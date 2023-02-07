ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Lake Erie ice update for Feb. 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Prior to early February, the most ice that had been measured on Lake Erie occurred after the Christmas Blizzard in Buffalo. Ice coverage had been at a steady decline since, until the first weekend in February brought bitterly cold temperatures. Lake Erie's ice concentration peaked after...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Marine Drive Apartments to be torn down, rebuilt

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Marine Drive Apartments will be coming down and replaced with new, affordable housing. Gillian Brown, Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority Executive Director, said the process began a year ago when they asked tenants for ways on how to improve living in the towers. After meeting with developers and inspectors, Brown told […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

RG&E says it’s preparing for possible power outages

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC has issued a Yellow Alert for Thursday night for strong winds as a cold front pushes through the region around 10 p.m. The wind winds mean there’s the potential for power outages. RG&E says they’re ready for outages and are adding 230 line and tree crews into the areas that will be affected by this storm.
ROCHESTER, NY
Hamza Hayat

Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning Earthquake

Minor Earthquake Rattles Western New York amid Winter Storm Aftermath. Western New York was jolted awake by a minor earthquake on Monday morning, causing a stir among residents who are more used to enduring blizzards. According to preliminary reports by the U.S Geological Survey, the 3.8-magnitude quake struck the area east of Buffalo in West Seneca at approximately 6:15 am.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?

A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo-area Bed Bath & Beyond store to close

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing one of its Buffalo-area locations. The New Jersey-based company (NASDAQ: BBBY) is closing 150 stores, including its Amherst location in The Boulevard, at 1583 Niagara Falls Blvd. That’s according to a list of store locations closing reported by NBC News.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
