WTOK-TV
East Mississippi improves to 17-3 and tops East Central on the road
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi tops East Central 82-66 on the road. The Lions started the game scoring six unanswered points in the first two minutes of the game. But East Central would keep up with the Lions early on. The game would stay close through the entire first half and EMCC would lead at the half 39-33.
WTOK-TV
Newton County and Quitman Basketball Teams on to District Championship
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It is going to be a showdown of local teams in the 4A Region 5 District Tournament Championship on Friday night. The Newton County Girls beat Northeast Jones 53-48 and the boys beat Mendenhall 79-43 for their shots at the #1 seed. The Quitman Girls won...
WLBT
Tougaloo College men’s basketball team 22-1 under first-year head coach
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Eric Strothers is in his first year as head coach of the Tougaloo College men’s basketball team. Strothers, a former assistant coach for Jackson State and Mississippi Valley State, was the assistant coach for the Bulldogs the last season, coaching under Thomas Billups. “I’ve been...
WTOK-TV
JSU Women’s Basketball player named SWAC Player of the Week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference has tabbed Jackson State center Daphane White as the conference’s Player of the Week. Last week, head coach Tomekia Reed and the Lady Tigers hosted Mississippi Valley and Arkansas-Pine Bluff, beating the two SWAC foes by a total of 57 points.
WTOK-TV
Lady Eagles split with Bishop State in home opener
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College Lady Eagles opened the season at home in a double header against Bishop State Community College. In the first game, the Wildcats quickly pounced on the scoreboard as they would quickly score three runs. Bishop State would keep their lead and take the first game 6-2.
WTOK-TV
The “Cardiac Kids” of Neshoba Central; surviving overtimes and battling to the end
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - They’re called the, “Cardiac Kids,” of Neshoba Central, a nickname they have earned more than once. Rockets head coach, Justin Childs gave them this nickname at the beginning of the season when his team was able to overcome deficits and force close games. The nickname comes from the 1979 Cleveland Browns. That team was nicknamed the Kardiac Kids with a ‘K.’
Hattiesburg wins 11th straight with 69-56 semifinal win over Laurel
HATTIESBURG – Ernie Watson’s teams at Hattiesburg have a reputation for playing their best in February, and this year is no different. The Tigers won their 11 straight game in the semifinal round of the Region 6-5A Boys Basketball Tournament Tuesday night at Watkins Gym, taking the measure of ...
WTOK-TV
Newton Co. Elementary reaching out to classmate’s family
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Elementary School is remembering a classmate and helping her family in an act of kindness. Students are selling bracelets for $1.00 in memory of Mia Le, who was in second grade. She died in a fire at her home Jan. 18, 2023. Students are...
WTOK-TV
City shares plan for Meridian Parks and Recreation upgrades
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian shared specifics about its proposal for using a $5 million bond issue for improvements to Parks and Recreation facilities. Mayor Jimmie Smith said these are quality of life issues the administration is pursuing. Smith said the plan won’t cause a tax increase.
WTOK-TV
Overnight lows are near or below freezing for the weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY!! We are off to a cold start this morning, so jackets are needed on your morning commute. We can expected a mix of sun and clouds through the day. With plenty of moisture in the air through the morning you may see a stray rain shower, but no significant rain to worry about. Showers are moving in for Saturday around lunchtime, and rain will stick around through Saturday evening. Showers clear for Sunday, but overnight low remain cold. Crank your heat on for the weekend. Stay safe and enjoy!
franchising.com
Eggs Up Grill Signs Deal for Mississippi
February 07, 2023 // Franchising.com // SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Eggs Up Grill is moving into the state of Mississippi in 2023. Former Captain D’s Area Manager Richard Harris, along with his partners Bill and Larry Johnson, inked a deal for one location in Meridian, Miss. with a target opening date of this summer.
WTOK-TV
Missing Meridian teen located
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: The Meridian Police Department says Ariana Carr was located Thursday afternoon. The Meridian Police Department and Ariana’s family thanks the community for its assistance. ______. (The original story posted appears below.) The Meridian Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a...
WTOK-TV
Growing Tree set to provide therapy services to Meridian Public School District
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District held a special-called board meeting over zoom Thursday morning. During the meeting, the board approved an agreement with the Growing Tree to provide Applied Behavior Analysis also known as ABA therapy for autistic students in the school system. Frederick Liddell, the...
WTOK-TV
Roller-coaster temps in the coming days
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are now behind a cold front, and you’ll notice the chill in the air by Friday morning as we start the day with 40s. Clouds will dominate the sky most of the day, but some sunshine could peek through at times. There could also be a sprinkle or two that falls, but most areas stay dry. Highs will be closer to average into the low 60s.
WTOK-TV
Boil Water Notice issued in Rose Hill
ROSE HILL, Miss. (WTOK) - Due to repairs from ongoing utility work Wednesday, a boil water notice was issued by the Rose Hill Water Association for customers on County Road 22 and County Road 226. Approximately 20 households were affected by this repair. RHWA said it appreciates customers’ patience in...
WTOK-TV
Severe threat is over - Heavy rain continues
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The severe threat is over, but rain will continue for parts of the area during the predawn hours on Thursday as a cold front moves away. Behind this system, the weather greatly improves throughout the day on Thursday. It’ll be cooler also with highs back in the upper 60s for Thursday afternoon. It looks like more showers slide in for Friday as cooler air continues to settle in. Highs will be seasonably in the low 60s for the last day of the work week.
wtva.com
Arrests expected soon in Macon homicide
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police expect to make arrests soon in connection to a weekend homicide. Officers found London Rupert on the night of Friday, Feb. 3 in an SUV on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Someone shot Rupert in the head and he later died at a...
WTOK-TV
Governor’s Job Fair Network at MSU Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Employment Security hosted its Meridian area Job Fair at MSU Meridian today. The job fair had a great turnout with 45 companies making an appearance. Adam Todd, Director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network spoke about the event’s success. “We’ve...
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible Wednesday night
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A strong storm system is moving towards our area for Wednesday, and it’ll bring the potential for severe storms with it. Wednesday morning, fog is possible with mild temps in the upper 50s. There could also be some spotty AM showers, but the afternoon will support hit & miss storms with highs climbing into the upper 70s.
