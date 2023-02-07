QUESTION #1: Who’s minding the net for Marquette?. We start with the fact that there are just two goalies on the roster this season: Sophomore Brynna Nixon and freshman Ava Sprinkel. Nixon played in nine games last season, logging over 250 minutes all in relief of starting goalie Amanda Rumsey. She had a much better goals-against average than Rumsey and that was a GAA that only has only been bettered in five of the 15 seasons with 250+ minutes in MU history. That sounds awfully good.... but we can’t ignore the fact that Nixon had a worse save percentage than Rumsey. Not by much, .346 to .356, but lower is lower, and that means a higher percentage of goals going past her.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO