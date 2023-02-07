ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutcher, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

SEC coaches pick LSU to win conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The preseason hype continues to roll in for LSU baseball. The Tigers are the favorite to win the SEC Championship, as selected by the league’s 14 head coaches. Four LSU players also received preseason conference recognition. Dylan Crews and Tommy White were voted first...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson named 2022 NFL OPOY

PHOENIX, Az. (WAFB) - Former LSU wide receiver and current Minnesota Viking Justin Jefferson has been named the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year. The former first-rounder led the NFL in catches with 128 and receiving yards with 1,809. He was tied for eleventh in touchdowns with eight. Jefferson ranks No. 6 all-time in yards in a single season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WAFB

Losing streak continues for LSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - The losing streak continued for head coach Matt McMahon and the LSU men’s basketball team on Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Starkville, Miss. The Tigers (12-12, 1-10 SEC) fell 64-53 to the Bulldogs (16-8, 4-7 SEC), suffering their 11th-straight loss. KJ Williams led LSU with 11...
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

Link Gumbo-Bama dropping out of Benefit of the Doubt Club, LSU Women have two of the best players in the Nation

Angel Reese is one of the best players in the country. She may be the best player in the country. She is definitely in the same pantheon as Aliyah Boston and I would take her over Caitlin Clark every day. And then compliment Reese with Morris??? We are back to the glory days of LSU WBB, which is saying a lot because this is a program that made 4 straight final four appearances during the absolute glory days of UConn and Tennessee Lady Vols dynasty periods. Mulkey has created a rocket ship.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Former Southern AD Floyd Kerr passes away at 76

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Southern University Athletic Director Floyd Kerr passed away at the age of 76 on Saturday, Feb. 4 the school announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Kerr was instrumental in expansions to A.W. Mumford Stadium and athletic fundraising, including spearheading the first Jag-A-Thon. Kerr serves as AD from 2000-2005.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA

Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
HOUMA, LA
WAFB

Let the good times roll with the Krewe of Orion Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Mardi Gras krewe floats keep on rolling in the Capital City!. Paradegoers are preparing for the Krewe of Orion to move through the streets of downtown Baton Rouge during its 24th annual parade Saturday, Feb. 11. The party starts at 6:30 p.m. This year’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Joe Burrow Foundation to give up to $50k with new grant program

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Joe Burrow Foundation announced Tuesday morning it launched a new grant program to fund mental health and food insecurity projects. The foundation’s new program, known as “Do Good” grants, will donate up to $50,000 toward proposals that come up with new, innovative and sustainable designs that will make a lasting impact on those in need.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Cool weekend, chance of showers Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll close out the work week today with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be cold and mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s. There could be a few light passing showers tonight, after midnight. Saturday will be the worse weather day of the two, with mostly cloudy skies, cold and breezy conditions, and light rain showers, mainly in the morning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Resident reports brown water at Baton Rouge living area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman says brown water has poured from her pipes one time too many. Maranda Myles has lived at the Southwood Townhomes in Baton Rouge for three years. Today, Myles water is clear, but she says she never knows when she will be...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy