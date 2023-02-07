ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Yankees make exciting Spring Training roster announcement

With pitchers and catchers reporting to camp next week, the New York Yankees have announced non-roster invitees, and that list includes highly-touted outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez, according to MLB insider Mike Rodriguez. This news comes on Dominguez’s 20th birthday. It is a big step for any prospect to be invited...
