Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location In Carless CommunityGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Rihanna 'Honored' to Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Barbados on StageWilliamGlendale, AZ
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
WETM
Chiefs Superfan Eric Stonestreet on K.C.’s Brain Trust
Eric Stonestreet is an actor on Modern Family, an Emmy winner and a Kansas City, Kan., native. He’s also big into sports, whether driving the pace car at NASCAR races or rooting for his beloved Chiefs. And while he’s wary of overstating his connections with Kansas City’s front office, he has forged ...
WETM
SI:AM | Get Ready for a Tight Super Bowl
Good morning. I’m Dan Gartland. I’ll be traveling Monday, but Josh Rosenblat will have you covered with all things Super Bowl. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. It’s anybody’s game.
