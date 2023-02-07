The GM had an unusual path, but his experience has helped him build a juggernaut in Philadelphia. I have said this since September: It’s the Eagles’ year; the rest of the league is just living in it. They have rolled through their schedule (16–1 in games with their starting quarterback), had two noncompetitive playoff games against the overmatched Giants and quarterback-less 49ers (Philadelphia knocked both of their quarterbacks out of the game) and now are on the verge of a Super Bowl title. I think they will win Sunday, and I’ll go out on a limb and give a hot take: I don’t think it will be close. I think their talent will overwhelm the Chiefs, as it has so many teams this year. Speaking of that talent, I thought I would give an up-close look at the architect of the team, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO