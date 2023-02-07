ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ben Crump on 'dismal' Baltimore math test scores, 'We can't look the other way'

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation revealed 23 Baltimore City schools have zero students proficient in math. “The results of the latest Project Baltimore study are very alarming. It underscores the reason why we have to go forward with this lawsuit to try to hold people accountable and make them come to the table to deal with this issue,” Crump said. “We can’t look the other way with such dismal test results.”
Frederick school employee wins 2023 Maryland School Counselor of the Year

MARYLAND (WBFF) — A Lincoln Elementary School staff member named Heather Quill has been named the 2023 School Counselor of the Year, according to the Maryland School Counselor Association. “Mrs. Quill is a constant cheerleader to build the culture that surrounds her to reassure that each person feels heard...
Baltimore mother calls on someone, anyone, to fix city schools

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City mother is calling on someone, anyone, to fix city schools. And she says major changes need to happen now, or she’s leaving. “There’s nothing up there for them. Nothing. They go there to get babysit for eight hours and come home,” said Nichelle Watkins, the mother of a Baltimore City student. “I feel like they don’t care. It’s not their children; they don’t care.”
Charter school frustration in the city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A charter school says Baltimore City is threatening to shut it down due to "technicalities". Former City Council Member and principal of a shuttered Baltimore Charter School, Carl Stokes, joined Fox 45 News to weigh in.
Angry parents plead for change at city Schools

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — "Some of our kids are afraid to go to school," said Judy Bellamy in an impassioned plea to school commissioners Wednesday night. Dozens of parents and community leaders gathered at a forum at Edmondson Westside High School to lay out their frustrations with school commissioners. "Our...
Parents and community fighting to keep Baltimore Charter school open

Parents, students, and community members are hoping to keep the doors of one Baltimore charter school open. The Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys is in danger of losing its charter from Baltimore City Schools at the end of the year. The press was not allowed in the meeting Tuesday night,...
Council members grill Baltimore city leaders over conduit agreement

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For more than three hours on Thursday, city council members grilled city leaders about a conduit deal with BGE, council members knew nothing about. "The concerns of this council is the administration is negotiating in a non-transparent way with BGE," said Council President Nick Mosby. The...
Maryland woman brings Black history to life through performances

BALTIMORE - A maryland mother is stepping back in time to honor the contributions of some Black historical icons.Shemika Renee is educating people as a historical costumer."The very first time that the thought crossed my mind was when I was in the third grade, and I had to do an oral book report" Renee said.Through a virtual call with WJZ, Renee shared how the idea to become a historical performer blossomed."It's been in me since I was a child but what started me on the path as an adult was when my oldest child was in kindergarten," she said.MORE Black...
Waste Watching: untangling Baltimore's conduit situation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Today, the city council is set to have a hearing on the city's new deal with BGE over Baltimore's 700-mile underground conduit system. Under the deal, BGE will pay a reduced rent for the system's use but will have to commit more than $130 million towards improvements.
Fox Undercover: The sense of safety vs. statistics

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says Towson and Baltimore County are safe areas when you compare crime statistics to other jurisdictions. However, three women were robbed, assaulted, and raped near Towson Circle Saturday night by one man with a gun. Former Police Commissioner, Ed Norris, joined...
Governor Moore announces expanded Port of Baltimore e-commerce shipping service

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore announced Thursday that ZIM Shipping Lines, one of the top ocean carrier container companies in the world and major container shipping customer at Maryland’s Port of Baltimore is doubling its service to the state, increasing its E-commerce Baltimore Express frequency from bi-weekly to weekly, at the end of the month.
Tying Black History Month and transit together

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Transit Association is helping you celebrate Black History Month by connecting you to local events and locations. Hop on the bus, light rail, or subway to explore the popular historical museums around town. Holly Arnold, Maryland Transit Authority Administrator, joins the morning show to...
Why housing voucher programs mean so much more than just a home

Byron Rice-McCready grew up in public housing in southeast Baltimore, where all those in his situation were grouped together. Today, he represents where public housing might be headed— stability, supported by vouchers. Baltimore was one of the first cities to build a robust program around vouchers. That was twenty...
Winning 'Cash-4-Life' lottery ticket sold in Baltimore County

MILFORD MILL, Md. — The Maryland Lottery is looking for the latest winner of its "Cash-4-Life" drawing for Wednesday, Feb. 8 that was sold in Baltimore County. The ticket was sold at the Chadwick Liquors at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner is the fifth person from Maryland who has won the "Cash-4-Life" promotion with Maryland being one of 10 states where the tickets are sold.
Cockeysville manhunt suspect captured in Harford County, say police

FALLSTON, Md. (WBFF) — 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, the subject of an intense manhunt since Wednesday, is in custody, according to the Harford County Sheriff's office. "Time was on our side. We had eyes on the suspect. We had him pinned down - he was hunkered down," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.
