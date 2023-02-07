ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Beloit, IL

South Beloit racks up three-pointers in win over Freeport Aquin

By JIMMY OSWALD Staff Writer
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BTP4Y_0kei5dUs00

SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit boys basketball team often rack up points through quick, aggressive drives to the baskets that end in layups, shots from the free-throw line or both.

But Monday night, the SoBos showed that they possess plenty of other methods to hurt a team as they sank 13 3-pointers on their way to a 65-39 win over Freeport Aquin.

“If a team wants to play us like ‘Hey, let’s just take Ross Robertson out of the game,’” head coach Matt Stucky said. “Then they are also giving a lot of open shots to our really good three-point shooters. We’re really hard to guard because you can’t take away both things.”

The Bulldogs, like most other teams, double-teamed Robertson. And with senior Leorence Kostka out for the night, South Beloit looked to the perimeter for points.

“Every night we’re a good shooting team,” senior Jared Schober said. “We practice (three-pointers) a lot. We just wait for open shots and they fall.”

The two teams seemed to match each other trey for trey as they combined for eight three-pointers in the first quarter alone.

But Robertson had a three-point play and senior Tyiion Jackson hit a layup to give the SoBos a 21-16 lead after the first quarter.

“Aquin made shots early,” Stucky said. “A couple guys we didn’t want taking shots, got some shots. They were pretty contested and some tough shots, but we also weren’t great at getting to our assignments.”

South Beloit’s defense began locking down the Bulldogs in the second quarter, and they only allowed 23 total points through the rest of the night.

“Once we get a hang of what other teams are doing, we settle in,” Stucky said. “And we understand our roles a bit better.”

Robertson had several blocks around the basket as the 19-5 SoBos forced misses and crashed the boards to keep Aquin at bay.

Meanwhile, South Beloit’s offense kept on making it rain treys.

Schober had three in the second quarter alone to give the SoBos a 36-25 cushion at halftime. He finished with 21 points on seven three-pointers.

“I hit the open shots and they fell,” Schober said. “The shot felt good tonight. I felt like they weren’t guarding me like they should’ve been.”

Schober had a career-high 20 points on Friday before breaking it just three days later by one point.

“Jared is a guy that always brings a smile and is ready to play,” Stucky said. “He’s a good guy to have in your corner, especially when things get tough. He’s always looking to get better and improve.”

South Beloit widened the margin to 16 points by the end of the third quarter as they cruised to victory.

Senior Blake Ayotte was a big factor in the perimeter success, knocking down five threes for 15 points.

“He is the best shooter I know,” Schober said. “He will take some crazy shots and he’ll make them. Even if he misses, he has the confidence to shoot again.”

Despite the extra attention, Robertson still finished with 19 points and 19 rebounds.

SOUTH BELOIT 65, AQUIN CATHOLIC 39

AC.....16 9 9 5—39

SB……21 15 14 15—65

AQUIN (fg ft-fta pts)—Long 1 0-0 3, Awender 6 2-2 16, Carlson 4 1-2 12, Hathaway 2 0-0 5, Clemien 1 1-3 3. Totals: 14 4-7 39.

SOUTH BELOIT (fg ft-fta pts)—Robertson 6 7-12 19, Cook 2 1-2 6, Schober 7 0-0 21, Jackson 2 0-0 4, Ayotte 5 0-0 15. Totals: 22 8-14 65.

3-pointers: AC 7 (Carlson 3, Awender 2, Long, Hathaway), SB 13 (Schober 7, Ayotte 5, Cook). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: AC 11, SB 5.

Community Policy