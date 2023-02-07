Read full article on original website
Related
Man on US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list, who appeared on '90 Day Fiancé,' arrested in Florida
A fugitive once featured on the reality show "90 Day Fiancé" was arrested in Florida on Friday in the death of his former boss in Pennsylvania, authorities said.
‘Pooping perpetrator’ sought after disgusting find at crime scene, Florida cops say
He didn’t notice the security cameras.
2 women arrested after wild brawl over missed boarding at Miami airport
Two female passengers were arrested at Miami International Airport after a fight with an airline worker, followed by a clash with cops that was caught on video. Cellphone footage that was provided to NBC 6 Miami by the news media site Only In Dade shows the two unruly women being pinned down Tuesday by police officers. One of the arrestees sporting bright-pink hair is seen kicking her feet and trying to crawl away on her stomach while screaming “get off of me!” at the top of her lungs. The other woman is lying face down on the floor with her hands restrained behind...
Florida man who allegedly beat shark on beach should be charged, according to wildlife commission
Florida wildlife officials are recommending charges against a man accused of dragging a shark around a beach after beating it with a hammer. The incident was caught on video.
A Florida homeowner was arguing with a landscaper, police say. Then he got his gun
He told authorities that he was in “fear of his life.”
He couldn’t get his bank card out of an ATM in Florida, cops say. Then came the hammer
It was Man vs. ATM. And there was a winner and a loser.
South Georgia police officer becomes state’s first to die in the line of duty in 2023
Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams, who served the small, South Georgia town of Cairo, died Saturday while cha...
20-year-old and 16-year-old shot dead between I-95 and school, Miami-Dade police say
The investigation cleared Wednesday morning just before school dropoff.
Miami woman’s Bentley purchase got the feds’ attention. She’s charged with PPP fraud
The 31-year-old is in custody — accused of stealing $381,000 from the federal government’s COVID-19 loan programs intended for businesses struggling during the pandemic.
Neighbors heard ‘noises’ coming from a tree in Florida. Then they saw it was alive
The ordeal lasted three days.
ABC Action News
Florida woman kills terminally ill husband in hospital room in planned shooting: Police
A woman allegedly shot and killed her terminally ill husband in his Florida hospital room on Saturday in what police said was a "tragic and unfortunate circumstance" that the couple planned together. Officers from the Daytona Beach Police Department responded around 11:35 a.m. local time to a shooting at AdventHealth...
Florida man charged with killing pregnant girlfriend days after he’s acquitted of double murder
A Florida man allegedly gunned down his pregnant girlfriend just days after he was acquitted of double murder, authorities said Wednesday. Tampa police officers arrested alleged killer Billy Adams Wednesday and charged him with first-degree murder and killing of an unborn child eight days after the fatal shooting of Alana Sims. Sims, only 22, was gunned down outside of her car, police said, according to WFLA. Her young son was inside the vehicle at the time and was not harmed. Investigators said Adams and Sims were in a relationship, the report said. Adams, 25, was found not guilty of killing two men...
Gaby Assouline dies after being ‘thrown’ from Southwest Airlines walkway
A disabled Florida woman who claimed to have been paralyzed after falling down a plane walkway because Southwest Airlines staffers refused to help her has died. Gaby Assouline, 25, who suffered from a genetic muscle disease, was using a wheelchair while traveling to Denver from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in February 2022 when she and her mother asked an airline employee for help, according to an ongoing lawsuit. Assouline and her family assert that her request was refused and that she was forced to make her way down the jet bridge on her own. She was soon “thrown” from the wheelchair...
57-year-old woman found shot to death in a Doral hotel, Miami-Dade cops say
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to tipsters if their leads result in the shooter’s arrest.
38-Year-Old Shot, Killed After Taking Picture During Vacation In Chile
The family of a 38-year-old man is hoping for justice after their loved one was shot and killed while vacationing in Chile. Eric Garvin was gunned down in the capital city of Santiago. “This is the darkest chapter of our lives because we are living every parent’s worst nightmare,” Garvin’s...
Dave & Buster’s employee dies days after cook attacks him at work, Florida cops say
The attack left Thony Roy “brain dead,” according to a report. He died four days later.
Lansing Daily
17-year-old girl dies after being shot in face inside Pompano Beach motel room
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 17-year-old twin girl, a student at Coconut Creek High School, is dead after someone shot into the window of the motel where she was inside with family members. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave., shortly before 2 a.m. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
16-year-old among 3 arrested in ‘brutal’ execution of men in Florida home, cops say
It was “a heinous act of violence,” the sheriff says.
Disgraced ex-NYPD officer with violent past stabbed to death by black-clad masked suspect: report
Disgraced former NYPD Officer Nicholas Nelson, 37, was reportedly knifed to death in the neck on Staten Island by a black-clad masked suspect who remains at large as of Thursday.
Dozens of illegal immigrants land on Florida beach, run from police as migrant crisis surges away from border
More than two dozen illegal immigrants ran from police officers in Florida after their boat landed at a nearby beach as the influx of migrants into the state continues to surge.
