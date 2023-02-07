Read full article on original website
Prairie Central’s Dylan Bazzell wins 25 Sports Athlete of the Week
(25 News Now) - The Prairie Central Hawks are enjoying one of their best basketball seasons in years. The Hawks are ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 2A and with a win over Bloomington Central Catholic on Tuesday, wrapped up an undefeated conference season and their first conference championship since 2002. In that game, Hawks senior star Dylan Bazzell scored a game-high 34 points and went over the 1,000-point mark in his career. For those accomplishments, he is our 25 Sports Athlete of the Week. He’s also not the first Bazzell to star at Prairie Central. His dad, Darrin (who is now the head coach) and his older brother, Trey, were both also standouts for the Hawks.
Peoria Notre Dame’s ‘Twin Towers’ leading Irish to late-season success
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Notre Dame basketball stumbled out of the gates this season. Without Iowa recruit Cooper Koch due to injury, the Irish dropped some early season games but since his return, they’ve really bounced back. And his coupling with fellow junior forward Eoin Dillon has PND getting better each and every week.
Bradley tops Illinois State 79-61 to sweep I-74 Rivalry season series
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After a thrilling overtime win in their first meeting of the season, Bradley made it two straight wins against their I-74 Rivals on Wednesday night. The Braves beat Illinois State 79-61 at ISU’s CEFCU Arena in Normal to sweep the season series with the Redbirds. Malevy Leons led the way for BU who are now tied for first place in the Missouri Valley Conference with Drake and SIU. Rienk Mast went for 16 points and 10 rebounds in the win. ISU was paced by Malachi Poindexter’s 15 points as they fall to 5-10 in conference play.
25 Sports High School Thursday - February 9, 2023
(25 News Now) - It was a special senior night for Peoria High girls basketball on Thursday as Lions star senior Denali Craig-Edwards and her dad, head coach Meechie Edwards, and mom, assistant coach Kelly Craig-Edwards, celebrated senior day and a 71-19 win over Bloomington to cap off an undefeated Big 12 season and conference title. Elsewhere in the Big 12, Peoria Notre Dame topped Peoria Manual 76-13. In small schools action, Class 2A No. 6 Fieldcrest beat Princeton 83-39 while Bloomington Central Catholic got a 66-47 win over Eureka.
IHSA Cheerleading State Finalists dazzle in Bloomington
(25 News Now) - The sport of competitive cheerleading took over Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena this past weekend as the state’s best teams dazzled with their athleticism. That included two area teams, Washington and Normal U-High both finishing Top 10 in the state.
UPDATE: High winds to blame for thousands losing power Thursday in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - The Ameren Illinois outage map shows many without power across Central Illinois. That number is much lower than the couple of thousand the map showed earlier in the day. A 25News crew near the Par-a-Dice Hotel and Casino around 10 a.m. witnessed part of a tree...
Dry and seasonable end to the work week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The strong system that brought us widespread rain and strong winds Thursday is exiting northeast this evening. As it moves away tonight, winds will decrease, temperatures will gradually fall, and we’ll begin to dry out. Gusts will go from 30-35 mph this afternoon to near 20-25 mph this evening. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s and we’ll stay mostly cloudy. Isolated light snow showers may be possible late afternoon early evening for areas along and northwest of the IL river, but most of us we’ll trend drier for the rest of Thursday.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: BBQ restaurant owner aims for success through hard work and perseverance
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - After trial and error and plenty of sauce, one local man is ready to make his restaurant a smokin’ success. 25News is highlighting Black-owned businesses throughout Black History Month in February. Despite plenty of hurdles, Henry Marizetts is ready to make his fourth...
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to perform at Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. – He’s described as a “true American legend.” And, at 88 years old, he is still going strong. Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will perform at the Peoria Civic Center Theater August 11. The Civic Center says tickets will go on sale Valentine’s Day, February 14, at the Civic Center Box Office.
William B’s Steakhouse to open at Par-A-Dice
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new dining experience is coming to Peoria’s favorite casino. Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino announced Thursday that the new William B’s Steakhouse will open on Thursday, Feb. 16 inside the casino. The steakhouse is named for Boyd Gaming co-founder and Co-Executive Chairman William “Bill” Boyd.
Rainy and very windy Thursday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Widespread rain continues as folks get ready to head out the door Thursday morning. A band of moderate to heavy rain will move from south to north through the viewing area during the morning commute. Once the main band is north of I-80, rain chances will gradually scatter out through the remainder of the morning hours. Temperatures will climb a few degrees, into the low 40s, before dipping into the upper 30s this afternoon.
See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Feb. 2-8
GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Feb. 2 to Feb. 8. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
You Gotta Eat: Jack’s on Adams
PEORIA - I’m back in the River City looking for some brilliant bar bites. Word on the street is, a new spot just opened and its bringing some killer flavor to the downtown area. Jack Berres knows what it takes to make a great restaurant. He spent years working...
Central Illinois Auto Show canceled for third consecutive year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The 33rd annual Central Illinois Auto Show at the Peoria Civic Center is canceled for the third straight year. The Peoria Metro New Car Dealers Association announced Monday there were a number of factors that led to the decision. Most notably, the microchip shortage and the number of cars available.
Peoria Grown’s Market 309 moving to Trewyn Park
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Grown’s Market 309 location at the Logan Recreational Center is permanently moving to Trewyn Park on Sunday. The market’s new location will be 2219 South Idaho Street and the move is funded by a $90,000 grant from the National Recreation and Park Association to develop a Community Wellness Hub.
$160K 'up in the air' after Carl Sandburg College mailed check to wrong person
GALESBURG — Over $160,000 was reported stolen from Carl Sandburg College after staff discovered someone had impersonated an employee of the construction company renovating the school’s campus. Aaron Frey, public relations specialist for Carl Sandburg College, confirmed that $163,911 was withdrawn from a bank account tied to the...
Have Tacos and Thai, will travel. New food truck to feature locally sourced items around Galesburg
Have Tacos and Thai, will travel. Featuring the two items in its name, and more, The Tacos and Thai Truck will soon be serving food in Galesburg and the surrounding area. Laura Lytle of Knoxville and Devin Wyman of Gilson plan to start their food truck venture in the coming weeks. They say stay tuned to their Facebook page for exact locations and times.
Princeton Mayor Hints At Effort To Bring Back OB Services
Princeton Mayor Joel Quiram is making headlines by saying he had a lengthy discussion with an OSF HealthCare administrator regarding the state of rural healthcare as it relates to obstetrics. Quiram says while re-establishing an OB department at OSF St. Clare Medical Center in Princeton isn't currently an option, “there is hope and light”.
Alternative regional high school relocates to West Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Regional Learning Center has a new home at the Franciscan Recreation Complex on North Sterling Avenue in West Peoria. The Center is an alternative high school for current District 150 students struggling with academics, attendance or mental health. It offers smaller classes and specialized curriculum tailored to students’ needs.
The Bunns and the Lincolns: A family friendship
For Bob Bunn, an effort to research his family's history has turned into a fascinating journey. A fifth generation Springfield resident, he has traced his family's time in the city back to 1840, including the arrivals of his great-great grandfather Jacob Bunn and great-great uncle John Bunn. The Bunn's have...
