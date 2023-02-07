ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

‘A nightmare’: Janitor, 72, trapped in Orange County courthouse for 3 days prepared to sue

By Ashley Edlund, Charles Frazier
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago

The 72-year-old woman who was locked inside the Orange County Courthouse for three days last weekend is now planning legal action.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

On the evening of Friday, January 27, Libia Vargas De Dinas was cleaning the courthouse when she walked into a holding cell there and couldn’t get out.

READ: officers surround Orlando home of neo-Nazi suspected of plotting to attack Baltimore power grid

“This was a nightmare for her, and she doesn’t want anybody else to go through something similar,” Vargas De Dinas’ Attorney Bill McAfee said. “It keeps replaying over and over again in her mind.”

Vargas De Dinas, also a diabetic, was stuck inside without her phone, with no food, and just a small amount of water to drink from the top of a toilet.

She remained there until an officer found her the following Monday morning.

“There was no way for her to unlock it when she was inside,” McAfee said. “She’s pretty traumatized.”

McaFee is representing Vargas De Dinas in a lawsuit he says they plan to file against Allied Universal. They’re the security company tasked with patrolling the courthouse.

READ: Florida special session: 189-page bill proposes future of Reedy Creek

A report obtained by Channel 9 news shows the company had officers on duty every day Vargas De Dinas was locked in the cell. McAfee says they’re particularly going after the security company and not Orange County or the cleaning company that employs Vargas De Dinas.

“They have a system, this private security company does,” McAfee explained. “When she entered at 5 p.m. Friday, in order to get keys, she gives them her driver’s license and she signs a log.”

According to McAfee all of the cleaning crew is supposed to return at 10 p.m. to give the keys back and retrieve their driver’s licenses before signing out.

“Her driver’s license is still sitting there, her log is unsigned,” McAfee explained. “They’ve a system in place. How did they blow through so many stop signs? If they are supposed to go through each floor of the courthouse, there should be a log on each floor that shows they walked this floor at this time.”

McAfee says they’ll file the lawsuit sometime in the next few weeks, but added there will likely be a civil lawsuit to follow.

READ: ‘I’m afraid to be in a classroom’: Florida teachers discuss rise in student violence

“Allied Universal was in charge of that operation, and it’s Allied Universal that should bear the cost,” McAfee said.

Allied Universal has not responded to requests for comment.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2faxQa_0kei1X0Y00

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Camera alerts Orlando woman of stranger rummaging through her apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman had quite the scare when her indoor camera alerted her of a stranger rummaging through her Downtown Orlando apartment early Sunday morning. The woman, who was not home at the time, received an alert from her camera on her phone and immediately called 911, according to police.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando police investigating armed carjacking at 7-Eleven near I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said an armed carjacker is on the run after holding up a person at a 7-Eleven on Friday morning. According to officers, this happened around 3:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at Princeton Street and I-4. They said when the driver went into the store, the suspect opened the back door of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the front seat passenger. The passenger was ordered to get out of the car and the suspect took off toward the interstate.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Officials: 3-year-old child shot, injured in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 3-year-old child was shot in Orange County on Tuesday night, Orange County sheriff's deputies said. The shooting happened on Rivertree Circle in Orlando near the Hidden Creek Villas Apartments. The child was in a car seat in a vehicle when he was shot, deputies say....
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

1 dead after crash in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's headlines. One person is dead after a crash in Orange County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of Mark Twain Boulevard at Huckleberry Finn Drive in Waterford Lakes. FHP says this is an active scene and will...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
133K+
Followers
152K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy