Rockton, IL

COLUMN: Hononegah girls just keep rolling along in NIC-10

By By Jim Franz
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 3 days ago

ROCKTON —At first glance, they don’t look like a basketball team capable of dominating. They don’t have a starter taller than 5-foot-9. They clearly have to outhustle rather than outmuscle opponents.

Other than Bre Carter’s perpetual scowl, there are no scary game faces.

They just don’t look like they have a “mean girl” bone in their bodies.

But to the rest of the NIC-10, this has been just another season of being bullied by those nice kids from Rockton. With a victory in Thursday night’s regular-season finale against Rockford Jefferson, the Indians can clinch their second straight undefeated conference season.

Heading into that game, Hononegah (26-3) has won 37 straight NIC-10 games. Friday’s 47-41 win over rival Rockford Boylan sealed the Indians’ third straight league title and even put a rare smile on Carter’s face.

“I think everyone kind of wants to see us lose because we’ve been at the top of the league for a few years now and they’d like to see someone else get it,” senior Kamryn Abney said Friday night. “We just stay consistent and we pull it out each year.”

The Indians have certainly been challenged this season. They started it without three mainstays from last year’s 30-4 squad — college-bound Harley Warren and Carly LaMay, as well as Ember Gunnick, who elected to concentrate on volleyball as a senior.

Then they lost their best outside shooter in senior Emma Clark to a stress fracture in her right foot 10 games ago. That was right before they played a key game against Rockford Guilford, which Hononegah won, 42-36.

“This group has had a lot of reasons to make excuses this year,” head coach Jacob Brunke said. “They didn’t do that. They also could have done what most humans do and try to do too much by themselves when someone is missing. But this group never did that either and they put themselves in a position to be undefeated in conference.”

The Indians have won 14 straight games since a Dec. 28 loss to St. Charles North in a Christmas Tournament. Known for their collective 3-point shooting ability, they have had a few icy nights. But their defense is always there, always relentless and they’ve proven they win when the bomb squad is having a cold night.

The team has relied on its seniors — smooth-shooting Clark before injury, undersized post Carter taking on the big folks and unselfish playmaker Abney, who just makes everyone else better.

Juniors Jordan Johnston and Allyson Niedfeldt are also starters with lots of basketball savvy and not shy about knocking down a key trey when needed. Junior Danielle Franz (spoiler alert, it’s my kid) stepped into the starting lineup with Clark down and has played well by sticking to what she does best and not trying to do too much. Olivia Robinson and Bella Pierson, also juniors, have provided ample spark off the bench.

And if opponents think the cupboard has to be bare at Hononegah sometime soon, the Indians will return a nice nucleus again next season and the two tallest players on the varsity squad are freshmen splitting time with the jayvees — 5-11 Lily Murdoch and Jordan Dimke. They have a world of potential, too.

The Indians still have plenty of unfinished business this season. If the shooting can hold up, they could be in for a nice postseason run.

