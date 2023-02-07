Sterling Council Told the City Could Come up with Their Own Sewer Lateral Maintenance Program to Offer Residents and It Would be Better Than Big Company Plans

Read full article on original website
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Rock Falls Says It Could Really Use the Rooms of a My Place Hotel, But Will it Ever be Built….Maybe
When the pandemic struck, it threw a monkey wrench into a great many things. One of the things it disrupted was the construction projects in the Sauk Valley. In 2018, the City of Rock Falls learned that a My Place Hotel was coming to town. They planned to build on the Riverfront across from the Holiday Inn and Suites. That was the plan before the pandemic.
nrgmediadixon.com
Hotel Space, Indoor Parking, Shops and a Rock Star Bar on top of a Building, All Things Mentioned as Part of Sterling Riverfront Master Plan
If things go according to plan, the Sterling Riverfront may someday be filled with not just the riverfront park, but repurposed buildings with a very active amount of businesses in each. During the recent Sterling City Council meeting, a study session was held. During the meeting, spokespersons from Gorman and...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Park District Hopes to Have Many More Answers by the end of March Concerning the Aquatic Center
Dixon Park District Executive Director Duane Long says this is just preliminary and things will move slowly, but they are hoping to start getting some answers by the end of March. Long is referring to questions about the Aquatic Center the district is planning to build. The district has been...
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Council Puts Final Touch on Some Major Road Repair Projects for the Next Few Years
Road Construction season has not started yet, but the planning for that season is in full swing. During the Rock Falls City Council meeting Tuesday night, the city finalized the plans for some major road and bridgework to cover the next couple of years. City Administrator Robbin Blackert said Dixon...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Council Learns of New Strict State Legislation Mandating Replacing Waterlines From Homes to City Mains
In recent years, we have heard about the problems in Flint Michigan and the dangers of lead in a community water supply. In an effort to prevent that happening in Illinois, the state has passed what some are calling strict legislation to deal with any potential repeats of Flint. During...
walls102.com
LaSalle County Board approves resolution of support to reopen Peru hospital
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Board passed a resolution in support to reopen the Peru hospital. On Thursday board members reworked a former resolution to clearly state that the support the county is giving is non-financial. Also added in the resolution is the support of any and all action to have full obstetrics services operating at the hospital. The board agreed they aren’t locked in to supporting St. Margaret’s Health, but any healthcare provider that’s willing to get the location up and running again. A certified copy of the resolution is to be sent to all federal and state representatives and senators as well as the Illinois Department of Public Health.
nrgmediadixon.com
Tom Demmer Named Executive Director for the Lee County Industrial Development Association to Replace Retiring Kevin Marx
The Lee County Industrial Development Association (LCIDA) today announced the hiring of Tom Demmer as the organization’s new executive director. Demmer replaces Kevin Marx who is retiring after leading the organization since 2018. Tom Demmer comes to LCIDA after having served for the past ten years as State Representative...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police looking for man they say stole $200 worth items from Hy-Vee
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole about $200 worth of times from Hy-Vee. According to police, three people entered Hy-Vee, Rock Island around 5 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2022. Police said a man stole about $200 worth...
nrgmediadixon.com
Many Dixon Students and Parents Still Dealing With Social and Emotional Needs Following the Pandemic, District Hopes Survey Will Help Get the Answers
The Dixon School District is still dealing with the after effects of the pandemic, even though the school has been back to normal for nearly a year. Superintendent Margo Empen said they are still seeing anxiety in some students and parents and they want to do something about it. The district needs your help to get the information they need.
starvedrock.media
Princeton Mayor Hints At Effort To Bring Back OB Services
Princeton Mayor Joel Quiram is making headlines by saying he had a lengthy discussion with an OSF HealthCare administrator regarding the state of rural healthcare as it relates to obstetrics. Quiram says while re-establishing an OB department at OSF St. Clare Medical Center in Princeton isn't currently an option, “there is hope and light”.
KWQC
Bettendorf police ask for help to find truck involved in hit-and-run
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police are asking for the public’s help to find a truck they say was involved in a hit-and-run. The truck is a dark blue/black, 2002-2006 GMC Sierra with extended towing mirrors and a tonneau cover, according to the Bettendorf Police Department. There is significant damage to the front right bumper of the truck.
This Iowa Beach Will Reopen This Summer With A New Inflatable Playground
After being closed last summer, a Scott County beach will open again this year with some new additions. Over 3 years of restoration work has gone into the lakes at West Lake Park. Finally, this summer, the West Lake Beach will reopen. In case you forgot, we were in a...
WIFR
Rockford woman efforts result in changes to Alpine Road
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alpine Road will soon see significant changes thanks to one local woman who advocated for improvements after losing her husband in a devastating accident. “He was walking across the street, where he was hit and in the police report the girl that hit him basically said...
KWQC
Former Deere employee sues company after fired, claims retaliation for safety concerns
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A former employee is suing Deere & Company, claiming he was fired in retaliation for bringing up a safety concern with batteries that would be used in an electric tractor and other equipment. Daniel White, of Bettendorf, claims he was fired after bringing up...
ourquadcities.com
Moline to build broadband network across the city
Work to build a broadband network across the City of Moline will start in a few weeks. Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati announced the first construction meeting with Metronet will be next week, and the project will start three to four weeks after that meeting. The Moline City Council approved a deal in December for Metronet to build the fiber optic network. Service should start to become available by early summer.
15 people hospitalized after exposure to hazardous materials at Rockford airport
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fifteen people were hospitalized after coming in contact with hazardous chemicals at the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Tuesday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, around 11:44 a.m., a forklift operator at the RFD cargo center, located at 6020 Cessna Drive, caused the breach of a barrel containing toxic dry powder […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Morrison Man Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from a Labor Organization
A Morrison, Ill. man pleaded guilty in federal court before U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston to embezzling from a labor organization. 42-year-old Brent Toppert was the elected Financial Secretary-Treasurer of Local 238 of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America (SPFPA). The SPFPA represented members engaged in providing security at a nuclear plant in Cordova, Ill.
us1049quadcities.com
Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State
Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
Country Style Ice Cream to move Utica Ridge location to Bettendorf
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Country Style Ice Cream will be closing its Utica Ridge location in Davenport and moving to a new Bettendorf spot located at 3591 Tanglefoot Lane. The popular ice cream shop announced on Thursday, Feb. 9, that the new Bettendorf location will open sometime this spring. The...
ourquadcities.com
Huckleberry’s finally reopens to indoor dining
After nearly three years of coping with COVID, Jon Keim is finally reopening his beloved 30-year-old downtown Rock Island restaurant to indoor dining. The Original Huckleberry’s Great Pizza and Calzones, 223 18th St., was back in business Wednesday afternoon inside for the first time since March 2020. A confluence of personal challenges, staffing issues, shifting state regulations and health concerns kept the business focused on carryout business only after 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, owner Keim said Wednesday.
