Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
'You' Season 4: Penn Badgley Promises Part 2 Will Bring 'Rewarding' Answers (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched season 4, Part 1 of You. Penn Badgley is back as Joe Goldberg on Netflix's You, but the tables have turned this time and he's the one being hunted. The first five episodes of the anticipated fourth season dropped Thursday,...
KTVB
Sam Asghari Hits 'Star Trek: Picard' Carpet as Britney Spears Speaks Out Amid Intervention News
Sam Asghari made a public appearance on Thursday amid the news that a planned intervention for his wife, Britney Spears, was scrapped. The 28-year-old model and actor walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles for the premiere of Star Trek: Picard's final season. Asghari did...
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Eric Johnson 'Knew' About Jessica Simpson's Secret Romp With 'Massive Movie Star,' Spills Source
There are no more skeletons in Jessica Simpson's closet for her husband to find. The musician's bombshell revelation about her scandalous romp with a famous movie star was a shock to everyone except Eric Johnson, who knows all about his wife's past romances. "Jessica has been opening up about really everything. She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest," a source recently spilled to a news outlet, pointing out that Simpson's hubby "knew previously" about her dating history.Earlier this month, the 42-year-old spilled that she had a romance with an unnamed "massive movie star,"...
KTVB
‘Star Trek: DS9’ Star Avery Brooks on Directing ‘Far Beyond the Stars’ and Honoring Black Authors (Flashback)
For Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s most beloved episode, "Far Beyond the Stars," Avery Brooks pulled double duty in more ways than one. The actor spoke with ET leading up to its premiere 25 years ago, admitting he "was exhausted" after directing and acting in the episode, which saw him play two sides of the same Benjamin Sisko. Brooks said he agreed to the challenge for "many reasons," but figured at the end of the day, "Well, after all, I know about this stuff."
KTVB
Kaley Cuoco Says Her Pregnancy Was Written Last Minute Into Her 'Based on a True Story' Role (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco's pregnancy isn't slowing her down! The 37-year-old actress is once again starring in a Priceline Super Bowl commercial this year and is also taking on the role of Ava Bartlett in Peacock's upcoming show, Based on a True Story. Cuoco's latest TV series will explore America's obsession with...
KTVB
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Recap: Raven Gets Real About SK's Alleged Cheating After Second Proposal
Spoiler alert: Proceed with caution if you have not watched the season 3 Love Is Blind: After the Altar special. Once again, Netflix waited a little too long to release its After the Altar special forLove Is Blind. The special for season 2 failed to show that both of the couples who tied the knot eventually filed for divorce before the special even premiered, therefore missing out on the very drama the fans were likely tuning in for.
KTVB
Michael B. Jordan Shares How He Got Through Lori Harvey Breakup and If He's Really on a Dating App
First-time director Michael B. Jordan has a lot on his plate and finding love on a dating app is currently not at the top of the list. The actor, who is pulling double duty as star and filmmaker for the upcoming Creed III, clarified for CBS News' Gayle King that he was "joking" when he said he's using the Raya dating app during his Saturday Night Live debut.
KTVB
What Is '@Midnight'? Everything to Know About the Possible 'The Late Late Show' Replacement
The Late Late Show with James Corden is coming to an end later this year, and it looks like a shake-up is in the works. Instead of looking for a new host, CBS is instead looking for an altogether new show. Well, sort of new. Actually, The Late Late Show...
KTVB
Evangeline Lilly shares good news on Jeremy Renner's recovery
WASHINGTON — Actress Evangeline Lilly shared an update this week on Jeremy Renner's recovery, calling it "a straight-up miracle." The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" actress told Access Hollywood she recently paid a visit to her fellow Marvel co-star, who broke more than 30 bones in a severe snowplow accident on New Year's Day.
KTVB
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Were Well Aware of His GRAMMYs Meme, Awards Show Seat Filler Says
Ben Affleck may have looked aloof sitting next to Jennifer Lopez at Sunday night's GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, but according to a seat filler who sat next to the couple, the actor couldn't have been more lovey-dovey with J.Lo. A woman who goes by @almostanna on TikTok recalled the...
KTVB
Lea Michele Mocks Rumor She Doesn't Know How to Read in Funny TikTok About Barbra Streisand's Upcoming Memoir
Lea Michele has a deadline! The 36-year-old Funny Girl star poked fun at a viral rumor that she doesn't know how to read in a new TikTok video. The actress posted a photo of the news that Barbra Streisand -- one of Michele's idols who originated the role of Fanny Brice on Broadway -- is releasing a memoir this fall.
KTVB
Ludacris Says 'Uncle' Vin Diesel 'Spoils' His Kids (Exclusive)
It's all about family! Ludacris is opening up about how hisFast X co-star Vin Diesel helps earn him cool points with his kids. The actor opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner at the Fast X trailer premiere at the Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on Thursday, and he opened up about how his time with the franchise has made him look awesome in his kids' eyes.
KTVB
Sebastian Stan Reacts to Harrison Ford Joining 'Thunderbolts' (Exclusive)
Sebastian Stan is ready to welcome Harrison Ford to the MCU!. The actor sat down with ET's Ash Crossan this week, alongside Justice Smith and Briana Middleton, his co-stars in the upcoming thriller Sharper, and he opened up about starring alongside Ford in the upcoming Thunderbolts team-up film. Ford is...
KTVB
‘Love Is Blind’ Star Alexa Lemieux Talks Weight Criticisms and What Husband Brennon First Thought of Her Body
Love might be blind, but prior to season 3 of the Netflix reality dating show, Love Is Blind, the production was criticized for not featuring diverse body types on the show. That changed with contestant Alexa Alfia, who later tied the knot with Brennon Lemieux and took his last name. The insurance agency owner was praised for embracing her curves and loving her body, despite not fitting into the proportions previously featured on the show. But in a new interview, Alexa points out that she's not even considered to be "plus sized."
KTVB
Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Her Engagement and Flashes Her Ring : Pics
Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed her engagement to MLB star Cole Tucker and is now showing off the massive diamond ring!. The 34-year-old actress took Instagram on Thursday and posted a photo with her and Cole. It appears the photo was taken in Paris, as the iconic Eiffel Tower can be seen far in the background. In the first photo, Cole's hugging Hudgens while she flips her engagement ring finger. The next photo shows a close-up of the ring, and it's a doozy!
KTVB
Brad Pitt Twin and His 'Wolves' Stunt Double Will Have You Doing a Double Take
Brad Pitt and is stunt double are full-on twinning in new pics from the set of Pitt's upcoming Apple Original Films thriller, Wolves. In the pics, taken on set in New York City, Tuesday, Pitt is seen on the streets of Chinatown wearing a white button-up under a black leather jacket, paired with gray slacks and shiny black shoes. The 59-year-old actor, who is rocking a much shorter 'do than he's been seen with of late, is shadowed by his stunt double who, down to the salt-and-pepper beard, is a spitting image of Pitt.
KTVB
Jennifer Lopez Jokes About Ben Affleck's 'Happy Face' Following His GRAMMY Memes
It's safe to say Jennifer Lopez is having fun with Ben Affleck's viral moment that produced meme after meme thanks to his less-than-thrilled facial expressions at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. And she's letting it be known on Instagram. The 53-year-old singer on Thursday shared the trailer for Affleck's upcoming Nike...
Comments / 0