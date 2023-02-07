Read full article on original website
Lima News
Bath finishes WBL play alone in 2nd
BATH TOWNSHIP – Bath got off to a solid start in the first half of Thursday’s key Western Buckeye League girls basketball matchup against visiting St. Marys. St. Marys had a good start in the second half. However, St. Marys dug itself too big of a deficit, as...
Lima News
Lima area sports calendar
Note: Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to [email protected]. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold traditional 3-D shoots the third Saturday of the month all year long, weather permitting. They are open to all archery equipment. The Archers hold a “stump shoot” for traditional bows only the fourth Saturday of each month, weather permitting. Go to facebook.com/allencountyarchers or call Neal Wallace at 567-825-7109 for more information.
Lima News
Roundup: Elwer scores 27 in Delphos St. John’s boys basketball win
BATH TOWNSHIP — Cameron Elwer had 27 points and Nolan Schwinnen scored eight for DSJ. Mitch Barr had 14 points and Drake Craddock and Jaxon Foster each scored eight for Bath. Lima Central Catholic 68,. Delphos Jefferson 48. DELPHOS — Carson Parker had 14 points and Matthew Quatman scored...
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Support local art at The Met from 6 to 9 p.m. today, as the downtown venue will host an exhibition featuring local artist Rachel Hellman. Hellman is a student at Bluffton University. The event is free and open to the public. Lima Land Poetry Slam. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Poets, musicians,...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Feb. 2-8
Jeremy McNeal, 30, of Lima, pleaded no contest to found guilty of no ol. Sentence: 30 days jail. 28 days suspended. $150 fine. Ronalda F. Fields, 49, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Gary B. Gessel, 44, of Lima, pleaded no...
Lima News
Bob Seggerson: Basketball challenges during World War II
Long-time readers of my column know that I hold a special fascination for athletes who competed during World War II. The generation of my parents has long held my admiration. They battled courageously through the Great Depression and a World War and handed the generations that followed a better world. We are still reaping the benefits from their sacrifices.
Lima News
Commissioners choose designers for renovations
LIMA — Allen County Commissioners are moving forward on plans to construct both a new administration building and a new child support enforcement agency building. Commissioners have approved a resolution to move forward in creating a contract with WDC Group LLC in Springfield, Ohio. “Today, we accepted that recommendation...
Lima News
Police calls
600 block of West Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 600 block of Ewing Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Thursday. 1000 block of Albert Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Thursday. 1600 block of North McDonel Street,...
Lima News
Real Wheels: Muscle, power … good looking, too — Celina man returns 1966 Chevelle back to its glory
CELINA – To see it now, you wouldn’t believe the 1966 Chevelle Super Sport was the same car that Lynn Boroff received from a neighbor 14 years ago. “It needed a complete restoration,” the Celina man said. And being able to bring back that Chevelle’s muscle, power...
Lima News
Master Gardeners offer seminars
KENTON — “Something Old, New, Tried & True in the Garden” offered by the Hardin County OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will be held March 9 at the Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative Community Room, 1210 W Lima Street in Kenton. The seminar is open to the public. The cost is $50, which includes meals and door prizes. For active OSU Master Gardener Volunteers, the fee is $40. Doors open on the day of the event at 8:15 am, the program starts at 9:00 am and ends at 4:00 pm. The registration deadline is February 23 with a limited class size. For more information about this event, call Kim Thomas 419-674-8012.
Lima News
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• There were two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the five-county region in the last seven days: one in Allen County and one in Putnam County, according to the Ohio Department of Health. • Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties are at low risk in the...
Lima News
Symphony to bring ‘Wall to Wall Percussion’ to Lima
LIMA —The Lima Symphony Orchestra hopes to help the entire family keep the beat at 3 p.m. Sunday at Veterans Memorial Civic Center. Wall to Wall Percussion will see the orchestra led by percussionist and host Vern Griffiths in a literal wall-to-wall setup with instruments ranging from usual drums and sticks to buckets and an actual kitchen sink.
Lima News
Prison for Lima man who threatened judge
LIMA — A Lima man convicted of threatening Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser who was sentenced to community control will spend three years in prison for violating the conditions of his probation Friday. Ronald Collins, 50, convicted of third-degree felony retaliation and fourth-degree felony attempted retaliation,...
