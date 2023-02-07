Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
wdhn.com
Eagles’ Howie Roseman Went From ‘Cap Guy’ to Executive of the Year
The GM had an unusual path, but his experience has helped him build a juggernaut in Philadelphia. I have said this since September: It’s the Eagles’ year; the rest of the league is just living in it. They have rolled through their schedule (16–1 in games with their starting quarterback), had two noncompetitive playoff games against the overmatched Giants and quarterback-less 49ers (Philadelphia knocked both of their quarterbacks out of the game) and now are on the verge of a Super Bowl title. I think they will win Sunday, and I’ll go out on a limb and give a hot take: I don’t think it will be close. I think their talent will overwhelm the Chiefs, as it has so many teams this year. Speaking of that talent, I thought I would give an up-close look at the architect of the team, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.
wdhn.com
Chiefs’ Andy Reid Was Asked to Pick the Greatest Rappers Ever
Kansas City’s coach knows hip hop. It's a fruitful time of year for music criticism. The Grammys are mere days in the rearview mirror, and Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show performance Sunday evening figures to draw a huge television audience. Well, add Chiefs coach Andy Reid to the...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
wdhn.com
Super Bowl Party: Print out this fun Chiefs and Eagles Pool
Before the Chiefs and Eagles kickoff in Super Bowl LVII, print out this pool and get everyone at your party to fill in their answers. Over 100 million people across the globe will tune in to Super Bowl LVII and watch what should be a great game between the Chiefs and Eagles.
wdhn.com
Sean Payton Denies He Didn’t Want to Coach Kyler Murray
Fox NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw said the new Denver coach did not want to coach in Arizona because of the quarterback. Broncos coach Sean Payton has addressed a report that stated he didn’t want the Cardinals coaching job because of quarterback Kyler Murray. Payton, who was linked to Arizona’s...
wdhn.com
Prescott pays tribute to late mother while accepting award
PHOENIX (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott used his platform as the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award recipient for an emotional tribute to his mother, whom he called his “moral compass” and his inspiration. The two-time Pro Bowl selection lost his mother,...
wdhn.com
Tua Shares Truth About Mike McDaniel Sideline Vaping Video
The Dolphins quarterback answered the question that everyone was asking that day. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel found himself at the center of a viral moment during his team’s playoff loss to the Bills when broadcast cameras caught him lifting up his hands to his face in a move that many thought was to conceal the fact that he was vaping.
wdhn.com
Troy legend DeMarcus Ware entering Pro Football Hall of Fame
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — All-time Troy great DeMarcus Ware will forever be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as he was selected to the 2023 class in his second year on the ballot, the NFL announced during its annual NFL Honors ceremony Thursday night. Ware is the...
wdhn.com
The Bus Wanted a Sexier Nickname at First
Steelers legend Jerome Bettis admitted his famous nickname wasn’t his favorite when it first came about. Jerome Bettis is one of the most famous former Steelers players in history, but arguably, he’s known better by his nickname, “The Bus.”. Bettis has been out of the league since...
