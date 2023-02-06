ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Eric Johnson 'Knew' About Jessica Simpson's Secret Romp With 'Massive Movie Star,' Spills Source

There are no more skeletons in Jessica Simpson's closet for her husband to find. The musician's bombshell revelation about her scandalous romp with a famous movie star was a shock to everyone except Eric Johnson, who knows all about his wife's past romances. "Jessica has been opening up about really everything. ​She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest," a source recently spilled to a news outlet, pointing out that Simpson's hubby "knew previously" about her dating history.Earlier this month, the 42-year-old spilled that she had a romance with an unnamed "massive movie star,"...
KTVB

‘Star Trek: DS9’ Star Avery Brooks on Directing ‘Far Beyond the Stars’ and Honoring Black Authors (Flashback)

For Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s most beloved episode, "Far Beyond the Stars," Avery Brooks pulled double duty in more ways than one. The actor spoke with ET leading up to its premiere 25 years ago, admitting he "was exhausted" after directing and acting in the episode, which saw him play two sides of the same Benjamin Sisko. Brooks said he agreed to the challenge for "many reasons," but figured at the end of the day, "Well, after all, I know about this stuff."
KTVB

'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Recap: Raven Gets Real About SK's Alleged Cheating After Second Proposal

Spoiler alert: Proceed with caution if you have not watched the season 3 Love Is Blind: After the Altar special. Once again, Netflix waited a little too long to release its After the Altar special forLove Is Blind. The special for season 2 failed to show that both of the couples who tied the knot eventually filed for divorce before the special even premiered, therefore missing out on the very drama the fans were likely tuning in for.
KTVB

Evangeline Lilly shares good news on Jeremy Renner's recovery

WASHINGTON — Actress Evangeline Lilly shared an update this week on Jeremy Renner's recovery, calling it "a straight-up miracle." The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" actress told Access Hollywood she recently paid a visit to her fellow Marvel co-star, who broke more than 30 bones in a severe snowplow accident on New Year's Day.
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVB

Ludacris Says 'Uncle' Vin Diesel 'Spoils' His Kids (Exclusive)

It's all about family! Ludacris is opening up about how hisFast X co-star Vin Diesel helps earn him cool points with his kids. The actor opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner at the Fast X trailer premiere at the Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on Thursday, and he opened up about how his time with the franchise has made him look awesome in his kids' eyes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVB

Sebastian Stan Reacts to Harrison Ford Joining 'Thunderbolts' (Exclusive)

Sebastian Stan is ready to welcome Harrison Ford to the MCU!. The actor sat down with ET's Ash Crossan this week, alongside Justice Smith and Briana Middleton, his co-stars in the upcoming thriller Sharper, and he opened up about starring alongside Ford in the upcoming Thunderbolts team-up film. Ford is...
KTVB

‘Love Is Blind’ Star Alexa Lemieux Talks Weight Criticisms and What Husband Brennon First Thought of Her Body

Love might be blind, but prior to season 3 of the Netflix reality dating show, Love Is Blind, the production was criticized for not featuring diverse body types on the show. That changed with contestant Alexa Alfia, who later tied the knot with Brennon Lemieux and took his last name. The insurance agency owner was praised for embracing her curves and loving her body, despite not fitting into the proportions previously featured on the show. But in a new interview, Alexa points out that she's not even considered to be "plus sized."
KTVB

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Her Engagement and Flashes Her Ring : Pics

Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed her engagement to MLB star Cole Tucker and is now showing off the massive diamond ring!. The 34-year-old actress took Instagram on Thursday and posted a photo with her and Cole. It appears the photo was taken in Paris, as the iconic Eiffel Tower can be seen far in the background. In the first photo, Cole's hugging Hudgens while she flips her engagement ring finger. The next photo shows a close-up of the ring, and it's a doozy!
KTVB

Brad Pitt Twin and His 'Wolves' Stunt Double Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Brad Pitt and is stunt double are full-on twinning in new pics from the set of Pitt's upcoming Apple Original Films thriller, Wolves. In the pics, taken on set in New York City, Tuesday, Pitt is seen on the streets of Chinatown wearing a white button-up under a black leather jacket, paired with gray slacks and shiny black shoes. The 59-year-old actor, who is rocking a much shorter 'do than he's been seen with of late, is shadowed by his stunt double who, down to the salt-and-pepper beard, is a spitting image of Pitt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTVB

Jennifer Lopez Jokes About Ben Affleck's 'Happy Face' Following His GRAMMY Memes

It's safe to say Jennifer Lopez is having fun with Ben Affleck's viral moment that produced meme after meme thanks to his less-than-thrilled facial expressions at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. And she's letting it be known on Instagram. The 53-year-old singer on Thursday shared the trailer for Affleck's upcoming Nike...

Comments / 0

Community Policy