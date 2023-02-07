Read full article on original website
Related
Major Return Expected on WWE SmackDown
The road to WWE WrestleMania 39 is in full throttle. Following WWE Royal Rumble, two championship matches are all but locked in for the showcase of the immortals: Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley. The latter came as a bit of a surprise, ...
ringsidenews.com
Jey Uso Drops A Clue About His Whereabouts Ahead Of WWE SmackDown This Week
The WWE Universe bared witnessed the internal decimation of one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE at the Royal Rumble event last week, The Bloodline. The bold move that led Sami Zayn to choose himself over just being a tool for Roman Reigns led to serious implications, which also saw Jey Uso walking out on the group. However, it looks like Jey has dropped a hint about his whereabouts.
WWE’s Elimination Chamber Match Card is Looking Stacked
The Elimination Chamber PPV is shaping up to be an early candidate for the event of the year. WWE is putting together a card better than I could have ever expected it to be only a few weeks removed from the Royal Rumble. We all knew the event would be highlighted by Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, but the other matches WWE has announced have a chance to steal the show as well. Triple H is not playing around with these events leading into WrestleMania.
sportszion.com
“Roman Reigns was the son he always wanted” Paul Heyman makes it personal for Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw ahead of WrestleMania 39
Cody Rhodes is back in all his glory as he went on to win the men’s, Royal Rumble by defeating Gunther. Of course, fans were celebrating and that was the exact time when Paul Heyman decided to enter the scene. What happened next was an emotional roller coaster that ended with a harsh insult.
ringsidenews.com
Bayley Didn’t Approve Of Paul Heyman & Cody Rhodes’ RAW Promo
This past Monday on WWE RAW featured a sensational promo segment between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes. Heyman confronted Rhodes and made The American Nightmare’s WrestleMania 39 main event match with Roman Reigns deeply personal. Rhodes won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match to earn a shot at The Tribal Chief’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California.
Wrestle Zone
Report: Alexa Bliss Taking Time Off From WWE
Alexa Bliss is reportedly taking time off. Mike Johnson ofPWInsider reports that Alexa Bliss is taking some time off from being on the road with WWE. This new was said to be known by WWE officials going into the Royal Rumble event where Bliss came up short in challenging Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Johnson noted that Bliss is not injured, but she will not be factored into storylines for the time being.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (2/10): The Usos Vs. Braun Strowman And Ricochet For The SmackDown Tag Team Championship, More
Will Jey Uso show up for tonight's "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship match in Uncasville, Connecticut? The Usos are set to defend the gold against "SmackDown" Tag Team Contenders Tournament winners Braun Strowman and Ricochet. However, Jimmy Uso may have to draft in Solo Sikoa as a replacement using the Freebird Rule after his brother walked out on The Bloodline following the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. That incident saw a distressed Jey exit the ring after refusing to attack Sami Zayn, who had smashed Reigns in the back with a steel chair moments earlier. Jey hasn't appeared on WWE programming since that dramatic turn of events.
bleedingcool.com
WWE Raw: Lita Helps Becky Lynch in Steel Cage Main Event
Making up for the Raw 30 snub, Becky Lynch faced Bayley in a steel cage in the WWE Raw main event, and Lita was there to help Becky win. Sorry about the late start on the WWE Raw review, folks. Let's get right into it. WWE Raw opened with Edge...
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Championship Night: Title Matches, Gauntlet Match and more!
AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS and emanate from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. As of this writing, AEW has announced the following for tonight’s show:. -AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed defends against The Gunns. -AEW World Trios Championship Match:...
ringsidenews.com
New Match Made Official For WWE RAW Next Week
WWE is always striving to give the best product for their fans, especially after Triple H took over as Creative head of the company. This is especially true for Monday Night RAW, which is the case for next week’s show as well, as they have just booked another match.
wrestleview.com
AEW Rampage SPOILERS: Matches taped to air this Friday night on TNT
AEW taped this Friday night’s Rampage at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, after Dynamite went off the air. -Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) defeated Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade. -The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Angelo Parker, Matt...
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Quick Results -2/8/23 (Major Titles Change Hands, other news and notes
For this week, below are the quick results and highlights from Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite, with some highlights and other news and notes. AEW World Champion MJF defeated Konosuke Takeshita in a World Title Eliminator Match. AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter (w/Britt Baker & Rebel) defeated The Bunny (w/Penelope...
wrestleview.com
Possible SPOILER for tonight’s WWE SmackDown
According to PWInsider, Ronda Rousey has been seen today in Connecticut. Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place live from the Mohegan Sun Area in Uncasville. We will have live coverage of tonight’s WWE SmackDown, beginning at 8:00 pm ET.
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown Preview: Tag Team Title Match, Build To Elimination Chamber
*Live coverage of WWE SmackDown will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE SmackDown will air live tonight on FOX, and emanate from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. As of this writing, WWE is advertising the following for tonight’s show:. -WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Ronda Rousey's WWE Status
Ronda Rousey has not appeared on WWE programming since she lost the "SmackDown" Women's Championship in shocking fashion to the returning Charlotte Flair on December 30. Rousey also did not compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match on January 28, but there appears to be an update on her status.
wrestlinginc.com
Insight Into Origin Of WWE Royal Rumble Name
Since its inception in 1988, the Royal Rumble has emerged as one of the marquee events in WWE — one of the "Big Four." While the respective match concept has mostly stayed the same over the years, some modifications have been applied throughout the years. After "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan's victory at the inaugural event in a field of 20 competitors, WWE soon expanded to the larger, and now traditional, size of 30. Despite other rule tweaks, mostly built around times between entrants, the Royal Rumble has largely maintained its lore among fans across its 36-years-and-counting history, as evidenced by the event's record-setting gate for the 2023 iteration. The early trials of the match "didn't do that well" though.
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Results – 2/9/23 (NJPW star to debut at No Surrender, former NXT Superstar debuts)
A New Japan Pro Wrestling will make his IMPACT Wrestling debut at No Surrender on Friday, February 24. Also a former NXT Superstar made her debut on Thursday’s episode. All the details are in the IMPACT results below, which are courtesy of impactwrestling.com. Matt Cardona arrives to the IMPACT...
wrestleview.com
Hall of Famer reportedly not scheduled to be on WWE TV moving forward
According to PWInsider and F4WOnline, WWE Hall of Famer JBL is not scheduled to appear regularly on WWE TV moving forward. JBL had been used as a manager over the past few months after he took on Baron Corbin as a client last October. Corbin has not won a match since defeating Akira Tozawa on the November 14, 2022 episode of Raw. Including all his house show appearances, F4WOnline notes Corbin has lost 17 straight matches.
wrestleview.com
ESPN to broadcast AEW exclusively in Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands
AEW announced on Thursday that ESPN will broadcast their all weekly matches in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. You can read the press release from AEW below, containing all the details. ESPN to Broadcast All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Exclusively in Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands. — Partnership...
wrestleview.com
AEW’s Christopher Daniels to be inducted into the GCW Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame
AEW’s Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels will be inducted into the GCW Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2023. GCW made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter that Daniels is the first member of the Class of 2023. Daniels will be inducted by is longtime tag team partner Frankie Kazarian, at the ceremony will will take place at the Biltmore Hotel on Sunday, April 2 during WrestleCon over WrestleMania 39 weekend in Los Angeles. The Hall of Fame ceremony is set to air live on FITE TV at 12:00 pm PT.
Comments / 0