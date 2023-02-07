With the NBA trade deadline just hours away, the Phoenix Suns have to trade Jae Crowder. The veteran forward has languished on the shelf all season. After losing his starting spot to Cameron Johnson, Crowder, and the team agreed to part ways. This was in training camp! In the last five months, the team hasn’t found a deal that meets their asking price. However, with the deadline rapidly approaching, it is time for a Suns trade deadline deal for the veteran forward. If the franchise can’t get this done and end up losing Crowder for nothing in the offseason, it will go down as one of the biggest botched non-trades in NBA history.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO