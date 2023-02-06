Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from exterminationDavid HeitzAurora, CO
DougCo court battle continues in wrongful death case against STEM schoolSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Migrants have cost Denver $5 million so farDavid HeitzDenver, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com
Wrestling: The top-ranked wrestlers in the area heading into regionals
The road to the top of the wrestling podium at Ball Arena begins Friday at regional tournaments across Colorado. Boys and girls grapplers will look to punch their ticket to high school’s largest event of the year at one of 20 two-day qualifying tournaments. To qualify for state, an...
coloradohometownweekly.com
State swimming: Legh, Bindseil earn state titles at Class 4A championships
THORNTON — The best of the best in Class 4A high school girls swimming converged on the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center on Thursday to seek glory and, by night’s end, the Boulder, Longmont and Broomfield areas walked away with enough hardware to make any region proud. Niwot senior...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Charge! Stein lays body on line in much-needed win for Boulder hoops
Riley Stein has placed his body in peril for Boulder’s hoops team this winter. Anything for a win. That’s his mentality — the Panthers’ too — with their playoff hopes clinging to life support. On Tuesday, Stein’s teammates raced to pick him up after he...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Erie High team wins state engineering design challenge
Erie High senior Mackenzie Campbell said her jaw dropped when she learned her team won an engineering challenge to design an unmanned aircraft as a solution to the need for more efficient rural package deliveries. “There was a lot of trial and error,” she said. “It felt like we were...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Louisville appoints two to City Council seats
Two new councilmembers were sworn in to serve on the Louisville City Council on Tuesday night. Barbara Hamlington and Dietrich Hoefner will fill the Ward 3 vacancies until November’s elections after being unanimously voted to join the Council. Mayor Dennis Maloney said that all seven applicants who applied and...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Defendant in Longmont drive-by shooting set for trial
The defendant in a Longmont drive-by shooting case is set for trial this fall. Yahir Solis, 19, is charged with felony counts of first-degree murder after deliberation; first-degree murder – extreme indifference; two counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation; four counts of attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference; first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon; first-degree assault – extreme indifference; and illegal discharge of a firearm.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Louisville to increase wastewater and stormwater fees
Louisville City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to pass rate increases in wastewater and stormwater fees. The average water, wastewater, stormwater and trash bill is expected to increase $4 per month. Wastewater fees will increase 8% and stormwater fees will increase 9%. However, the monthly residential bill is project to only increase 3.8%.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Lafayette renews contract to provide support, services to small businesses
Lafayette small, local businesses may receive free consultation and advice for how to improve their business. Director of Economic Development Brigid Keating provided City Council with an update Tuesday night on the Boulder Small Business Development Center programs. Keating said that the SBDC program has dedicated programs and support for small businesses through technical, consulting, outreach, marketing and resilience.
coloradohometownweekly.com
School food leaders visit BVSD through Chef Ann Foundation fellowship
With California moving to universal school lunches this year and providing more support for purchasing local food, Christina Lawson is working on moving her small school district north of Sacramento to a scratch cooking program. She’s also getting some extra help through a new fellowship created by the Chef Ann...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Lafayette police still searching for shooting suspect as victim recovers
Lafayette police are still searching for the suspect in a shooting at a mobile home park Tuesday afternoon. According to police radio traffic, dispatchers around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday received a report of a shooting at Lafayette Gardens, 11700 E. South Boulder Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Around the Towns: Valentine’s parties and other events this week
Chess club: Third through fifth graders can meet at the library to play chess. No experience needed; 4 p.m. Wednesday, Erie Community Library, 400 Powers St.; free; mylibrary.evanced.info. Stitch ‘n’ Fix: Drop in to have clothes that need repairs or adjustments, have a little rip or need a button mended;...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Rebates available for energy efficient homes being rebuilt after Marshall Fire
The majority of homeowners who are rebuilding after the Marshall Fire in Superior are choosing energy efficiency but are not registering for rebates. According to a press release Thursday from Alexis Bullen, sustainability analyst for Superior, of the almost 200 building permits that have been submitted to the town, approximately 70% of rebuilding homeowners are choosing to rebuild to higher energy codes despite the option to opt-out. Bullen said that people are choosing to build to the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code standard or higher.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Black History Month events to be held at Lafayette Public Library
The Lafayette Public Library is celebrating Black History Month. The library will host author, activist and poet Theo Wilson from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Wilson will give a presentation to dispel myths about Martin Luther King Jr. in a presentation, “King’s Dream vs. Our Reality: Hope in the Face of Resurgent Racism.” Wilson will speak of the legacy of Dr. King.
