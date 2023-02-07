Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 Students Charged in Bomb Threat at Lawtell Elementary School in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies say a student who wanted to skip class is responsible for a bomb threat that caused Lawtell Elementary School in Opelousas to be evacuated last month. The sheriff's office...
Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana
South Louisiana was a hot spot for bad behavior in the outdoors over the past few weeks.
KATC speaks with Lafayette's first black female Chiropractor
Dr. Elizabeth Chavis became the first black female chiropractor in Lafayette nearly 12 years ago. Chavis is now using her expertise to focus on educating the public about her profession.
School Bus Driver in Louisiana Accused of Smoking Marijuana While Driving Bus
A school bus driver in south Louisiana is being accused of smoking marijuana while on her bus route. WAFB reports that the East Baton Rouge Public School System is investigating accusations that a bus driver was smoking marijuana while driving the bus on February 9, 2023. The Baton Rouge news...
postsouth.com
News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA
Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
theadvocate.com
Service dog, banned from UL campus, had attacked, injured an emotional support dog Nov. 2
A service dog banned from the University of Louisiana's Lafayette campus this semester after a professor said the dog bit him in a classroom setting had been involved in a fracas with a second service dog on campus in November, injuring the other dog. Peggy Frey, retired and living in...
Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, announces run for Lafayette Mayor-President
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of the late former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco and the late Raymond “Coach” Blanco, announced Thursday she will run for Lafayette Mayor-President in 2023. Boulet, chief executive of the Acadiana Planning Commission, made the announcement in a letter to supporters. She enters a Republican field that already includes […]
theadvocate.com
"Part of our legacy": St. Thomas More's Sparklers dazzle again
They say Disney World is where dreams come true. Just ask dancers at St. Thomas More Catholic High, Zachary High and Mandeville High schools. The three schools were among a strong Louisiana contingent at the Universal Dance Association National Dance Team Championship at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend.
Black-Owned restaurants thriving in Lafayette
Lumberjacks Soul Food and Noah's Cafe, are both Black owned businesses thriving in Lafayette. They are serving up a lot of different options.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette-based energy industry organization names executive director
Fumy Rita was named executive director for LAGCOE, the Lafayette-based nonprofit energy industry organization. Rita, previously the organization’s director of operations and international affairs, will lead the organization through new initiatives as it positions itself to face the future of the energy industry, the group announced Monday. She replaces Sara Bourque, who was in the position since Aug. 2021.
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
gueydantoday.com
Charter school will be built by start of 2024 school year
School name will be ‘Vermilion Charter Academy Bulldogs’. The first target date to open a new charter school in the northern part of the parish was August of 2023. Because it took more than a year to find land to build the school on, the new target date is now August of 2024.
Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint
Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including a sheriff’s deputy, have been arrested and are suspected of theft and other crimes after corporate investigators from a business filed a theft complaint.
Lafayette Citizens Create Shrine For Roadkill on University Ave [PHOTO]
I see a lot of bizarre things on the roads in Lafayette and Acadiana, but what I saw this week on University Ave between Lafayette and Carenctro is atop the list. While traveling north on University Ave, heading towards Carencro, a balloon on the shoulder of the road caught my attention.
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty and Other Crimes After Posting Videos of the Alleged Crime on Social Media
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty and Other Crimes After Posting Videos of the Alleged Crime on Social Media. St. Mary Parish, Louisiana – A 45-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested for animal cruelty, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and illegally capturing non-game animals after the man was caught on video gaffing a nutria, chopping off its tail, and releasing the maimed animal while alive.
gueydantoday.com
Engagement Announced for Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc & Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’
Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
Students get sick after eating ‘gummies’ at BR middle school; 6th grader arrested
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a 6th grader was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, after several students ingested THC gummies. The incident happened at Southeast Middle School, according to EBRSO. Investigators said a 12-year-old 6th grader brought the gummies to the...
wbrz.com
Accused murderer skipped town after BR judge let him off ankle monitor, caught in another parish
BATON ROUGE - An accused murderer who requested to have his ankle monitor removed due to leg irritation was rearrested Thursday night in the Lafayette area for absconding bond supervision. Kevin Dukes is accused of murdering Julius Thomas in 2018. He was arrested within hours of the murder. In 2021,...
wbrz.com
6th grader arrested for handing out THC gummies at school; one student taken to hospital
BATON ROUGE - A child was taken to a hospital by ambulance after reportedly eating a drug-infused edible at a middle school. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, a 12-year-old brought THC gummies to Southeast Middle School and shared them with three other 6th graders. Sources told WBRZ...
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Feb. 1-7
GOVERNMENT: 220 W. Willow St., Building B, description, renovation permit clerk area of Clifton Chenier building; applicant, Poche Prouet; contractor, Garden City Construction Co.; $35,000. RESTAURANT: 900 Jefferson St., description, add paving, fencing, decking and other more to Spoonbill Waterhole and Restaurant; applicant, Vermilion Architects; contractor, Lafosse Construction; $25,000. CAFÉ:...
Comments / 3