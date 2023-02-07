FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SEC coaches pick LSU to win conference
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson named 2022 NFL OPOY
Losing streak continues for LSU
Expect big energy for first LSU softball game of the season Feb. 10
Kim Mulkey will never schedule LSU vs Baylor, and she has a good reason
LSU Board of Supervisors plans to vote on change to Dale Brown/Sue Gunter Court
Link Gumbo-Bama dropping out of Benefit of the Doubt Club, LSU Women have two of the best players in the Nation
Former Southern AD Floyd Kerr passes away at 76
Zion Williamson to sit out Pelicans’ next 3 games, miss All-Star Game, report says
Saints, QB Derek Carr to meet Wednesday, NFL Network reports
Ingram scores 30 as Pelicans win third straight, topping Atlanta Hawks, 116-107
Inside Kim Mulkey's closet: 171 pairs of shoes, 35 championship rings, 29 glittery jackets
News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA
GALLERY: See damage from reported tornado for South Louisiana & Mississippi
‘This one took us out’: Louisiana tornado destroys home of family who has survived multiple hurricanes
Let the good times roll with the Krewe of Orion Saturday
Joe Burrow Foundation to give up to $50k with new grant program
Cool weekend, chance of showers Saturday
Resident reports brown water at Baton Rouge living area
Miss Louisiana USA 2023 is Houma native who is a Lafayette TV anchor: 'I'm still ... in awe'
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
