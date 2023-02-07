Read full article on original website
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
RG&E says it’s preparing for possible power outages
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC has issued a Yellow Alert for Thursday night for strong winds as a cold front pushes through the region around 10 p.m. The wind winds mean there’s the potential for power outages. RG&E says they’re ready for outages and are adding 230 line and tree crews into the areas that will be affected by this storm.
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning Earthquake
Minor Earthquake Rattles Western New York amid Winter Storm Aftermath. Western New York was jolted awake by a minor earthquake on Monday morning, causing a stir among residents who are more used to enduring blizzards. According to preliminary reports by the U.S Geological Survey, the 3.8-magnitude quake struck the area east of Buffalo in West Seneca at approximately 6:15 am.
Why the Grand Island bridge lights are out
Some drivers are raising safety concerns about their commutes over the south Grand Island bridges. Many have noticed the lights have been out for days.
This 1 Street in WNY Was Epicenter of Buffalo Earthquake
If you lived on this street in West Seneca, New York you probably felt the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that shook Western New York more than most. In fact, there was one street at the epicenter of the entire earthquake.
'Gigantic loss': Preservationists end their fight to save historic Great Northern Elevator
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The fight to save the historic Great Northern Elevator has ended. Tim Tielman from the Campaign for Greater Buffalo told 2 On Your Side that there simply wasn't enough time to put together another appeal before the rest of the Great Northern was torn down. "We...
Epicenter of WNY earthquake in West Seneca
Residents across Western New York felt an early morning rattle and heard a boom as the U.S. Geological Survey announced an earthquake, measuring 3.8, hit the region.
Major Hotel Planned For Hamburg-Orchard Park, New York?
The Super Bowl is this weekend and all eyes will be on Arizona as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will kickoff this Sunday. The world will be watching and here in Buffalo we will be hoping that our chance at the title comes next season. But while...
Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
3 years after completion, Buffalo's West Side 'triangle house' listed for sale
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo artist Ben Perrone has made his mark in the community by showing his paintings and sculptures at places like the Buffalo AKG Art Museum and Burchfield Penney Art Center. But the most visible sign of his artistic legacy might be his "triangle house" at the...
Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
Buffalo-area Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing one of its Buffalo-area locations. The New Jersey-based company (NASDAQ: BBBY) is closing 150 stores, including its Amherst location in The Boulevard, at 1583 Niagara Falls Blvd. That’s according to a list of store locations closing reported by NBC News.
What was the largest earthquake in Buffalo?
Where does the February 2023 earthquake rank? These are the largest earthquakes to hit Buffalo and Western New York, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Bitcoin mining company closes in on purchase of North Tonawanda power plant
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A cryptocurrency mining company is nearly ready to purchase a North Tonawanda power plant, despite a legal challenge from environmental groups. Digihost Technology Inc. of Toronto expects to close on the Fortistar natural gas plant on Erie Avenue by the end of the month, the company announced.
