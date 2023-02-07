ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

kpic

Construction companies react to Eugene's natural gas ban

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council banned the use of natural gas in a 5-3 vote on Monday evening, making it the first city in Oregon to ban natural gas infrastructure in new low-rise residential construction. Roman Anderson, project manager at Kimball Construction, was confident the bill would...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Community groups react to natural gas ban in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — After Monday night's 5-3 vote banning the use of natural gas in new, low-rise residential construction, community groups around Eugene are reacting to the ordinance. Conservation group Cascadia Wildlands says the ban was a long time coming and they're glad to move on to other issues.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Linn County commissioners approve tax break for new carbon company

ALBANY, Ore. — Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, Sherrie Sprenger and Will Tucker unanimously approved a 3-year property tax abatement for Aymium (formerly National Carbon Technologies), a carbon production company that is leasing 33 acres from the county near the new intermodal site in Millersburg, the County said in a news release.
LINN COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Commissioners vote to place public safety levy renewal on May ballot

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — In the May election, Lane County voters will be choosing whether to renew the Public Safety Levy. Commissioners unanimously decided to put it on the ballot. The county says the renewal would fund at least 255 beds and maintain health treatment in the Lane County...
hh-today.com

Former gas station site may get a restaurant

A new restaurant may be built on the former site of a gas station on the corner of Pacific Boulevard and Madison Street in Albany if the new owners go through with their plans. The lot is at 902 Pacific Blvd. S.E., across Pacific from Pop’s Branding Iron, the restaurant....
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Springfield may sell property to build affordable housing

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Saint Vincent de Paul is hoping to buy some property in Springfield and turn it into a mobile home park. The 33-acre lot is located at the end of Linda Lane off Mount Vernon Road. Terry McDonald, the director of St. Vincent de Paul, said they’ve been talking with the city for years about developing a mobile home park. However, there aren’t very many places in the city with enough space for the sort of development St. Vinnies wants to do.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Lebanon house fire takes 8 hours to put out 'due to the volume of contents'

LEBANON, Ore. — A Lebanon home was destroyed by fire Thursday, the Lebanon Fire District said in a news release. According to the fire department, crews responded just after 2:00 p.m. to a call reporting smoke coming from the vents on the inside of their home. The homeowner had unsuccessfully tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher.
LEBANON, OR
nbc16.com

Lane County Public Health releases report on suicide in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Public Health has released a report on suicide data and trends in the county, titled "Suicide in Lane County 2000-2020 Updated Trends, Risk Factors and Recommendations." In a news release, Lane County Government says, "This report provides statistics and information on local suicide...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Smoke shop owner reacts to House Bill 3090, would ban sale of flavored tobacco products

Oregon House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Oregon, including cigarettes and cartridges for vaping. The bill, sponsored by Representatives Lisa Reynolds, Hai Pham, Mark Gamba, Dacia Grayber, and Senators Bill Hansel and Elizabeth Steiner, argues that flavors like fruit and candy can lead to children getting hooked on nicotine, often with harmful side effects.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Schools in Roseburg pursue funding from voters

For the third time in the past three years, Roseburg voters will decide on a capital improvement bond for the Roseburg School District, which means money for construction and building upgrades. According to Roseburg Superintendent Jared Cordon, the average age of buildings in the district is 75 years old. "The...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Police: Robbery at Everyone's Market placed nearby schools on lockout

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say they received a call around 12:32 p.m., Wednesday afternoon, with report of a robbery and menacing with a gun at Everyone's Market on Echo Hollow Road. EPD says call details indicated that the gun was wrestled away from the suspect, officials say that...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Albany Fire Department provides hands-on CPR training for 8th graders

ALBANY, Ore. — 8th grade students from the Greater Albany School District learned how to perform bystander CPR and how to use an AED Thursday. This is the sixth year the Albany Fire Department has provided hands-on training to the students. It’s all in an effort to improve community...
ALBANY, OR
nbc16.com

Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
MARION COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 58 IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR (February 8, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 9:00 A.M., OSP and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 58, milepost 59. The preliminary investigation revealed a silver Honda Civic, driven by Cynthia Ann Waters...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon Country Fair announces 2023 Endowment Fund recipients

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Country Fair Bill Wooten Endowment Fund has awarded a total of $15,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving youth in the Fair’s neighboring Fern Ridge communities. This funding tangibly represents the Fair’s deep appreciation of our home community. Endowment Fund supported projects...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Heceta Head Lightstation to celebrate 129th birthday on March 30

FLORENCE, Ore. — Heceta Head Lightstation is celebrating its 129th birthday on March 30, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., organizers said in a news release. The community is invited to celebrate at the light station which has a scenic walking trail that leads from the beach to the Keeper’s House, Gift Shop and lighthouse tower.
FLORENCE, OR

