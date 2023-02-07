People we are not the end all be all. All animals have right to exist. Be responsible pet owners and look after them. Don’t shift blame from yourself to the wild because you aren’t looking after Fido. I enjoy all the wild life around here. I saw a red wolf one very early morning in the area that use to be the golf course behind NMB yacht and tennis before Del Webb bought the property and cut down every single tree 😭 Del Webb didn’t even use the wood 😡 they just shreds it in wood chippers and dumped it at the dump out on 90. I know because I followed the dump trucks. I notified the city but of course no one cared
they are all over the area. whatever you do leave the fox alone.... gators get a pet or two and a human from time to time but they are protected.
Comments / 3