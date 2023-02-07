Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
Olmsted Falls vs. Gilmour Academy girls basketball: Experienced Bulldogs slay Lancers in regular season finale
Olmsted Falls has a lot of experience on the floor as two-time defending district champion. On the court against the young and talented Gilmour Academy on Feb. 9, the experienced Bulldogs got the better of the Lancers with a 69-35 win in the regular season finale. “(Olmsted Falls) is a...
Morning Journal
Lorain vs. Garfield Heights boys basketball: Titans run out of gas, give up big fourth quarter
Lorain has now played Garfield Heights twice and battled for an entire half in both games. The Titans hung around some more in the third quarter before giving up a 19-0 run and being outscored 26-5 total in the fourth, falling 72-43, on Feb. 9. There’s no shame in losing...
Morning Journal
Elyria Catholic vs. St Joseph Academy girls basketball: Panthers finished regular season undefeated at home
Elyria Catholic has yet to lose a home game in its 2022-23 season. On Feb. 8 against St. Joseph Academy, a defending Division I district champion, the Panthers capped their regular season with a 38-31 win at home. Elyria Catholic finished its regular season with an 18-4 record and an...
Morning Journal
Elyria’s Ryan Walsh knocks down last-second free throws for overtime win at Avon Lake
Right off the rip, the visiting Elyria Pioneers were going blow-for-blow against the host Avon Lake Shoremen in their Feb. 7 Southwestern Conference matchup. Avon Lake held a one-point advantage after the first eight minutes of play, and Elyria had a one-point edge heading into the half. It took one...
Morning Journal
Morning Journal Players of the Week for Feb. 10
On the mat: Rocco earned two pins in matches against Willard and Avon on Feb. 4, bringing his record to 33-1 with 22 pins on the year. Off the mat: Rocco has two nicknames; Tony “Blue Eyes” and Tony “Two Toes”. His favorite sports memory is eating with the team after a meet and getting to know the friends he’s made from all over the state. A hobby of his is illustrating/drawing along with a dose of writing, so it comes as no surprise his favorite school subject is art, along with “all types of history.” His favorite food is his Mom’s cooking, bagels, sushi, any type of fruit, favorite movies “Nacho Libre,” as well as “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly,” not to mention reading comics from all over the world, potentially while listening to Outlaw country like Johnny Cash and rooting for the Cleveland sports teams.
Morning Journal
Lorain Schools brings back Unified Basketball Special Olympics tourney Feb. 16
A team of Lorain City Schools students, both those identified with special needs and students without disabilities, will face off against students from Elyria High School, Marion L. Steele High School in Amherst and May S. Hayes High School in Cleveland in a day of tournament play Feb. 16, according to a news release.
Morning Journal
Avon Lake High School Dance Team wins first state title
In her first year as head coach, Victoria Caruso-Myers has taken the Avon Lake Dance Team to the top of the mountain. After placing number one in the Game Day Small Group category, the team claimed the first dance team state title in school history. An Avon Lake graduate and...
Morning Journal
Avon wrestling: Freshman Eian Englehart stands out in a veteran lineup
On a team filled with veterans, Avon 190-pound wrestler Eian Englehart stands out. He wrestles like a veteran, demonstrates an excellent understanding of footwork and technique, and has nailed 20 unlucky opponents on their backs for pinfalls this year. Overall, Englehart has earned a 25-9 record on the year. One...
Morning Journal
Oberlin vs. Brookside boys basketball: Cardinals pull away for first place in Lorain County League
Brookside didn’t know it yet, but it played Oberlin for first place in the Lorain County League as Keystone and Columbia dropped their games Feb. 7. In a thriller on the road against Oberlin, the Cardinals’ decisive third-quarter run became the difference to pull away with a 69-63 win.
Morning Journal
High school football: Brian Fox departs Elyria Catholic for Elyria coaching job
Football in Elyria just got a lot more interesting. Elyria Catholic coach Brian Fox made his move across the city of Elyria to coach the rival Pioneers. Fox saw it as a can’t-miss opportunity. “I truely love the kids that I am leaving. It broke my heart (to leave...
Morning Journal
Westlake baseball: Hugh Sullivan commits to Denison
Hugh Sullivan was a two-way force for Westlake in 2022. While Sullivan mashed at the plate, he also mowed down hitters on the mound, not allowing an earned run until the end of the season. Sullivan was a big part of Westlake’s GLC Championship after transferring in from St. Ignatius...
Morning Journal
Elyria Municipal Court to host regional Mock Trial Competition
The 40th annual Ohio Regional Mock Trial Competition will take place Feb. 17 at Elyria Municipal Court, 601 Broad St. Over 2,000 students from across the state took their place in local courtrooms for the Ohio Center for Law-Related Education’s 40th annual Ohio District Mock Trial Competition on Jan. 27, according to a news release.
Morning Journal
Great Lakes Theater visits Wellington’s McCormick Middle School Drama Club
Members of the Great Lakes Theater taught Wellington’s McCormick Middle School Drama Club students various acting exercises and best practices Feb. 7 at the Patricia Lindley Center for the Performing Arts, 627 N. Main St. in Wellington, according to a news release. Taught by actors from Great Lakes, students...
Morning Journal
Sandusky Junior Sailors gets $30K for boating safety
As part of the effort to keep boaters safe across Ohio, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has awarded more than $200,000 in boating education grants to strengthen or enhance local programs. Eight organizations will receive up to $30,000 each, according to a news release. In Erie County, the Sandusky...
Morning Journal
LCCC to replace parking lots, update security
Lorain County Community College, 1005 N. Abbe Road in Elyria, will see some new renovations over the summer as officials prepare to replace parking lots two and three as well as update their security camera system. Coming from funds received through the Ohio Department of Higher Education, the campus recently...
Morning Journal
QuickBrite Car Wash opens in Avon
One of Northeast Ohio’s most unique car washes is up and running in Avon. QuickBrite Car Wash, 2325 Nagel Road, opened Jan. 14 with zero on-site employees by design. The wash is fully automated, said QuickBrite co-owner Sue Safos. The family-owned wash is the brain child of Safos and...
Morning Journal
Thomasina Patton named to Lorain County Community College Board of Trustees
Lorain County Community College recently welcomed a new member to its Board of Trustees, thanks to an appointment from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Thomasina Patton of Avon Lake marks the third trustee member DeWine appointed since becoming governor. Patton’s term, which began Jan. 1, will run through August 2027.
Morning Journal
Ritter Public Library, archaeological society to discuss historic mounds
Ritter Public Library, 5680 Liberty Ave. in Vermilion, will welcome back a touch of history Feb. 11. Entering the third segment of a series of presentations by Glenwood Boatman, vice president of the Sandusky Bay Chapter of the Archaeological Society of Ohio, patrons will be immersed in the history of the Seamans Fort Defense mounds of Milan, Ohio.
Morning Journal
Amherst Schools, Lorain County agree on tax increment financing project
Amherst Exempted Village School District has reached an agreement with Lorain County commissioners regarding a tax increment financing project that was proposed in September. “Back in August, we were approached by the county about their want to build a new road between Route 58 and Oberlin Road to help with access to a new development that Tom Oster is developing,” said Mike Molnar, superintendent of Amherst Schools.
Morning Journal
License plate readers OK’d by Lorain City Council
Lorain City Council approved the purchase of license plate readers during a meeting Feb. 8 to assist the Lorain Police Department in locating criminal suspects. Flock Group Inc. will provide the equipment and maintain it through a five-year agreement not to exceed $531,500, according to city documents. The money will...
