KOKI FOX 23
TFD recognizes Tulsa police officer for performing life-saving CPR on a woman
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) recognized Tulsa Police Officer Cody Riley for his efforts during a 911 call. When firefighters arrived on the scene, Riley was performing CPR on a woman who had overdosed on fentanyl. “It was my first call out of the gate,” Riley told...
News On 6
Police Presence In Downtown Tulsa Near OSU Medical Center
There is a heavy police presence in Downtown Tulsa on Thursday morning. Several police officers are on the scene near West 7th Street and South Lawton Avenue, near the OSU Medical Center. Currently, it is unclear why officers are in the area. This is a breaking news story, stay with...
Broken Arrow woman finds job, purpose through local staffing agency for people with disabilities
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A tailored staffing agency is helping people with disabilities in Green Country find meaningful work and purpose. Laurie Winiecke works as a houseman at a Hilton Garden Inn in Broken Arrow. She vacuums the hallways, dusts the blinds, strips the beds and empties the trash cans.
KOKI FOX 23
Riverside near 21st Street back open after crews repair large hole
TULSA, Okla. — The road is back open after a large hole opened up on Riverside near the 21st Street intersection. The hole caused partial lane closures on Monday so crews could repair the hole. The city has not said what caused the damage. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
news9.com
Firefighters Battle Overnight Fire At Abandoned Home In Sand Springs
The Sand Springs Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire that broke out on Thursday morning. Fire officials say the call came in at about 5 a.m. near 81st West Avenue, just north of Highway 51. Firefighters say they believe the house was abandoned. Crews did...
kggfradio.com
Medical Episode Claims Life Of Bartlesville Driver
A medical episode while driving claims the life of the driver. Bartlesville Police were called late Monday morning to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. Police say two people were transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center, where the driver was pronounced deceased. Police believe the driver died from a medical episode and not from the accident. There's no word on the condition of the second person. The name of the driver has not been released.
KOKI FOX 23
Vinita woman claims son was hospitalized due to apartment conditions, no response from landlord
VINITA, Okla. — A Vinita woman said she has tried for weeks the landlord of her apartment complex to clean up what the previous tenants left behind. She said it isn’t trash or old furniture. It’s bed bugs. Bed bugs and a whole lot of other problems.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
What options will you have at the cashless Creek Turnpike tolls?
TULSA, Okla. — Toil at the toll, like what actress Jennifer Garner experienced at an Oklahoma turnpike in 2019, is fading out of the Sooner State. Drivers taking the Creek Turnpike will no longer have to search for nickels, dimes, and quarters beginning Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. “Those...
KOKI FOX 23
City of Tulsa, non-profit launch new campaign to help vulnerable population
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa and A Way Home for Tulsa launched their “Change the Way you Give” signage campaign to give Tulsans an alternative way to support people who are panhandling, the city announced. The signs posted will offer the following information:. Text “Tulsa”...
KOKI FOX 23
Pass go and collect $200 with MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition coming soon
TULSA, Okla. — Mayor G.T. Bynum announced on Thursday the city is getting its very own MONOPOLY: Tulsa Edition. The game will feature Tulsa staple landmarks and locations like the Philbrook Museum, the BOK Center and The Gathering Place. “We are so excited to announce that Tulsa is officially...
News On 6
Woman Injured In Shooting; Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect
Tulsa Police are searching for a person who is believed to be involved in a shooting near East Apache Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officers were staged outside a home where they thought the suspect was hiding but the Special Operations Team (SOT) found no one inside. According to police, it started after a couple got into an argument with the man who lives in the home. Police say the altercation somehow escalated and they exchanged gunfire.
KOKI FOX 23
Bartlesville FD receives DHS grant to improve community fire training
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bartlesville Fire Department will receive a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) grant to provide additional training to firefighters. The $50,438 grant will also help firefighters in communities surrounding Bartlesville, according to Fire Chief David Topping. The grant will provide training for all of Bartlesville Fire incident command staff to improve efficiency in emergency incidents.
KTUL
Police remove multiple pounds of heroin, meth, fentanyl off Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division made a large seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last week. Officers seized 2.6 pounds of heroin, one pound of fentanyl, which is said to be approximately 224,000 dosage units, and 73 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa couple arrested for abusing, neglecting 2 children, one remains missing after 2 years
TULSA, Okla. — A couple has been arrested by Tulsa Police for repeated child abuse. Content Warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of an investigation into child abuse. Police said John Miles and Camille Lewis are accused of abusing a 13-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother. The boy...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Looking To Reunite Stolen Items To Owners
Police are trying to return dozens of stolen items found in a storage unit back to their rightful owners. Tulsa Police said officers arrested Brett Chamberlain in December in connection to almost 90 car break-ins. Authorities posted photos of the items on social media, saying they were recently found in...
KOKI FOX 23
The 10 District: Jenks community looking to rebrand downtown
JENKS, Okla. — A citizen-led effort is looking to rebrand the Jenks Main Street area as The 10 District. FOX23 talked with Bryan Wilks, who is spearheading this movement with his business partner Shae Roach. “We had the talents and abilities to pull something like this off on a...
Tulsa Doctor Devastated After Family Members Killed In Turkey Earthquake
A doctor in Tulsa is from Turkey and is desperately worried about her friends and family back home. Dr. Mehtap Yurt said this week has been filled with heartbreak and devastation. Dr. Yurt said after the earthquake, some of her extended family members were killed and her sister was in...
KOKI FOX 23
Woman dies in crash near Skiatook
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa woman died, and a man was injured Wednesday after a car crash on State Highway 20, just outside Skiatook, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Vickie R. Morrison, 66, of Tulsa, died at the scene after being pinned for about two...
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested in connection with shooting in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested for a north Tulsa shooting after he called police about a carjacking and police found evidence linking him to the shooting, according to a Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrest report. TPD Officer Danny Bean said it was “a crazy story.”. On...
Woman Killed In Crash Along State Highway 20 In Osage County
