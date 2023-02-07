ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New York Post

2 women arrested after wild brawl over missed boarding at Miami airport

Two female passengers were arrested at Miami International Airport after a fight with an airline worker, followed by a clash with cops that was caught on video. Cellphone footage that was provided to NBC 6 Miami by the news media site Only In Dade shows the two unruly women being pinned down Tuesday by police officers. One of the arrestees sporting bright-pink hair is seen kicking her feet and trying to crawl away on her stomach while screaming “get off of me!” at the top of her lungs. The other woman is lying face down on the floor with her hands restrained behind...
MIAMI, FL
New York Post

Florida man charged with killing pregnant girlfriend days after he’s acquitted of double murder

A Florida man allegedly gunned down his pregnant girlfriend just days after he was acquitted of double murder, authorities said Wednesday. Tampa police officers arrested alleged killer Billy Adams Wednesday and charged him with first-degree murder and killing of an unborn child eight days after the fatal shooting of Alana Sims. Sims, only 22, was gunned down outside of her car, police said, according to WFLA. Her young son was inside the vehicle at the time and was not harmed. Investigators said Adams and Sims were in a relationship, the report said. Adams, 25, was found not guilty of killing two men...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Gaby Assouline dies after being ‘thrown’ from Southwest Airlines walkway

A disabled Florida woman who claimed to have been paralyzed after falling down a plane walkway because Southwest Airlines staffers refused to help her has died. Gaby Assouline, 25, who suffered from a genetic muscle disease, was using a wheelchair while traveling to Denver from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in February 2022 when she and her mother asked an airline employee for help, according to an ongoing lawsuit. Assouline and her family assert that her request was refused and that she was forced to make her way down the jet bridge on her own. She was soon “thrown” from the wheelchair...
FLORIDA STATE
Lansing Daily

17-year-old girl dies after being shot in face inside Pompano Beach motel room

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 17-year-old twin girl, a student at Coconut Creek High School, is dead after someone shot into the window of the motel where she was inside with family members. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave., shortly before 2 a.m.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

