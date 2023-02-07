ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN

Rally held in Temple to protest not guilty verdict for Carmen DeCruz

TEMPLE, Texas — Community members gathered in downtown Temple on Thursday in protest of the not guilty verdict of former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz earlier in the week. DeCruz was found not guilty of second degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of Michael Dean...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Carmen DeCruz verdict puts strain on community, police

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Central Texas community is still sharing their thoughts and emotions towards the verdict for the Temple Police officer charged in connection to the shooting death of Michael Dean in 2019. A Bell County jury acquitted former Carmen DeCruz of second degree manslaughter and criminally...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Kimble to assume Killeen Interim Police Chief duties

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has announced that Charles Kimble will assume the role of interim police chief starting this Monday. Kimble served as Killeen’s Chief of Police from September 1, 2017, until January 27, 2023 – when he retired with more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. Kimble will serve in the interim role for up to twelve weeks as the city looks for new Chief of Police.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

City of Temple issues statement on Carmen DeCruz trial verdict

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple and its head officials have issued statements after former Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz was found not guilty in Michael Dean's shooting death on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The city offers the Dean family it's condolences and insists that every Temple police officer...
TEMPLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Recognize This Alleged Mail Thief In Killeen, Texas?

We all know that it’s tax time in Killeen, Texas, so you have to be mindful and watchful for folks who may want to help themselves to your mail. Earlier today, a Killeen resident sent pictures to a private group on social media, and said the person in the images was captured on surveillance footage going through people's mail boxes.
KILLEEN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Jury finds Texas cop not guilty in death of man

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A Bell County jury has found former Temple police officer Carmen Decruz not guilty in the death of Michael Dean. This comes after jury deliberations started in the manslaughter trial on Tuesday afternoon – which came after closing arguments from the prosecution and defense in the morning.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Temple Police Department looking for suspects in armed robbery

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery on the 1300 block of N. 3rd St. According to Temple PD, officers were dispatched to the area around 7:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Police said that they were told two Black males entered the...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Carmen DeCruz found not guilty in shooting death of Michael Dean

BELTON, Texas — Former Temple Police officer, Carmen DeCruz, was found not guilty of all charges in the 2019 shooting death of Michael Dean. DeCruz was charged with second-degree manslaughter over Dean's death, which happened on Dec. 2, 2019 during a traffic stop. According to an arrest affidavit, DeCruz...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Temple police looking for suspect in 'accidental' shooting

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department was investigating what they called an accidental shooting Tuesday. Around 5:13 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, in reference to a gunshot wound, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person who had been shot in the leg.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy