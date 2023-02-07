ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

anonymouseagle.com

#10 Marquette Men’s Basketball Big East Preview Primer: at Georgetown

#10 Marquette Golden Eagles (19-6, 11-3 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 1-13 Big East) Location: A definitely not sold out Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. Game Projection: Marquette has a 90% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 84-70. The Stakes: Yep, we’re debuting The Stakes for the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

The 2023 Marquette Women’s Lacrosse Season Preview: Three Questions

QUESTION #1: Who’s minding the net for Marquette?. We start with the fact that there are just two goalies on the roster this season: Sophomore Brynna Nixon and freshman Ava Sprinkel. Nixon played in nine games last season, logging over 250 minutes all in relief of starting goalie Amanda Rumsey. She had a much better goals-against average than Rumsey and that was a GAA that only has only been bettered in five of the 15 seasons with 250+ minutes in MU history. That sounds awfully good.... but we can’t ignore the fact that Nixon had a worse save percentage than Rumsey. Not by much, .346 to .356, but lower is lower, and that means a higher percentage of goals going past her.
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Whoopsie: #21 UConn A Big Number, #10 Marquette A Smaller Number

On Tuesday night at the XL Center in Hartford, #21 Connecticut hit their first four three-pointers and took a 22-6 lead over #10 Marquette in the first eight minutes. Nothing got better for Marquette after that. I’m typing this with 12:10 left in the second half and Marquette is down...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

De Pere ready for packed house in battle of No. 1s

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One is often the loneliest number. But Saturday night, the top-ranked team in Wisconsin will welcome some similar company. De Pere is set to host the game of the year in Wisconsin high school basketball, with the Division 1 No. 1-ranked Redbirds (20-0) hosting Division 2 No. 1 Pewaukee (17-2). […]
DE PERE, WI
B100

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

What’s the deal with leaping fish in the Milwaukee River?

The Milwaukee River is a main artery of the watershed that bears its name. A Bubbler Talk question asker wondered, "What kinds of fish leap in the Milwaukee River? How are those fish populations doing?" I met Laura Schmidt to find out. “I’m a fisheries biologist with the Wisconsin Department...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Warning Wisconsin people of faith about white Christian nationalism

For three days this week, the Rev. Jennifer Butler has toured Wisconsin, warning against the resurgence of white Christian nationalism in politics and religion alike. White Christian nationalism is as old as the nation, says Butler. “It’s a deliberate attempt to conflate religious identity with ethnic and national identity,” she says, “to say that America […] The post Warning Wisconsin people of faith about white Christian nationalism appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Why Republican lawmakers are calling for 'dignity and compassion' from Gov. Evers in the wake of Milwaukee police officer’s death

MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican lawmakers from across Wisconsin sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday to express their concerns over how he has reacted to the death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in the early morning hours of Feb. 7.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Heavy rain to slushy snow expected Wednesday night through Thursday

Our next winter storm is almost here. This one comes with the chance for both rain and snow. Most of Wednesday is nice, warm and mostly sunny but clouds increase Wednesday night with rain and a little snow arriving just after midnight. By the Thursday morning commute the Waukesha/Milwaukee area mostly sees steady, heavy rain but our northern and western counties already see steady snow falling.
MILWAUKEE, WI
PLANetizen

‘Predatory’ Buyers Targeting Milwaukee’s Black Neighborhoods

A new report from the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education at Marquette University Law School suggests that real estate investors are targeting predominantly Black Milwaukee neighborhoods, buying up homes, then renting them out. According to an article by PrincessSafiya Byers in Urban Milwaukee, report author John D. Johnson “found that out-of-state landlords now own 23.4% of rental houses in majority Black wards, an 8.7 percentage point leap since 2018. Yet from 2018 through mid-2022, the number of out-of-state-owned houses in majority white neighborhoods fell by nearly 100, the report said.”
MILWAUKEE, WI

