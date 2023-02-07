2022 Transit Facility Giants: Top architecture, engineering, and construction firms in the U.S. transit facility sector

Read full article on original website
New Giants 400 download: Get the complete at-a-glance 2022 Giants 400 rankings in Excel
See how your architecture, engineering, or construction firm stacks up against the nation's AEC Giants. For more than 45 years, the editors of Building Design+Construction have surveyed the largest AEC firms in the U.S./Canada to create the annual Giants 400 report. This year, a record 519 firms participated in the Giants 400 report. The final report includes 137 rankings across 25 building sectors and specialty categories.
A wind energy system—without the blades—can be placed on commercial building rooftops
Typically, “wind energy” conjures up images of massive turbines in large fields or out at sea. Aeromine Technologies has created a bladeless wind energy system that sits on the rooftops of commercial properties and provides onsite renewable energy. The motionless system integrates with a building’s existing electrical and rooftop solar systems.
GSA releases draft of federal low embodied carbon material standards
The General Services Administration recently released a document that outlines standards for low embodied carbon materials and products to be used on federal construction projects. (Read the draft of GSA Inflation Reduction Act Low Embodied Carbon Material Standards.) Using the EPA’s Interim Determination, GSA is proposing a “substantially lower” standard...
New guide for planning, designing, and operating onsite water reuse systems
The Pacific Institute, a global nonpartisan water think tank, has released guidance for developers to plan, design, and operate onsite water reuse systems. The Guide for Developing Onsite Water Systems to Support Regional Water Resilience “advances circular, localized approaches to managing water that reduce a site’s water footprint, improve its resilience to water shortage or other disruptions, and provide benefits for local communities and regional water systems,” according to a news release. Onsite water systems collect and treat water from onsite sources, including wastewater, rainwater, and stormwater, and reuse it for non-potable water uses like toilet flushing, outdoor irrigation, and cooling, which can account for over 75% of a site’s water demand.
Post-Covid Manhattan office market rebound gaining momentum
Office workers in Manhattan continue to return to their workplaces in sufficient numbers for many of their employers to maintain or expand their footprint in the city, according to a survey of more than 140 major Manhattan office employers conducted in January by The Partnership for New York City. The...
