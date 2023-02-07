ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, OH

Fox 19

Anderson Township firefighter-paramedic saved by good Samaritans

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Anderson Township firefighter-paramedic was saved by good Samaritans at Crunch Fitness after his workout took a dangerous turn. Curtis Yuskewich was at his local gym when he began going into cardiac arrest. “I was there for my normal workout,” the firefighter said. “I did some weightlifting,...
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Crews respond to partial building collapse in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a partial collapse at a building that was under construction in Covington. It happened around 3 p.m. in the 400 block of Scott Street when the building that was under construction partially collapsed. No injuries were reported, Covington fire officials said. Officials...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Funeral service for Middletown K9 who died over the weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and residents gathered Thursday to remember the late police K9 Koda after he died Saturday. Koda worked his last shift at the Middletown Police Department on Feb. 2 after he was diagnosed with cancer. The furry, fun-loving seven 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd served with Sgt....
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

BCEO: Hamilton Mason Road closed for emergency pole replacement

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced that a section of Hamilton Mason Road will be closed for emergency utility pole replacement, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The road will be closed between Gilmore Road and...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

OSP: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash in Brown County

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — One person is dead, and two others were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Brown County last week. It happened on Jan. 31 around 5:19 p.m. when Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on Free Soil Road near U.S. 52 in Pleasant Township.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

NB I-75 closed in Warren County due to multi-vehicle crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down past Ohio 122 in Warren County. A multi-vehicle crash with injuries was reported at 7:11 a.m., according to the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post. Two of the vehicles are semis and one of them is jackknifed, an OSP dispatcher tells...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Good Samaritan tackles alleged robber in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A good Samaritan was in the right place at the right time when a robber tried getting away with a man’s stolen wallet. The alleged attack happened at the Hopple Street BP station on Wednesday. Larry Kephart says he just finished visiting his son and was...
CINCINNATI, OH

