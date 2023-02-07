Read full article on original website
Medical community praises Brereton in confirmation hearing, lawmakers ask questions
Legislators quizzed health department director Charlie Brereton this week about the troubled state hospital in Warm Springs and one asked about his tepid interactions with the legislative branch — but not before Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras and members of the Montana medical community sang his praises. Wednesday, the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Safety Committee […] The post Medical community praises Brereton in confirmation hearing, lawmakers ask questions appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ypradio.org
Bill would ban the teaching of scientific theories in Montana schools
A bill in the state Legislature seeking to regulate science curriculum in public schools got its first hearing Monday. The legislation’s sponsor says by banning scientific theories, the policy aims to prevent kids from being taught things that aren’t true. More than 20 people testified against Senate Bill...
Fairfield Sun Times
Lawsuit, bill proponents say Indian Education for All funds unaccounted for
The Montana State Capitol pictured on Feb. 6, 2023. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Montana spends $3.5 million a year to make sure that students in public schools learn about Indigenous culture in the classrooms. But an advocate told lawmakers on Monday that more than half of that funding for “Indian Education for All” has not been accounted for.
NBCMontana
Montana Historical Society encourages nominations for history teacher of the year
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Historical Society announced it’s time to send in nominations for history teacher of the year. Montana principals, superintendents, teachers or librarians from public and private schools are encouraged to nominate a fourth, fifth or sixth grade history teacher for the 2022-23 school year.
Do Montana Schools Really Need One More Thing to Worry About?
The Montana Legislature is currently considering House Bill 234, legislation that limits the presentation of so-called "obscene" material to minors, which carries criminal penalties for school employees and librarians. As of this writing, the bill is scheduled for a third reading today, February 9, 2023. The Montana Library Association published...
mtpr.org
Montana Republicans continue their push for changes to the courts
Montana Republicans calling for more legislative oversight of the state’s courts and judges are starting to see those demands turn into policy. The Montana Judges Association has come out in opposition to so many bills in the last month, the group’s lobbyist Bruce Spencer told a committee of lawmakers he was happy to stand as a proponent Wednesday morning.
Montana students balk at ‘just the facts’
This story is excerpted from Capitolized, a twice-weekly newsletter that keeps an eye on the representatives you voted for (or against) with expert reporting, analysis and insight from the editors and reporters of Montana Free Press. Want to see Capitolized in your inbox every Tuesday and Friday? Sign up here.
KULR8
Bill aims to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day
HELENA, Mont. - For the fourth time, Montana legislators are considering whether to establish an Indigenous Peoples’ Day in our state. Representative Shane Morgieau brought the bill to the senate's education and cultural resources committee Wednesday afternoon, making the case to replace Columbus Day with indigenous peoples day for the state of Montana.
montanakaimin.com
New gun safety coalition creates Montana chapter amid rising violence rates
Montana is a place where hunting and other firearm sports are popular among its residents and tourists. But with rising gun violence in Montana, some are looking to make some changes. Montana has the 11th highest rate of gun violence in the United States, according to CDC data. Gun deaths...
Fairfield Sun Times
How Montana’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation
An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
NBCMontana
Montana’s tax-exempt hospitals oppose increased oversight by state officials
MISSOULA, Mont. — Nonprofit hospitals are fighting Montana’s attempt to boost oversight of the ways they claim they provide benefits to their communities in exchange for millions of dollars in tax breaks. It’s the latest clash in a national struggle between policymakers and the industry over whether hospitals’...
Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again
Would you like to light up a ciggy and smoke indoors again? Or maybe a joint at your favorite bar? If so, you’re out of luck, but Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, gave it a shot. “This is Montana,” Trebas said. “It’s not nanny-state California. Let’s be Montana.” Opponents noted the bill would be Montana […] The post Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KULR8
Montana Legislature Tables Minimum Wage Increase
An effort to raise Montana's minimum wage was tabled again today in Helena. In January of 2023, Montana increased its minimum wage to $9.95 an hour. Democrat Kelly Kortum (HD 65 - Bozeman) is the primary sponsor of House Bill 201. House Bill would increase the state's current minimum wage from $9.95 An hour to $11.39 an hour.
Nursing homes continue to close in Montana
Miles City nursing home Friendship Villa announced it would be shutting down operations for good in December, making it the 12th senior care facility to close in Montana in 2022.
First To Worst? A Look At The Best And Worst Schools In Montana.
There are a lot of factors to be considered when it comes to higher education. What type of degrees does the school offer? How are the professors? Does the location of the school come into play? How much is the tuition? Is it in-state or out-of-state? What's the social scene like? What about Greek life?
NBCMontana
More time for sleep: Bill would make Maine high schools start after 8:30 a.m.
PORTLAND (WGME) — Some Democratic lawmakers are proposing pushing back high school start times across Maine. They say it’s a serious issue involving teenage health. The bill, An Act to Provide for a Later Starting Time for High Schools, is very simple. If approved, high schools in Maine wouldn't be allowed to start before 8:30 a.m.
NBCMontana
Humane Society of Western Montana reports missing mail-in donations
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Humane Society of Western Montana announced its patrons have reported missing mail-in donations. The nonprofit said several patrons called about the issue over the past few months. Shelter organizers reported an unusual amount of lost mail to its post office box and physical address since...
mtpr.org
Gianforte's child tax credit proposal moves to the House floor
Gov. Greg Gianforte’s proposal to create a child tax credit for families with children under the age of 6 is advancing in the state Legislature. House Bill 268, which would offer an annual $1,200 credit for each child a family has younger than 6, was amended twice before passing out of the House Taxation Committee Tuesday. The first change would require parents to provide proof of income to claim the credit, which Democrats argued would exclude retired grandparents caring for children.
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – Jane Doe No More
Kristi Bice shares the mission of Jane Doe No More – to help survivors of sexual abuse and sexual assault by providing advocacy, support, and education. Kristi talks about her involvement with the organization. She is a part of the speak outreach team for Jane Doe No More in Montana. More information, opportunities to donate, the ability to become an outreach team member, events, and other educational content can be found on the Jane Doe No More website.
