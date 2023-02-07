Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Related
Superintendent: Cornwall Middle School students sickened after eating edible marijuana
Cornwall Central School District officials say some students got sick at school after eating edible marijuana.
Developer lays out timeline for new aquatic center in Newburgh as residents voice frustration
A new $11 million aquatic center is set to open in 2025, but many who rely on the pool say the project is taking too long.
Eastchester parents demand investigation into alleged racist comments from school superintendent
Parents say during a PTA Zoom meeting last week, Superintendent Ronald Valenti said introducing Spanish to kindergarten and first grade students can be useful so the students can talk to their gardeners and gas station attendants.
Police: Woman who posed at New Brunswick HS student posed no harm
Hyejeong Shin was charged with one count of providing a false government document.
Fight brews over revised Tarrytown law to allow separate dwellings on same lot as single-family homes
Village leaders and some residents are at odds over a revised local law that would allow a separate dwelling built on the same lot as a single-family home.
'I'm glad I knew what to do' - Teacher's aide saves choking 7-year-old's life at Ronkonkoma school
Seren Mavruk says she was choking so badly, she was having trouble seeing.
News 12
Goshen HS student arrested after teen sickened by marijuana edible
Police say a typical day at Goshen High School turned into a frightening medical emergency for a 16-year-old boy Monday after he ate one or more THC-laced edibles. The Goshen High School student was taken to the hospital by ambulance after he reported feeling light-headed, dizzy and tired. Police discovered...
Jersey City students pay respects to 30-year-old kindergarten teacher found dead in shallow grave
Jersey City students paid their respects Wednesday night for Luz Hernandez, a 30-year-old teacher at the school who was found dead in a shallow grave.
Monroe welcomes new businesses as part of downtown revitalization effort
There are two new restaurants to try in Monroe - J’s Seafood on Route 17M and Saona Kitchen and Bar on Millpond Parkway.
NYC sanitation worker who contracted COVID-19 leaves New City rehab center after 3-year battle
Nick Bauso, of the Bronx, was greeted with applause from more than 50 sanitation workers and the commissioner.
2 Orange County schools allegedly impacted by multiple violent incidents Tuesday
News 12 confirmed with district officials that a lockout was temporarily put in place at Gidney Avenue Memorial School after receiving a tip and a photo of police around the building.
Pelham Bay residents express mixed feelings over street redesign
The new addition of cement blockades at a Bronx intersection comes as the intersection saw 26 accidents in 2022. Half of the victims were pedestrians.
News 12
Investigation into slain Sayreville council member shifts to her Newark church
Questions remain surrounding the shooting death of a Republican Sayreville council member. News 12 New Jersey has learned that investigators are now focusing on the Newark church that Eunice Dwumfour attended along with Sayreville Council President Christian Onuoha. Dwumfour was shot multiple times on Feb. 1 while sitting in her...
Huntington Town Board weighs in on Oheka Castle housing proposal
The castle's owners want a permit that will allow the construction of a four-story condominium with 95 housing units.
Neighbors, Muslim community mourn death of NYPD officer from Deer Park
Officer Adeed Fayaz's funeral will be held at the Maki Masjid Mosque in Brooklyn on Thursday.
News 12
Family mourns Jersey City kindergarten teacher found buried in Kearny
As the community mourns the death of a 33-year-old kindergarten teacher from Jersey City, investigators continue to search for evidence. But the victim’s family says that they think they know who killed their loved one. Luz Hernandez was found buried in a shallow grave in an empty lot in...
Hudson County prosecutor: 1 arrested, another sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
Police have made an arrest in the murder of Jersey City teacher Luz Hernandez, according to the Hudson County Prosecutors Office.
Exclusive: 14-year-old and her mother share details of attempted kidnapping
The incident took place under the Bronx River Overpass as the 14-year-old was walking home from school, on the same route she says she's taken every day for years.
Ex-employees of Nick's Pizza protest outside restaurant, claiming wage theft
According to a release, the state Department of Labor in 2011 ordered the owners of Nick's Pizza to pay $657,000 in interest charges, civil penalties and back wages affecting eight of its former kitchen staff between 2003 and 2009.
Family attorneys release photo of Gabby Petito with bloody face
Attorneys for Gabby Petito's family say the photo was taken just weeks before her killing.
Comments / 0