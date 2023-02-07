BALTIMORE - A maryland mother is stepping back in time to honor the contributions of some Black historical icons.Shemika Renee is educating people as a historical costumer."The very first time that the thought crossed my mind was when I was in the third grade, and I had to do an oral book report" Renee said.Through a virtual call with WJZ, Renee shared how the idea to become a historical performer blossomed."It's been in me since I was a child but what started me on the path as an adult was when my oldest child was in kindergarten," she said.MORE Black...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO