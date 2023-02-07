ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE NXT announces storyline suspension for Grayson Waller

By Ethan Renner
 3 days ago

Waller's suspension stems from a post-show angle with Shawn Michaels last Saturday.

WWE NXT has announced a storyline suspension for Grayson Waller.

In a social media post on Monday night, NXT stated that Waller's suspension stems from an angle shot during Saturday's post-Vengeance Day media call where Waller interrupted WWE senior vice president of talent creative and on-screen authority figure Shawn Michaels.

As Michaels was speaking to the media, Waller interrupted, upset that Michaels had instituted a pinfall or submission only stipulation in Waller's steel cage NXT Championship match against Bron Breakker at Vengeance Day.

Waller again brought up the stipulation in a tweet on Monday:

Breakker defeated Waller at Vengeance Day in a rematch from the New Year's Evil television special last month. In the New Year's Evil contest, Waller lost by countout after a ring rope snapped.

Waller became number one contender to Breakker's NXT title after winning an Iron Survivor Challenge at the Deadline event in December.

Carmelo Hayes was set up as Breakker's next title challenger in a post-match angle at Vengeance Day.

