Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
NFL Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Related
‘I shed a few tears;’ Strong winds force emergency demolition of 100-year-old Preble County barn
As high winds pushed through the Miami Valley Thursday, an old barn near Lewisburg suffered significant damage resulting in an emergency demolition taking place.
Fox 19
Anderson Township firefighter-paramedic saved by good Samaritans
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Anderson Township firefighter-paramedic was saved by good Samaritans at Crunch Fitness after his workout took a dangerous turn. Curtis Yuskewich was at his local gym when he began going into cardiac arrest. “I was there for my normal workout,” the firefighter said. “I did some weightlifting,...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to partial building collapse in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a partial collapse at a building that was under construction in Covington. It happened around 3 p.m. in the 400 block of Scott Street when the building that was under construction partially collapsed. No injuries were reported, Covington fire officials said. Officials...
Front porch of Dayton home collapses, no injuries reported
Emergency crews were called to respond after a front porch collapsed at a home in Dayton Thursday morning.
Fox 19
Funeral service for Middletown K9 who died over the weekend
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and residents gathered Thursday to remember the late police K9 Koda after he died Saturday. Koda worked his last shift at the Middletown Police Department on Feb. 2 after he was diagnosed with cancer. The furry, fun-loving seven 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd served with Sgt....
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky volunteer fire department discusses staffing issues, may have to shut down
PETERSBURG, Ky. — Fire services in a Northern Kentucky community are now in jeopardy. Wednesday night, the Petersburg Fire Department in Boone County held an emergency meeting to discuss ongoing staffing issues. In an emergency situation, it's all hands on deck. And right now, Petersburg doesn't have enough hands.
WLWT 5
ODOT: Multiple roads blocked in Clermont County due to fallen trees
NEVILLE, Ohio — Multiple roads are blocked in Clermont County after high winds cause trees to fall in the roadway. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that Old U.S. 52 is blocked between Neville and...
Fox 19
Fugitive arrested after chase, crash that knocked out power to thousands
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fugitive who led police on a high-speed chase and crashed into a utility pole knocking out power to thousands on the West Side has been arrested, U.S. Marshals say. Marshals say 43-year-old John Mackey, who was wanted for a parole violation and had additional warrants for...
Man dead after car crashes into pole in Harrison Twp. Wednesday night
The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Harrison Township Wednesday night.
WLWT 5
BCEO: Hamilton Mason Road closed for emergency pole replacement
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced that a section of Hamilton Mason Road will be closed for emergency utility pole replacement, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The road will be closed between Gilmore Road and...
WLWT 5
Dozens of golf carts destroyed after massive fire at business in Sycamore Township
CINCINNATI — Sycamore Township firefighters extinguish massive blaze that consumed dozens of golf carts, Monday afternoon. The fire was first reported some time after 12:00 p.m. at the Cincy Custom Carts on Montgomery Road. Firefighters on scene believe there may be surveillance video of the fire and how it...
Search planned for missing woman whose car was found in Middletown
It has been six weeks since 30-year-old Cierra J. Chapman was last seen when she met her ex-boyfriend on Dec. 27 at an Autumn Woods Drive apartment in Trotwood.
dayton.com
Milillo’s Pizza owner on closing: ‘It just breaks my heart that it has to come to this’
Milillo’s Pizza will close because the iconic Hamilton restaurant’s owner said the business has struggled financially in recent years, and it hasn’t been able to weather that trouble. Owner Ronald Stout said his family pizza restaurant was negatively impacted by a number of issues, including the nearly...
Fox 19
Kids, adults take cover at Mt. Healthy school playground when gunfire starts, source says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of kids outside a school in Mt. Healthy allegedly had to take cover Wednesday when gunshots started going off in the area. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near Assumption School on McMakin Avenue, according to Mt. Healthy police. Assumption School closed in 2008 when...
Police: 1 seriously injured in College Hill crash
West North Bend Road was closed near Hempwood Avenue in due to police activity for a few hours.
Water rescue ends with man rescued from river in Dayton
A man was helped from the Great Miami River to safety Tuesday afternoon.
Fox 19
Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
WLWT 5
OSP: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash in Brown County
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — One person is dead, and two others were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Brown County last week. It happened on Jan. 31 around 5:19 p.m. when Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on Free Soil Road near U.S. 52 in Pleasant Township.
Fox 19
NB I-75 closed in Warren County due to multi-vehicle crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down past Ohio 122 in Warren County. A multi-vehicle crash with injuries was reported at 7:11 a.m., according to the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post. Two of the vehicles are semis and one of them is jackknifed, an OSP dispatcher tells...
Fox 19
Good Samaritan tackles alleged robber in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A good Samaritan was in the right place at the right time when a robber tried getting away with a man’s stolen wallet. The alleged attack happened at the Hopple Street BP station on Wednesday. Larry Kephart says he just finished visiting his son and was...
Comments / 2