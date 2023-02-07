ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Happy Hour 420: Hands on with the new HomePod, Apple executive changes, no M2 Mac Studio expected

Benjamin shares his hands-on thoughts with the new second-generation HomePod after about a week of testing. Apple changes up the executive ranks with a new Chief People Officer, and news that they won’t replace the industrial design position when Evans Hankey leaves. There is also a report that Apple isn’t planning on releasing a new Mac Studio for the M2 generation.
9to5Mac

Apple’s first 27-inch display with mini-LED and ProMotion hit by more delays

While Apple released the Studio Display just under a year ago, the company is also rumored to be working on a higher-end external display with mini-LED backlighting. Once rumored for June 2022, this display has suffered repeated delays, and it’s currently unclear when (or if) it will actually launch…
9to5Mac

Here’s why Apple hasn’t had to slash jobs like almost every other tech company

During the pandemic, most tech companies matched growth with lots of hiring. Now as things have cooled off, many are cutting thousands of jobs to try and reign in spending. Apple has so far been one of the few to avoid slashing jobs. And a new report from Bloomberg looks at what Apple did differently over the last few years that set it up for weathering the challenging macro environment without resorting to firing staff.
9to5Mac

Apple and Google duopoly dominates mobile app market, says Japanese antitrust regulator

The Japanese antitrust regulator has completed its study of the mobile app market, and concluded that it is dominated by an Apple and Google duopoly. It says that while it hopes the two companies will make changes voluntarily, and that existing antitrust regulation can be used to apply pressure, new legislation would be the most reliable way of ensuring fairness …
9to5Mac

How to defy Apple and create a HomePod stereo pair with first and second-gen speakers

One of the limitations of the second-generation HomePod is that it can’t be used in tandem with a first-generation model to create a stereo pair. “Creating a HomePod stereo pair requires two of the same model HomePod speakers,” says Apple. There is, however, a workaround to this on the Mac with some clever software trickery.
9to5Mac

Twitter earning millions from 10 unbanned users; engineers in Catch-22 position with Musk

Reinstating the accounts of ten users previously banned for hate speech or promoting dangerous conspiracy theories will see Twitter earning millions of dollars in additional ad revenue, according to a new report today. A separate report says that Twitter engineers have been placed in an impossible position: Musk demanding changes...
9to5Mac

UnitedHealthcare debuts new rewards program with $1,000 in incentives for Apple Watch users

UnitedHealthcare has announced a new program that it hopes will entice its members to use wearables like Apple Watch to stay active and focus on their health. Through the new UnitedHealthcare Rewards program, “eligible members” can earn up to $1,000 per year in incentives when they complete certain one-time and ongoing activities with their Apple Watch or other devices.
9to5Mac

Twitter redefines what makes a tweet with supersized 4,000-character limit

Following up after launching Twitter Blue in three more countries this morning, the platform has made a big change to tweets this afternoon. The new max for Twitter Blue subscribers in the US has been supersized all the way up to 4,000 characters. This story is supported by Mosyle, the...
9to5Mac

Why ‘Apple Watch Series X’ rumors should be treated with skepticism (for now)

A pair of recent rumors (with contradicting timelines) have suggested that Apple could overhaul the Apple Watch lineup with the introduction of a so-called “Apple Watch Series X.”. Here’s why we’d treat these rumors with a major dose of skepticism, even though it’s totally possible Apple releases an “Apple...
9to5Mac

Chat AI tech will eventually make Siri smarter, but not anytime soon [Opinion]

Chat AI tech is without a doubt the most exciting thing to have happened in the world of technology for quite some time – providing answers to questions, writing essays, generating working code, or even passing an MBA exam through a conversational UI. Microsoft announced that a version of...
9to5Mac

iFixit HomePod 2 teardown finds a lot less glue, a lot more repairability

The iFixit HomePod 2 teardown isn’t the first one we’ve seen since the launch of the new model, as Brandon Geekabit got there first. But the company does echo the comments on repairability of this model compared to the original, together with a cool video clip of the woofer in action (below).
9to5Mac

Microsoft Activision acquisition provisionally blocked; might be forced to sell Call of Duty

The planned Microsoft Activision acquisition has been provisionally blocked by the UK’s antitrust watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) …. Just over a year ago, Microsoft announced a $68.7 billion deal to buy Activision, the gaming giant behind the Call of Duty franchise, and many other popular titles. The sheer scale of the planned purchase saw the CMA begin an investigation into whether it would be anticompetitive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy