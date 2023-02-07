Read full article on original website
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Breaking: Multiple Walmart Stores Announced as Permanently Closing in Multiple StatesJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Community Left Disappointed as Walmart Closes StoreAsh JurbergMilwaukee, WI
Funeral Services Announced for Slain Milwaukee Police OfficerJessica McBrideMilwaukee, WI
anonymouseagle.com
#10 Marquette Men’s Basketball Big East Preview Primer: at Georgetown
#10 Marquette Golden Eagles (19-6, 11-3 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-19, 1-13 Big East) Location: A definitely not sold out Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. Game Projection: Marquette has a 90% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 84-70. The Stakes: Yep, we’re debuting The Stakes for the...
anonymouseagle.com
The 2023 Marquette Women’s Lacrosse Season Preview: Three Questions
QUESTION #1: Who’s minding the net for Marquette?. We start with the fact that there are just two goalies on the roster this season: Sophomore Brynna Nixon and freshman Ava Sprinkel. Nixon played in nine games last season, logging over 250 minutes all in relief of starting goalie Amanda Rumsey. She had a much better goals-against average than Rumsey and that was a GAA that only has only been bettered in five of the 15 seasons with 250+ minutes in MU history. That sounds awfully good.... but we can’t ignore the fact that Nixon had a worse save percentage than Rumsey. Not by much, .346 to .356, but lower is lower, and that means a higher percentage of goals going past her.
anonymouseagle.com
Whoopsie: #21 UConn A Big Number, #10 Marquette A Smaller Number
On Tuesday night at the XL Center in Hartford, #21 Connecticut hit their first four three-pointers and took a 22-6 lead over #10 Marquette in the first eight minutes. Nothing got better for Marquette after that. I’m typing this with 12:10 left in the second half and Marquette is down...
De Pere ready for packed house in battle of No. 1s
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One is often the loneliest number. But Saturday night, the top-ranked team in Wisconsin will welcome some similar company. De Pere is set to host the game of the year in Wisconsin high school basketball, with the Division 1 No. 1-ranked Redbirds (20-0) hosting Division 2 No. 1 Pewaukee (17-2). […]
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
wuwm.com
What’s the deal with leaping fish in the Milwaukee River?
The Milwaukee River is a main artery of the watershed that bears its name. A Bubbler Talk question asker wondered, "What kinds of fish leap in the Milwaukee River? How are those fish populations doing?" I met Laura Schmidt to find out. “I’m a fisheries biologist with the Wisconsin Department...
Massive retail superstore closing in Wisconsin
A massive retail and grocery superstore recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its store locations in Wisconsin next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
Warning Wisconsin people of faith about white Christian nationalism
For three days this week, the Rev. Jennifer Butler has toured Wisconsin, warning against the resurgence of white Christian nationalism in politics and religion alike. White Christian nationalism is as old as the nation, says Butler. “It’s a deliberate attempt to conflate religious identity with ethnic and national identity,” she says, “to say that America […] The post Warning Wisconsin people of faith about white Christian nationalism appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wpr.org
Northwestern Mutual plans to bring 2K employees back to Milwaukee. Here's why that could signal future growth for the city.
At a time when many businesses across the nation are moving employees out of largely vacant office buildings, a $500 million plan by one of Wisconsin's largest companies could be a sign of better things to come for the city of Milwaukee. Northwestern Mutual announced a plan Thursday to move...
Milwaukee mom who tried to save her daughter from drowning, dies
Henya Federman, a Milwaukee native who nearly drowned trying to rescue her infant daughter who fell into the waters of the U.S. Virgin Islands., dies after two months on life support.
spectrumnews1.com
Why Republican lawmakers are calling for 'dignity and compassion' from Gov. Evers in the wake of Milwaukee police officer’s death
MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican lawmakers from across Wisconsin sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday to express their concerns over how he has reacted to the death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in the early morning hours of Feb. 7.
Evers to propose local sales tax hikes to fund government
Gov. Tony Evers says he will ask the Legislature to approve allowing counties and most large cities be able to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services.
CBS 58
Heavy rain to slushy snow expected Wednesday night through Thursday
Our next winter storm is almost here. This one comes with the chance for both rain and snow. Most of Wednesday is nice, warm and mostly sunny but clouds increase Wednesday night with rain and a little snow arriving just after midnight. By the Thursday morning commute the Waukesha/Milwaukee area mostly sees steady, heavy rain but our northern and western counties already see steady snow falling.
Do You Know What the ‘Recombobulation Area’ Is For At One Wisconsin Airport?
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in Wisconsin is the only airport in the World to feature "Recombobulation" Areas, but what the heck are they for?!?. I have flown out of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport several times in my life, but I have never noticed these puzzling signs in the concourses before...
CBS 58
'I thought we were done with it': Residents react to Thursday snow shower
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Area residents dealt with the rain-turned-snow conditions that hit the area Thursday. "I had no idea it was going to turn to snow. It's been really slippery out here, and I kind of thought we were done with it with the warm weather," Brookfield resident Tiana Fleishman said.
CBS 58
'The violence needs to stop!'; Milwaukee police chief addresses officer shot and killed early Tuesday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman addressed the media early Tuesday, Feb. 7 to discuss details about the Milwaukee officer who was shot and killed early Tuesday morning at 14th and Cleveland. Officers report that around 1:16 a.m., police were checking on a wanted suspect in connection...
PLANetizen
‘Predatory’ Buyers Targeting Milwaukee’s Black Neighborhoods
A new report from the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education at Marquette University Law School suggests that real estate investors are targeting predominantly Black Milwaukee neighborhoods, buying up homes, then renting them out. According to an article by PrincessSafiya Byers in Urban Milwaukee, report author John D. Johnson “found that out-of-state landlords now own 23.4% of rental houses in majority Black wards, an 8.7 percentage point leap since 2018. Yet from 2018 through mid-2022, the number of out-of-state-owned houses in majority white neighborhoods fell by nearly 100, the report said.”
CBS 58
Family of Terrell Thompson, man accused in Officer Jerving's death, wants answers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the city grieves the loss of Officer Peter Jerving, CBS 58 learned new details about the suspected shooter, Terrell Thompson. Thompson's family said they are still waiting for information on the events that led up to Thompson's death. Thompson's family told CBS 58 they would...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 arrested following drug sale to undercover officer | By Washington Co. Sgt. Killey
February 9, 2023 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, a 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested for their involvement in a several month’s long investigation into the Delivery of Cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the...
