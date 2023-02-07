ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

News On 6

Police Presence In Downtown Tulsa Near OSU Medical Center

There is a heavy police presence in Downtown Tulsa on Thursday morning. Several police officers are on the scene near West 7th Street and South Lawton Avenue, near the OSU Medical Center. Currently, it is unclear why officers are in the area. This is a breaking news story, stay with...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Riverside near 21st Street back open after crews repair large hole

TULSA, Okla. — The road is back open after a large hole opened up on Riverside near the 21st Street intersection. The hole caused partial lane closures on Monday so crews could repair the hole. The city has not said what caused the damage. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Medical Episode Claims Life Of Bartlesville Driver

A medical episode while driving claims the life of the driver. Bartlesville Police were called late Monday morning to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. Police say two people were transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center, where the driver was pronounced deceased. Police believe the driver died from a medical episode and not from the accident. There's no word on the condition of the second person. The name of the driver has not been released.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

What options will you have at the cashless Creek Turnpike tolls?

TULSA, Okla. — Toil at the toll, like what actress Jennifer Garner experienced at an Oklahoma turnpike in 2019, is fading out of the Sooner State. Drivers taking the Creek Turnpike will no longer have to search for nickels, dimes, and quarters beginning Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. “Those...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Pass go and collect $200 with MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition coming soon

TULSA, Okla. — Mayor G.T. Bynum announced on Thursday the city is getting its very own MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition. The game will feature Tulsa staple landmarks and locations like the Philbrook Museum, the BOK Center and The Gathering Place. “We are so excited to announce that Tulsa is officially...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Woman Injured In Shooting; Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect

Tulsa Police are searching for a person who is believed to be involved in a shooting near East Apache Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officers were staged outside a home where they thought the suspect was hiding but the Special Operations Team (SOT) found no one inside. According to police, it started after a couple got into an argument with the man who lives in the home. Police say the altercation somehow escalated and they exchanged gunfire.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Bartlesville FD receives DHS grant to improve community fire training

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bartlesville Fire Department will receive a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) grant to provide additional training to firefighters. The $50,438 grant will also help firefighters in communities surrounding Bartlesville, according to Fire Chief David Topping. The grant will provide training for all of Bartlesville Fire incident command staff to improve efficiency in emergency incidents.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Police remove multiple pounds of heroin, meth, fentanyl off Tulsa streets

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division made a large seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last week. Officers seized 2.6 pounds of heroin, one pound of fentanyl, which is said to be approximately 224,000 dosage units, and 73 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Looking To Reunite Stolen Items To Owners

Police are trying to return dozens of stolen items found in a storage unit back to their rightful owners. Tulsa Police said officers arrested Brett Chamberlain in December in connection to almost 90 car break-ins. Authorities posted photos of the items on social media, saying they were recently found in...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

The 10 District: Jenks community looking to rebrand downtown

JENKS, Okla. — A citizen-led effort is looking to rebrand the Jenks Main Street area as The 10 District. FOX23 talked with Bryan Wilks, who is spearheading this movement with his business partner Shae Roach. “We had the talents and abilities to pull something like this off on a...
JENKS, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Woman dies in crash near Skiatook

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa woman died, and a man was injured Wednesday after a car crash on State Highway 20, just outside Skiatook, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Vickie R. Morrison, 66, of Tulsa, died at the scene after being pinned for about two...
SKIATOOK, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested in connection with shooting in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested for a north Tulsa shooting after he called police about a carjacking and police found evidence linking him to the shooting, according to a Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrest report. TPD Officer Danny Bean said it was “a crazy story.”. On...
TULSA, OK

