Rally held in Temple to protest not guilty verdict for Carmen DeCruz
TEMPLE, Texas — Community members gathered in downtown Temple on Thursday in protest of the not guilty verdict of former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz earlier in the week. DeCruz was found not guilty of second degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of Michael Dean...
Charles Kimble returns to Killeen Police Department as interim Chief
KILLEEN, Texas — Charles Kimble will step into the role of Interim Police Chief, the Killeen Police Department announced Friday. Kimble served as Killeen's Chief from Sept. 1, 2017 until Jan. 27, 2023 when he retired. The city said Kimble will fill the role for up to 12 weeks...
Carmen DeCruz verdict puts strain on community, police
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Central Texas community is still sharing their thoughts and emotions towards the verdict for the Temple Police officer charged in connection to the shooting death of Michael Dean in 2019. A Bell County jury acquitted former Carmen DeCruz of second degree manslaughter and criminally...
Legal expert: Civil lawsuit over Michael Dean's death could weigh in his family's favor
TEMPLE, Texas — A legal analyst told 6 News that the civil lawsuit filed by Michael Dean's family against the City of Temple and former Temple officer Carmen DeCruz still holds water despite Tuesday's verdict. Dean's family filed the civil suit in November 2021, alleging improper training with the...
fox44news.com
Kimble to assume Killeen Interim Police Chief duties
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has announced that Charles Kimble will assume the role of interim police chief starting this Monday. Kimble served as Killeen’s Chief of Police from September 1, 2017, until January 27, 2023 – when he retired with more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. Kimble will serve in the interim role for up to twelve weeks as the city looks for new Chief of Police.
Faith leaders visit with Temple High students impacted by not guilty verdict in Carmen DeCruz trial
TEMPLE, Texas — More than 30 local ministers and pastors visited Temple High School Friday to offer support for students in the wake of the not guilty verdict for former Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz. Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott said he knew some of the students might be hurting...
Family and community activists speaking out on Carmen DeCruz trial verdict
The verdict in the Carmen DeCruz trial has rattled the community and the family of Michael Dean, a Black man fatally shot during a traffic stop in 2019.
City of Temple issues statement on Carmen DeCruz trial verdict
TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple and its head officials have issued statements after former Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz was found not guilty in Michael Dean's shooting death on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The city offers the Dean family it's condolences and insists that every Temple police officer...
Recognize This Alleged Mail Thief In Killeen, Texas?
We all know that it’s tax time in Killeen, Texas, so you have to be mindful and watchful for folks who may want to help themselves to your mail. Earlier today, a Killeen resident sent pictures to a private group on social media, and said the person in the images was captured on surveillance footage going through people's mail boxes.
everythinglubbock.com
Jury finds Texas cop not guilty in death of man
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A Bell County jury has found former Temple police officer Carmen Decruz not guilty in the death of Michael Dean. This comes after jury deliberations started in the manslaughter trial on Tuesday afternoon – which came after closing arguments from the prosecution and defense in the morning.
KWTX
Jury convicts Waco teen who fired AK-47 rounds at detective while fleeing scene of shooting
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who fired at least 13 rounds at a Waco police detective while fleeing the scene of another shooting in 2020 was convicted Wednesday by a McLennan County jury. Jurors in 54th State District Court deliberated about 10 minutes before finding Devonte Terrell Adams,...
Michael Dean family won't attend protest of not guilty verdict for former Temple police officer
TEMPLE, Texas — A rally in protest of the not guilty verdict for former Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz was planned for Thursday, Feb. 9 in downtown Temple. DeCruz was acquitted Tuesday of second degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection to the shooting death of Michael Dean.
Temple Police Department looking for suspects in armed robbery
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery on the 1300 block of N. 3rd St. According to Temple PD, officers were dispatched to the area around 7:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Police said that they were told two Black males entered the...
KWTX
DeCruz Trial: Defense team representing former Temple Police officer rest their case
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Day nine of the Carmen DeCruz trial focused on Temple Police Department training and pursuit policy. The former Temple Police Officer is charged with manslaughter for shooting and killing Michael Dean, an unarmed Black man in 2019. Notably, the defense rested their case. However, the prosecution...
Fate of former Temple police officer in hands of jury
A Bell County jury is deciding the fate of a former Temple police officer accused of shooting Michael Dean to death during a traffic stop gone wrong.
Carmen DeCruz found not guilty in shooting death of Michael Dean
BELTON, Texas — Former Temple Police officer, Carmen DeCruz, was found not guilty of all charges in the 2019 shooting death of Michael Dean. DeCruz was charged with second-degree manslaughter over Dean's death, which happened on Dec. 2, 2019 during a traffic stop. According to an arrest affidavit, DeCruz...
Temple police searching for two suspects in armed robbery
The Temple Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at around 8 p.m. Wednesday. According to Temple police, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North 3rd Street.
Legal analyst breaks down DeCruz verdict and potential reason behind last minute added charge
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County jury that acquitted Carmen DeCruz of all charges in connection to the death of Michael Dean made the decision after only a few hours of deliberations and after they were given an additional last minute charge to consider against the former Temple Police officer.
KWTX
Waco High implementing new safety measures after prohibited items, guns found on campus in recent weeks
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco High School is implementing several safety measures in the wake of recent incidents regarding prohibited items found on campus, including four guns confiscated since January, the school district confirmed to KWTX. “Administrative investigations have concluded that in each incident the student involved reported no intent...
Temple police looking for suspect in 'accidental' shooting
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department was investigating what they called an accidental shooting Tuesday. Around 5:13 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, in reference to a gunshot wound, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person who had been shot in the leg.
KCEN
