Read full article on original website
Related
Medagadget.com
Global Embolic Protection Device Market: Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast
According to Renub Research’s latest report, “Global Embolic Protection Device Market, Size, forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Company Analysis,” Global Embolic Protection Device Market is estimated to reach US$ 713.6 Million by 2027. Embolic Protection Devices are catheter-based devices that are used to capture atherothrombotic debris that is released during percutaneous vascular interventions. The embolic protection device is used to treat coronary saphenous vein bypass grafts, perform carotid arterial stenting, and treat acute coronary syndromes. The requirement for various surgical and non-surgical therapies is rising due to the increased prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses. According to the AHA (American Heart Association), over 92 Million Americans have some form of cardiovascular disease, and every day, 2,300 people in the country die from the disease.
Medagadget.com
Southern Blotting Market: Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 | Masimo Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KgaA, Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Medtronic plc
Molecular biology has added substantial impetus in the previous decade with rising research and development (R&D) expenditure on the growth of the drugs required for therapy. It has extensive part in the several healthcare industry verticals-most noticeable in medical trials and diagnostic purposes. In the middle of this technology, southern blotting has expanded noteworthy adhesion providing important opportunities in the market for the companies in the value of chain. The method was first presented in the year 1970 in detecting the existence of DNA fragment in samples. The method aids in molecular research and development and also in detecting some prolonged diseases like genetic and cancer diseases predominant in the world.
Medagadget.com
Vacuum Blood Collection System Market Incredible Opportunities, Growth with Industry Study, Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2030 | Terumo, Shandong Wego, Hebei Xinle Sci&Tech Co.,LTD
The tubes used for vacuum blood collection (VBC) has expanded substantially in terms of estimation in the in the few decades that past lately. Evolved forms of technological development resulted in a noticeable fall in the global contamination of blood; though providing easiness of application and precision in blood to additive ratios. Consequently, various laboratories are considered fine by the existence of VBC tubes. The market share of VBC owned a major portion at the start of the year 1970 where several market players leading at that time came with new competitors that developed in the market. Subsequently, however the development was amazing it made its major leap at the initiation of the 21st Century. The industry of blood collecting tubes is anticipated to make important opportunities in the market in the predicted period from 201-2023. The VBCS is a type of double pointed needle with a plastic holder and series of vacuum tubes with stoppers fixed at the end.
Medagadget.com
Medical Aesthetics Market Size, Growth Statistics, Future Trends, Regional Outlook and Insights by 2030
Medical Aesthetics Market Size and Share Analysis By Product (Facial Aesthetic, Body Contouring Devices, Cosmetic Implants, Hair Removal Devices, Skin Aesthetic Devices, Tattoo Removal Devices), Technology (Invasive, Non-Invasive, Minimally Invasive), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dermatology & Cosmetic Centers) – Forecast till 2030. The medical aesthetics market size was...
Medagadget.com
Telehealth Market Size to Surpass USD 867.3 Billion by 2030 | MRFR
Telehealth Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software and Services), By Mode of Delivery (Web/Cloud-Based and On-Premise), By Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Primary Care, Neurophysiology and others), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Home Care and others) – Global Forecast till 2030. The telehealth market...
Medagadget.com
Electric Wheelchair Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 6.43 Billion by 2030 | MRFR
Global Electric Wheelchair Market Research Report: Information By Types (Center Wheel Drive Chair, Front Wheel Drive Chair, and Rear Wheel Drive Chair), By End-users (Home Care Settings and Hospitals & Clinics), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030. Electric...
Medagadget.com
Skin Replacement Market: Digital disruption along with increasing penetration of 3D printing technology is expected to drive the market growth | Platelet BioGenesis, Tengion, and Cellular Dynamics International
In the last few years, the success story of cosmetic industry had been profound in comparison to other consumer products. The cosmetic industry is gaining recognition of which the market of skin replacement is having its major share across the world. The tendency is credited mainly to injuries related to burn and technological uses in the treatment of several skin-associated issues. Skin which has undergone burning enhances the chances of microbial and bacterial growths that eventually lead to fast reduction in body fluids. Therefore, in order to give protection to the skin, traditional skin grafts from the cadavers or from the donors were used. Though, approval of these alternatives was hindered owing to likelihood of rejection of graft and unapproachability of large skin patch. Henceforth, to solve this problematic situation of synthetic skin alternatives comes to light the option of treating deep skin wounds which stimulates artificial skin regeneration. These advancements in technology resulted to increase the chances of survival of burned patients and recently various skin replacement products have been applied in treating chronic injuries. The market for skin replacement is probably to mature at a relatively reasonable pace from 2016– 2020 before taking upsurge drift to 2023. The average sale is anticipated to rise above 1.5X from 2016 to 2023.
Medagadget.com
Anti-Viral Therapies Market Expected to Grow USD 82,928.76 Mn with CAGR of 8.4% by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Anti-Viral Therapies Market Forecast to 2028″ Focuses COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Generic Drugs and Branded Drugs), Mechanism of Action (Nucleotide Polymerase Inhibitor, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, and Others), and Application (HIV, Hepatitis, Virus Influenza, Herpes and Other Applications)
Medagadget.com
Global Laboratory Informatics Market to be Worth $6.10 Billion by 2030
Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled, ‘Laboratory Informatics Market by Solution Type (LIMS, ELN, EDC, CDMS, LES, ECM, SDMS), Delivery Mode (Web, Cloud, On-Premise), Component (Service, Software), End User (Pharma & Biotech, CROs, CMOs, Food & Beverage, Chemical)—Global Forecast to 2030.’
Medagadget.com
Research Antibodies and Reagents Market worth $6.32 billion by 2027
Meticulous Research– a leading global market research company published a research report titled “Research Antibodies and Reagents Market by Product {Antibodies [Type (Primary, Secondary), Production, Source, Research Area (Oncology, Neurology)], Reagents}, Technology (ELISA, Western Blot), Application, End User (Pharma, Academia) – Global Forecast to 2027”. According...
Medagadget.com
Illuminating the Path to Pediatrics: The Pediatric Radiology Market Report (2021-2031)
The Pediatric Radiology market refers to the commercial market for products and services related to radiology imaging for children. Pediatric radiology is a subspecialty of radiology that focuses on imaging the unique anatomy and physiology of children. The market for pediatric radiology is growing, driven by increasing rates of pediatric disease and injury, as well as advancements in medical technology that allow for more accurate and non-invasive diagnostic imaging. Pediatric radiology services include X-rays, ultrasound, MRI, CT scans, and other diagnostic imaging tests. The global pediatric radiology market is estimated to be worth several billion dollars and is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. The COVID-19 pandemic has also led to an increased demand for pediatric radiology services, as healthcare providers seek to safely diagnose and treat pediatric patients during the pandemic.
Medagadget.com
Medical Perfusion Technology Market Expected to Reach US$ 962.60 Million by 2027
According to our new research study on “Medical Perfusion Technology Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Technique, Organ Type, and Component,” the market is expected to reach US$ 962.60 million by 2027 from US$ 707.10 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.
Medagadget.com
$1.22 Bn, Sepsis Diagnostics Market Growing at 9.2% CAGR by 2028 – The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners’ new research study on “Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Growth and Trends Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Technology, Method, Test Type, Pathogen, and End User,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 661.83 million in 2021 to US$ 1,226.52 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors governing the growth of the market. Rising demand for rapid diagnostic tests leading to increasing product launches is expected to accelerate the overall sepsis diagnostics market revenue during the forecast period. However, the lack of skilled professionals limits the market growth.
Medagadget.com
Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Clinical Trials Report
Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Overview:. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Therapy Market Overview. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Therapy Market Opportunity: > USD 1 Billion By 2028. Insight On More Than 180 Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapies In Clinical Trials. Patent Information On More Than 60 Therapies...
Medagadget.com
Anesthesia Gases Market Size is Estimated to be Valued at $ 2,266.9 Mn by 2030 | Growing Geriatric Population have Created a Demand for Surgeries
“Coherent Market Insights offers a 45% discount on Anesthesia Gases Market Reports on Single User Access and Unlimited User Access“. The market for anesthesia gases worldwide is observing robust development owing to the rise in incidence of prolonged diseases and rise in the elderly (geriatric/aging) population worldwide. Furthermore, increase in need for anesthesia gases and rise in the figure of surgical processes globally is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, factors like after effects of anesthesia gases and increase in standard usage of anesthesia are anticipated to hinder the market growth.
Medagadget.com
Acute Lung Injury Market Expected to Reach USD 741.98 Million with CAGR of 4.7% by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Acute Lung Injury Market Forecast to 2028″ Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Therapy (Mechanical Ventilation, Fluid Management, Pharmacotherapy, and Adjunctive Procedures) and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others) and Geography. “Acute Lung Injury Market is expected to...
Medagadget.com
Neurofeedback Systems Market Is Booming Worldwide 2023-2030 | Neurocare Group AG, Bee Medic Gmbh, Thought Tech Ltd.
Globally, the market for neurofeedback system was priced at US$ 1,069.6 million in the year 2021 and is predicted to the extent of US$ 1,779.7 million by the end of the year 2028 at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2028. The market for neurofeedback sysyem across the world is anticipating robust development owing to the rise in problem of neurogenerative diseases and rising prevalence of brain dysfunction across the world. Furthermore, rise in need for neurofeedback systems and increase in problem of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, factors like time consuming techniques and neurofeedback system cost being high are anticipated to hinder the market growth.
Medagadget.com
Global Blood Cancer Diagnostics Market to Grow at a Significant CAGR of 6.34% by 2027, Estimates DelveInsight | Key Companies – BD, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Roche, Invivoscribe, NeoGenomics, Inivata, Lucence, BioFluidica, SkylineDx, MedGenome, Cepheid, Abingdon Health
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, the global blood cancer diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. The market is anticipated to grow owing to the growing prevalence of blood cancer worldwide, the increasing geriatric population, and the rising number of risk factors associated with blood cancer, along with the new products’ approval and launches. Some of the leading MedTech giants in the blood cancer diagnostics market include BD, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Invivoscribe, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inivata Ltd., Lucence Health Inc., BioFluidica, SkylineDx, MedGenome, Xian Tianlong Science and Technology Co., Cepheid, Abingdon Health, and others.
Medagadget.com
Operating Tables Market Size Worth US$ 1,043.41 Million, by 2028 Says The Insights Partners
According to our new market research study on “Operating Tables Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and Distribution Channel,” the market is expected to reach US$ 1,043.41 million by 2028 from US$ 835.46 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the market along with the market drivers and deterrents. Factors such as the increasing number of hospitals and clinics and the surging number of surgical procedures drive the growth of the market. However, the high costs of technologically advanced operating tables hinder market growth.
Medagadget.com
Spinal Cord Injury Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2022-2032) – DelveInsight | Key Companies – Abbvie, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, KAI Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Ferrer Internacional S.A
The Spinal Cord Injury market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Spinal Cord Injury pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Spinal Cord Injury market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Spinal Cord Injury Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
Comments / 0