Pebble Beach, CA

Justin Rose wins weather-delayed AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

By Maxwell Glenn
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION) - On a quiet Championship Monday, Justin Rose was crowned champion at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The victory marks his first PGA Tour win since 2019, ending a four year drought.

Rose entered the second half of the final round with a two stroke lead and was able to extend it to three for the win. He finished 18-under-par.

Sports Director Maxwell Glenn was at Pebble Beach to catch all the action from the final day of competition.

Monterey, CA
