The majority of homeowners who are rebuilding after the Marshall Fire in Superior are choosing energy efficiency but are not registering for rebates. According to a press release Thursday from Alexis Bullen, sustainability analyst for Superior, of the almost 200 building permits that have been submitted to the town, approximately 70% of rebuilding homeowners are choosing to rebuild to higher energy codes despite the option to opt-out. Bullen said that people are choosing to build to the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code standard or higher.

SUPERIOR, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO