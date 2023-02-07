KENTON — “Something Old, New, Tried & True in the Garden” offered by the Hardin County OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will be held March 9 at the Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative Community Room, 1210 W Lima Street in Kenton. The seminar is open to the public. The cost is $50, which includes meals and door prizes. For active OSU Master Gardener Volunteers, the fee is $40. Doors open on the day of the event at 8:15 am, the program starts at 9:00 am and ends at 4:00 pm. The registration deadline is February 23 with a limited class size. For more information about this event, call Kim Thomas 419-674-8012.

