News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA

Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
HOUMA, LA
KLFY News 10

Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, announces run for Lafayette Mayor-President

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of the late former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco and the late Raymond “Coach” Blanco, announced Thursday she will run for Lafayette Mayor-President in 2023. Boulet, chief executive of the Acadiana Planning Commission, made the announcement in a letter to supporters. She enters a Republican field that already includes […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

"Part of our legacy": St. Thomas More's Sparklers dazzle again

They say Disney World is where dreams come true. Just ask dancers at St. Thomas More Catholic High, Zachary High and Mandeville High schools. The three schools were among a strong Louisiana contingent at the Universal Dance Association National Dance Team Championship at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette-based energy industry organization names executive director

Fumy Rita was named executive director for LAGCOE, the Lafayette-based nonprofit energy industry organization. Rita, previously the organization’s director of operations and international affairs, will lead the organization through new initiatives as it positions itself to face the future of the energy industry, the group announced Monday. She replaces Sara Bourque, who was in the position since Aug. 2021.
LAFAYETTE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Charter school will be built by start of 2024 school year

School name will be ‘Vermilion Charter Academy Bulldogs’. The first target date to open a new charter school in the northern part of the parish was August of 2023. Because it took more than a year to find land to build the school on, the new target date is now August of 2024.
MAURICE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint

Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including a sheriff’s deputy, have been arrested and are suspected of theft and other crimes after corporate investigators from a business filed a theft complaint.
MARKSVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty and Other Crimes After Posting Videos of the Alleged Crime on Social Media

45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty and Other Crimes After Posting Videos of the Alleged Crime on Social Media. St. Mary Parish, Louisiana – A 45-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested for animal cruelty, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and illegally capturing non-game animals after the man was caught on video gaffing a nutria, chopping off its tail, and releasing the maimed animal while alive.
PATTERSON, LA
gueydantoday.com

Engagement Announced for Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc & Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’

Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
ABBEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Feb. 1-7

GOVERNMENT: 220 W. Willow St., Building B, description, renovation permit clerk area of Clifton Chenier building; applicant, Poche Prouet; contractor, Garden City Construction Co.; $35,000. RESTAURANT: 900 Jefferson St., description, add paving, fencing, decking and other more to Spoonbill Waterhole and Restaurant; applicant, Vermilion Architects; contractor, Lafosse Construction; $25,000. CAFÉ:...
