Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees make exciting Spring Training roster announcement
With pitchers and catchers reporting to camp next week, the New York Yankees have announced non-roster invitees, and that list includes highly-touted outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez, according to MLB insider Mike Rodriguez. This news comes on Dominguez’s 20th birthday. It is a big step for any prospect to be invited...
Dodgers’ insider makes bold 2023 roster prediction that doesn’t bode well for top prospects
The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed towards a youth movement of sorts. Head coach Dave Roberts even admitted that in a recent interview. Nevertheless, Dodgers’ insider Juan Toribio recently made a 2023 roster prediction that doesn’t bode well for top prospect Diego Cartaya and possible Cody Bellinger replacement James Outman, per MLB.com.
“A completely silly lawsuit” - When former Raptors coach Butch Carter filed a defamation suit against Marcus Camby before they faced off in the playoffs
Carter's decision mired the Raptors' first-ever playoffs appearance.
Las Vegas Raiders boss under investigation over illegal under-the-table payments for WNBA stars
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has developed a reputation for doing whatever it takes to pursue star players for
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
136K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0