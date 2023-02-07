Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart is set to close nearly half a dozen locations in the coming weekscreteAlbuquerque, NM
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Local Residents Voice Their Concerns Over Walmart's Store Closure in AlbuquerqueAsh JurbergAlbuquerque, NM
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
A Cookie Craze is Coming: Great American Cookies Expands to New Mexico, Get Ready to IndulgeAsh JurbergAlbuquerque, NM
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 10 – Feb. 16
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 10 – February 16. Albuquerque Feb. 10 – Goth Night & Dark Market Anti-Valentine’s Day Edition – Join the dark side of Valentine’s Day with goth music, local vendors and more. Attendees can head to Tractor Brewing Company from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. […]
Albuquerque High football coach resigns, joins new school as OC
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After giving his last seven years to Albuquerque High, Head Coach Tim Johnson is moving on. The former Bulldogs head coach told KRQE sports on Wednesday that he will be joining St. Pius X and new coach Curtis Flakes as the Sartans’ offensive coordinator. “It was more of the relationship we had […]
rrobserver.com
First in Duke City, first in Las Cruces … next stop, Orlando
The Rio Rancho High School cheerleaders, seen here performing during a timeout at a recent game at Cleveland High School, won the APS Metro Cheer Championships (Cleveland High placed eighth) last weekend, one week after competing at the New Mexico State University Cheer Spirit competition, where these Rams were first in “Gameday,” first in cheer with music, and overall grand champions. The squad, coached by Wendy Lopez, will be competing in the national high school cheerleading championships in Orlando, Fla., this weekend. The Rams placed third in Orlando in 2022. The 2023 Spirit State Competition is March 17-18 at The Pit. (Herron photo)
Behind the Story: Larry Barker investigates New Mexico ticket scalping
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Larry Barker investigations takes a closer look into the vast presence of online ticket scalping affecting the price of theatre performances, shows and events in New Mexico. It comes as thousands of people are expected to attend one of the state’s most anticipated shows, Hamilton, starting in May at Albuquerque’s Popejoy Hall. […]
PHOTOS: Snow showers cover eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm is sweeping through the state, bringing snow showers to parts of New Mexico. Overnight, some areas received a strong cold front causing snowfall in areas like Las Vegas, N.M. View KRQE viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video or photo, send them […]
‘Tyler Lackey Memorial Bill,’ announced, named after veteran killed at Albuquerque ATM
It's been seven years since Matthew Chavez shot and killed Army Veteran Tyler Lackey in a robbery in 2016 in Albuquerque.
Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
Final piece of USS Albuquerque sail delivered to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final part of the USS Albuquerque sail arrived in the metro area Thursday. Two pieces of the 52-ton sail were delivered in January, with the third piece arriving Thursday. The city is planning to turn them into a memorial, but they say it is undecided where that memorial would be. Until then, […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Dangerous trail, Neighbors fed up, Colder day, Alec Baldwin lawsuit, Staying behind bars
Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] Teen accused in Jada Gonzales’ murder to stay behind bars – The 16-year-old charged with the murder of a high schooler at a party will stay behind bars until trial. Cruz Medina and 19-year-old Jesse Parra are accused of opening fire on a house after being kicked out of […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Multiple homicides, Catalytic converter theft, Snow and wind, Mystery stones, Can sculptures
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque Police investigate string of homicides on same day – Three people were announced dead Wednesday. Now, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is investigating multiple different crime scenes across the city. The first scene took place around 7:30 Wednesday morning at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments near Central and Louisiana. The victim there […]
Forensic geologist, researcher come to New Mexico to investigate mystery stones
Nearly six years after KRQE introduced you to a mystery in northern New Mexico surrounding carved stone pillars, we may finally have some idea where they came from and who put them there.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Police: OnStar helps catch carjacker
Albuquerque Police: OnStar helps catch carjacker

New Mexico lawmakers want millions to upgrade dangerous highways

Former Colfax County manager faces lawsuit for allegedly mishandling funds

Teen accused in Jada Gonzales' murder to stay behind bars

Proposed bill in New Mexico aims to...
Bicyclists say Albuquerque trail is getting dangerous
A local path is described as being dirty and covered in trash.
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe Animal Shelter Store loses $10,000+ in burglary
Santa Fe Animal Shelter Store loses $10,000+ in burglary

New Mexico lawmakers want millions to upgrade dangerous highways

Former Colfax County manager faces lawsuit for allegedly mishandling funds

Albuquerque Police: OnStar helps catch carjacker
KRQE News 13
University of New Mexico considers ending vaccine mandate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For more than a year, the University of New Mexico (UNM) has required COVID-19 vaccines for students, staff, and faculty. But that mandate might be lifted soon. The university’s vaccine mandate has been in place since August 5, 2021. At the time the mandate was...
fox5ny.com
New Mexico considering naming a first-in-the-nation 'state aroma,' thanks to fifth-grade class
The state of New Mexico may soon have an official aroma, thanks in no small part to the spirited advocacy of a fifth-grade class. Senate Bill 188 would designate "the aroma of green chile roasting in the fall" as the "official aroma of New Mexico." The bill is sponsored by...
Rabid fox bites person in southern New Mexico county
SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease. The New Mexico Department of Health says the fox was found in a rural residential area in […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Cold case cracked, Rental reassessment, Snowy morning, Shoplifter crackdown, Taekwondo competition
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher – Three cold case rapes spanning more than a decade and hundreds of miles have been traced back to New Mexico. In all three cases the victims gave similar descriptions of a man with distinctive red cheeks. Investigators say […]
KRQE News 13
Highest-paying science jobs in Albuquerque
Sacker compiled a list of the highest-paying science jobs in the Albuquerque, N.M. metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “life, physical, and social science occupations” were included. #22. Forest and conservation...
Southeast Albuquerque neighborhood fed up with homeless encampment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frustrated neighbors near Zuni and San Mateo say they are fed up with a growing homeless camp that keeps returning even after the city’s efforts to remove it. Neighbors say the encampments just keep popping back up. After scorched walls left over by what neighbors say were left over by people lighting […]
