Are you more of an adventurous type of eater or do you like to stick with eating the same dishes, maybe even on a sort of rotation? When you eat out, do you love trying specials or do you have your menu favorites that you pretty much order every time you eat at a particular restaurant? Maybe you’re somewhere in between each of the possibilities. We’re all different in our habits and preferences, and that’s okay! But for those who enjoy at least a little adventure with their food, we’ve got one of the most highly-rated restaurants in South Carolina for you to explore that doesn’t have a set menu! Let’s take a look at how that works …

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO