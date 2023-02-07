Read full article on original website
Ban on gender-affirming care clears crucial Senate vote
HELENA, Mont. — A major vote on the Senate floor as Montana’s legislative session wraps up day 27 as a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors was debated. Senate Bill 99, sponsored by State Sen. John Fuller (R-Whitefish), cleared its second reading 28-21 after heated debate that lasted well over an hour.
Controversial obscenity bill makes it through 2nd reading in House
HELENA, Mont. — All eyes were once again on the House floor in Helena, as lawmakers debated a bill to strengthen state laws regarding the distribution of obscene material to minors. House Bill 234 cleared the chamber’s judiciary committee late last month despite opposition from all Democrats and one...
House committee hears 2 bills that would revise campaign laws
HELENA, Mont. — The House State Administration Committee heard a pair of bills on Tuesday that would revise laws relating to political campaigns. House Bill 341 would revise the rules regarding “paid for by” attributions in political advertising. The bill’s passage would mean only the name and...
Bill banning minors from seeing drag shows draws charged comments in Helena
HELENA, Mont. — Another legislative day in Helena, another controversial hearing on a bill that could impact the LGBTQ community. House Bill 359, sponsored by State Rep. Braxton Mitchell (R-Columbia Falls), has a short title of “Prohibit minors from attending drag shows.” More than five dozen Republican legislators introduced the bill, showing it already has significant support amongst their caucus.
Legislature considers allowing nonresident pilots to conduct aerial hunting
HELENA, Mont. — At the request of the Department of Livestock, a bill that would change aerial hunting requirements is beginning to make its way through the Montana Legislature. House Bill 104 is quite simple. All it would do is remove the residency requirement for aerial hunting of predatory...
Legislators approve several bills in busy House floor session
HELENA, Mont. — Tuesday was a busy day on the House floor in Helena, with lengthy debate for several bills up for their second reading. HB 196 was approved 65-33. It would change the way ballots are counted, calling for counties to carry out the process without stopping in most cases.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
More time for sleep: Bill would make Maine high schools start after 8:30 a.m.
PORTLAND (WGME) — Some Democratic lawmakers are proposing pushing back high school start times across Maine. They say it’s a serious issue involving teenage health. The bill, An Act to Provide for a Later Starting Time for High Schools, is very simple. If approved, high schools in Maine wouldn't be allowed to start before 8:30 a.m.
Iowa school board member faces calls to resign over social media post about parents' role in education
MARION, Iowa. (CITC) — An Iowa school board member is under fire for a social media post seemingly asserting a parent's role in their child's education. Rachel Wall was elected to represent the Linn-Mar Community School District (LMCSD) last academic year, but she is now facing calls to resign from dozens in the community. Those questioning whether Wall is suitable for the role are pointing to a public Facebook post she shared last month.
Housing bill to be heard in legislature Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana state Senate will hear a housing bill on Wednesday. Supporters say SB 245 would reform Montana’s zoning laws to encourage multifamily housing and mixed-use developments in urban areas with existing water and sewer systems. It would apply only to Montana’s larger towns and cities.
Bill that would make judicial, school board races partisan gets hearing
BUTTE, Mont. — In the Senate State Administration Committee, lawmakers on Wednesday afternoon heard a bill that would add partisanship to several types of races. Senate Bill 200, sponsored by State Sen. Greg Hertz (R-Polson) would allow candidates in races that are currently nonpartisan to have a political party affiliation listed on the ballot. This would include school board and judicial races.
Countless ethical questions raised when examining pandemic policy fallout
WASHINGTON (TND) — Countless ethical have been questions raised when looking at the fallout from the pandemic policies. One of the biggest is whether pharmacists should have the power to block legally written prescriptions. Sheryl Attkisson examines that topic on this week's Full Measure and joined The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat Friday morning to give a preview.
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill look to cut spending amid thousands of omnibus earmark projects
WASHINGTON (TND) — Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are looking to cut spending and make sure Americans in the future are not stuck paying for someone else's bills. Founder and CEO of Open the Books Adam Andrzejewski joined The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat Friday morning to discuss the thousands of earmarks in the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill. The bill is loaded with billions of funding for projects directed by members of Congress.
Sen. Daines Twitter account restored
MISSOULA, Mont. — Sen. Daines released a statement thanking Elon Musk for restoring his Twitter account after his account was locked for displaying "graphic violence," because his profile was a picture of him and his wife hunting. The following was sent out by the Office of Senator Steve Daines:
Butte father to attend State of the Union as Daines' guest
MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. Senator Steve Daines has invited Tom Schrapps, who lost his son Reilly to fentanyl poisoning in Butte, to be his guest at the president's State of the Union address tonight. Reilly Patrick Schrapps died in July, after taking a pill that was laced with a...
Corvallis Schools on 2-hour delay
MISSOULA, Mont. — There will be two hour delay for Corvallis Schools due to hazardous road conditions and no plows. School will start at 10:30 a.m.
Montana AG asks Biden to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen, along with 21 state attorney generals, sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking them to identify Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations under federal law. The group says the move would permit more...
