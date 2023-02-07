Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Ben Crump on 'dismal' Baltimore math test scores, 'We can't look the other way'
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation revealed 23 Baltimore City schools have zero students proficient in math. “The results of the latest Project Baltimore study are very alarming. It underscores the reason why we have to go forward with this lawsuit to try to hold people accountable and make them come to the table to deal with this issue,” Crump said. “We can’t look the other way with such dismal test results.”
foxbaltimore.com
Frederick school employee wins 2023 Maryland School Counselor of the Year
MARYLAND (WBFF) — A Lincoln Elementary School staff member named Heather Quill has been named the 2023 School Counselor of the Year, according to the Maryland School Counselor Association. “Mrs. Quill is a constant cheerleader to build the culture that surrounds her to reassure that each person feels heard...
foxbaltimore.com
FOX45 News questions leaders about math scores in City Schools; oversight hearing called
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — After FOX45’s Project Baltimore’s report uncovering 23 schools in Baltimore City had zero students who tested proficient in math, some leaders representing the city aren’t talking about the problem. The Maryland State Department of Education recently released the 2022 state test results...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore mother calls on someone, anyone, to fix city schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City mother is calling on someone, anyone, to fix city schools. And she says major changes need to happen now, or she’s leaving. “There’s nothing up there for them. Nothing. They go there to get babysit for eight hours and come home,” said Nichelle Watkins, the mother of a Baltimore City student. “I feel like they don’t care. It’s not their children; they don’t care.”
foxbaltimore.com
Charter school frustration in the city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A charter school says Baltimore City is threatening to shut it down due to "technicalities". Former City Council Member and principal of a shuttered Baltimore Charter School, Carl Stokes, joined Fox 45 News to weigh in.
foxbaltimore.com
Angry parents plead for change at city Schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — "Some of our kids are afraid to go to school," said Judy Bellamy in an impassioned plea to school commissioners Wednesday night. Dozens of parents and community leaders gathered at a forum at Edmondson Westside High School to lay out their frustrations with school commissioners. "Our...
Wbaltv.com
Parents and community fighting to keep Baltimore Charter school open
Parents, students, and community members are hoping to keep the doors of one Baltimore charter school open. The Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys is in danger of losing its charter from Baltimore City Schools at the end of the year. The press was not allowed in the meeting Tuesday night,...
foxbaltimore.com
Council members grill Baltimore city leaders over conduit agreement
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For more than three hours on Thursday, city council members grilled city leaders about a conduit deal with BGE, council members knew nothing about. "The concerns of this council is the administration is negotiating in a non-transparent way with BGE," said Council President Nick Mosby. The...
Maryland woman brings Black history to life through performances
BALTIMORE - A maryland mother is stepping back in time to honor the contributions of some Black historical icons.Shemika Renee is educating people as a historical costumer."The very first time that the thought crossed my mind was when I was in the third grade, and I had to do an oral book report" Renee said.Through a virtual call with WJZ, Renee shared how the idea to become a historical performer blossomed."It's been in me since I was a child but what started me on the path as an adult was when my oldest child was in kindergarten," she said.MORE Black...
foxbaltimore.com
Waste Watching: untangling Baltimore's conduit situation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Today, the city council is set to have a hearing on the city's new deal with BGE over Baltimore's 700-mile underground conduit system. Under the deal, BGE will pay a reduced rent for the system's use but will have to commit more than $130 million towards improvements.
foxbaltimore.com
Fox Undercover: The sense of safety vs. statistics
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says Towson and Baltimore County are safe areas when you compare crime statistics to other jurisdictions. However, three women were robbed, assaulted, and raped near Towson Circle Saturday night by one man with a gun. Former Police Commissioner, Ed Norris, joined...
foxbaltimore.com
Governor Moore announces expanded Port of Baltimore e-commerce shipping service
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore announced Thursday that ZIM Shipping Lines, one of the top ocean carrier container companies in the world and major container shipping customer at Maryland’s Port of Baltimore is doubling its service to the state, increasing its E-commerce Baltimore Express frequency from bi-weekly to weekly, at the end of the month.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Executive Olszewski breaks ground on Woodlawn Senior Center expansion
WOODLAWN, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday joined state and local elected officials along with senior center members to break ground for the expansion of the Woodlawn Senior Center. The renovation will add approximately 9,200 square feet of additional space to the existing 3,600 square foot center and...
foxbaltimore.com
Tying Black History Month and transit together
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Transit Association is helping you celebrate Black History Month by connecting you to local events and locations. Hop on the bus, light rail, or subway to explore the popular historical museums around town. Holly Arnold, Maryland Transit Authority Administrator, joins the morning show to...
foxbaltimore.com
What if you won $1,000 a day for life? | Baltimore Co. resident claims life-changing prize
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Can you imagine winning $1,000 each day for life?. A lucky Baltimore County player purchased the winning ticket from Chadwick Liquors in Baltimore for Wednesday's Cash4Life drawing. The winner has the choice of $1,000 a day for life paid in annual installments of $365,000, or a...
WXYZ
Why housing voucher programs mean so much more than just a home
Byron Rice-McCready grew up in public housing in southeast Baltimore, where all those in his situation were grouped together. Today, he represents where public housing might be headed— stability, supported by vouchers. Baltimore was one of the first cities to build a robust program around vouchers. That was twenty...
Wbaltv.com
Winning 'Cash-4-Life' lottery ticket sold in Baltimore County
MILFORD MILL, Md. — The Maryland Lottery is looking for the latest winner of its "Cash-4-Life" drawing for Wednesday, Feb. 8 that was sold in Baltimore County. The ticket was sold at the Chadwick Liquors at 7005 Security Boulevard in Windsor Mill. The winner is the fifth person from Maryland who has won the "Cash-4-Life" promotion with Maryland being one of 10 states where the tickets are sold.
Wbaltv.com
Mental health experts share warning for parents amid recent violence involving teens in Baltimore
Mental health experts in Baltimore shared how adults need to take seriously the early warning signs of violence in teenagers. Baltimore police are investigating several shootings involving teenagers in just over a month into 2023. Andres Moreno Jr., a 16-year-old Edmondson Westside High School student, was shot and killed Sunday...
foxbaltimore.com
Cockeysville manhunt suspect captured in Harford County, say police
FALLSTON, Md. (WBFF) — 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, the subject of an intense manhunt since Wednesday, is in custody, according to the Harford County Sheriff's office. "Time was on our side. We had eyes on the suspect. We had him pinned down - he was hunkered down," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor announces conduit deal with BGE; critics insist 'the math doesn't add up'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One day after Baltimore city council members called for an investigative hearing on proposed changes to the conduit system, Mayor Brandon Scott announced that the deal is done. "We know it's a good deal for the city. We're very confident of that," said Mayor Scott. The...
