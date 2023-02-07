Read full article on original website
Kitsap County prosecutors back away from murder charges for 3 in 2005 killing
Kitsap County prosecutors have backed away from murder charges for three men who had been accused of killing a King County woman whose body was found in the water near Manchester in 2006. Prosecutors now say that further investigation has led them to believe that the three men they had charged last year for the murder of 33-year-old Shanan Lynn Read did not kill her and now attribute her death solely to a man who died in 2016.
‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug
While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at...
seattlemedium.com
$17.5 Million in Fentanyl, Meth And More Seized
King County continues to deal with fentanyl and methamphetamine. Incidentally, these are two of the most common drugs seized by law enforcement. The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) reported that $17.5 million dollars worth of drugs were seized last year. Drug busts are happening across the Puget Sound region. Police has used media and other strategies to continue to sound the alarm on fentanyl. Officers recovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, guns, and cash.
q13fox.com
King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office files 764 criminal charges in January
SEATTLE - The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office (KCPAO) filed 764 criminal charges in January, and violent crime and repeat property crime were the bulk of the cases they handled. Domestic violence made up nearly 19% of all charges filed last month. KCPAO spokesperson Casey McNerthney says the overall number...
q13fox.com
2,500 cars stolen from King, Pierce counties in January
Car thefts are skyrocketing this year. The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force says that in January, more than 900 cars were stolen in Pierce County, and 1,600 in King County.
Shots fired, police chase, 3 carjacking attempts, and crash in South King County
Kent police opened fire after a carjacking, police chase, and crash, involving at least four cars. This snarled traffic on busy Pacific Highway South in Des Moines all afternoon, with the scene ending near South 224th Street. It started on Thursday when Des Moines police spotted a stolen vehicle and...
Car prowler arrested with nearly 2 pounds of opioid pills in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood
The 19-year-old man was booked into the King County Jail for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute and vehicle prowling.
q13fox.com
Suspect arrested in 2020 Emerald Queen Casino murder
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in the 2020 murder of Ty Jenkins, who was shot to death at the Emerald Queen Casino. According to authorities, a 29-year-old man was taken into custody and booked into jail for first-degree murder. Jenkins was killed on Aug. 1,...
q13fox.com
Guns, drugs, thousands in cash found after Seattle encampment fire
SEATTLE - Several guns, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash were found after an encampment fire Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Chinatown-International District, police said. After 1 p.m., officers responded to the scene of an encampment fire near the intersection of 7th Avenue South and South Main Street. Seattle fire...
q13fox.com
Gig Harbor business owner scammed out of $85k by what appeared to be his bank
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - A restaurant owner says he was scammed out of thousands of dollars within seconds after getting a call directly from what he thought was his bank. Erik Smith, the owner of Green House Restaurant in Gig Harbor, says he received a text message from Chase Bank around 8:48 a.m. Dec. 12.
Car thefts on the rise in Puget Sound region
SEATTLE — In King and Pierce counties there were an average of 81 vehicles stolen a day in January, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. In 2022, the task force reports that there were more than 45,000 vehicles reported stolen. A retired Federal Way man told...
Seattle police looking for more information on van suspected in fatal hit-and-run
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above story on the family of a hit-and-run victim asking the public for more information originally aired on Feb. 6, 2023. Seattle police are asking the public for more information about a Ford van investigators say may be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Capitol Hill.
Bill would require turn signals to exit roundabouts
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Traffic engineers believe roundabout intersections improve safety and the flow of traffic, but maneuvering through them can be confusing. “Most of the people who are on the road today learned how to drive before there were roundabouts,” said Olympic Driving School instructor Greg Sypnicki. Sypnicki...
q13fox.com
Redmond homeowners believe same burglars are targeting more than 2 dozen homes
REDMOND, Wash. - Residents in Redmond are fearful for their safety after tracking more than two dozen brazen break-ins in their neighborhood. The home burglaries allegedly happened in the last month in a half during dinner time. Rob Kingsley, 55, has been living in his current home since 2006. He...
q13fox.com
SPD arrests man for threatening woman with a gun, firing shots in Pioneer Square
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man who threatened a woman with a gun in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood on Thursday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 12:30 a.m., officers responded near the corner of Yesler Way and 8th Ave. after someone called 911 saying a woman was shot at by a man.
q13fox.com
Docs: Man bailed out of jail with stolen credit card before deadly shooting
The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who were in a vehicle with an acquaintance when he was shot and killed for allegedly stealing mail. Deputies believe these women are with a wanted felon and all three are being sought by authorities.
q13fox.com
'Anybody can be a victim:' FBI Seattle warns of romance scams around Valentine's Day
SEATTLE - Federal agencies are on alert for romance scams, with FBI Seattle saying romance scams increase around Valentine's Day and most cases come from overseas. "There is no area or region of the world that is more prevalent than others, and anybody can be a victim," said L.T. Chu, a senior supervisor intelligence analyst with FBI Seattle.
q13fox.com
Tacoma man arrested for making improvised explosive devices
In Tacoma, Washington, Police arrested a man accused of making improvised explosive devices and blowing them up. It turns out, police have neighbors to thank for making the arrest.
q13fox.com
Family mourns mom of 3 hit, killed by alleged drunk forklift driver in Seattle
SEATTLE - A family is demanding justice for their loved one after a woman was killed in a supposed DUI crash involving a forklift. Seattle Fire Department responded to the intersection of Aurora Ave. N and N. 96th St. in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood around 3:27 p.m. on Feb. 7 for reports of a crash.
q13fox.com
