciting thing to have happened in the world of technology for quite some time – providing answers to questions, writing essays, generating working code, or even passing an MBA exam through a conversational UI. Microsoft announced that a version of...
iFixit HomePod 2 teardown finds a lot less glue, a lot more repairability
The iFixit HomePod 2 teardown isn’t the first one we’ve seen since the launch of the new model, as Brandon Geekabit got there first. But the company does echo the comments on repairability of this model compared to the original, together with a cool video clip of the woofer in action (below).
Here’s how the creator of the first USB-C iPhone future-proofed AirPods Pro [Video]
Robotics engineer Ken Pillonel was the first to transform iPhone to work with a USB-C port in 2021. Since then he created a way to do the same for the AirPods case and even open-sourced his process. Now Ken is back with the first USB-C AirPods Pro. Here’s how he did it and how you can too if you’re adventurous enough.
Apple says Maps privacy bug didn’t affect iPhone, denies that apps used location data without consent
IOS 16.3 was released to the general public last month, and among other new features, it also included a variety of security updates. One of those fixes addressed an Apple Maps privacy bug that could have allowed an app to “bypass Privacy preferences.”. In a statement to 9to5Mac on...
Microsoft Activision acquisition provisionally blocked; might be forced to sell Call of Duty
The planned Microsoft Activision acquisition has been provisionally blocked by the UK’s antitrust watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) …. Just over a year ago, Microsoft announced a $68.7 billion deal to buy Activision, the gaming giant behind the Call of Duty franchise, and many other popular titles. The sheer scale of the planned purchase saw the CMA begin an investigation into whether it would be anticompetitive.
