Van Wert, OH

Lima News

Bath finishes WBL play alone in 2nd

BATH TOWNSHIP – Bath got off to a solid start in the first half of Thursday’s key Western Buckeye League girls basketball matchup against visiting St. Marys. St. Marys had a good start in the second half. However, St. Marys dug itself too big of a deficit, as...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima area sports calendar

Note: Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to [email protected]. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold traditional 3-D shoots the third Saturday of the month all year long, weather permitting. They are open to all archery equipment. The Archers hold a “stump shoot” for traditional bows only the fourth Saturday of each month, weather permitting. Go to facebook.com/allencountyarchers or call Neal Wallace at 567-825-7109 for more information.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Roundup: Elwer scores 27 in Delphos St. John’s boys basketball win

BATH TOWNSHIP — Cameron Elwer had 27 points and Nolan Schwinnen scored eight for DSJ. Mitch Barr had 14 points and Drake Craddock and Jaxon Foster each scored eight for Bath. Lima Central Catholic 68,. Delphos Jefferson 48. DELPHOS — Carson Parker had 14 points and Matthew Quatman scored...
DELPHOS, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

Support local art at The Met from 6 to 9 p.m. today, as the downtown venue will host an exhibition featuring local artist Rachel Hellman. Hellman is a student at Bluffton University. The event is free and open to the public. Lima Land Poetry Slam. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Poets, musicians,...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Feb. 2-8

Jeremy McNeal, 30, of Lima, pleaded no contest to found guilty of no ol. Sentence: 30 days jail. 28 days suspended. $150 fine. Ronalda F. Fields, 49, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Gary B. Gessel, 44, of Lima, pleaded no...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Bob Seggerson: Basketball challenges during World War II

Long-time readers of my column know that I hold a special fascination for athletes who competed during World War II. The generation of my parents has long held my admiration. They battled courageously through the Great Depression and a World War and handed the generations that followed a better world. We are still reaping the benefits from their sacrifices.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Commissioners choose designers for renovations

LIMA — Allen County Commissioners are moving forward on plans to construct both a new administration building and a new child support enforcement agency building. Commissioners have approved a resolution to move forward in creating a contract with WDC Group LLC in Springfield, Ohio. “Today, we accepted that recommendation...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Police calls

600 block of West Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 600 block of Ewing Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Thursday. 1000 block of Albert Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Thursday. 1600 block of North McDonel Street,...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Master Gardeners offer seminars

KENTON — “Something Old, New, Tried & True in the Garden” offered by the Hardin County OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will be held March 9 at the Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative Community Room, 1210 W Lima Street in Kenton. The seminar is open to the public. The cost is $50, which includes meals and door prizes. For active OSU Master Gardener Volunteers, the fee is $40. Doors open on the day of the event at 8:15 am, the program starts at 9:00 am and ends at 4:00 pm. The registration deadline is February 23 with a limited class size. For more information about this event, call Kim Thomas 419-674-8012.
KENTON, OH
Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• There were two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the five-county region in the last seven days: one in Allen County and one in Putnam County, according to the Ohio Department of Health. • Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties are at low risk in the...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Symphony to bring ‘Wall to Wall Percussion’ to Lima

LIMA —The Lima Symphony Orchestra hopes to help the entire family keep the beat at 3 p.m. Sunday at Veterans Memorial Civic Center. Wall to Wall Percussion will see the orchestra led by percussionist and host Vern Griffiths in a literal wall-to-wall setup with instruments ranging from usual drums and sticks to buckets and an actual kitchen sink.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Prison for Lima man who threatened judge

LIMA — A Lima man convicted of threatening Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser who was sentenced to community control will spend three years in prison for violating the conditions of his probation Friday. Ronald Collins, 50, convicted of third-degree felony retaliation and fourth-degree felony attempted retaliation,...
LIMA, OH

